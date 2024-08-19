KEEP SHARP! Great Britain Requests Citizens Turn in Their ZOMBIE-Style Knives and Machetes
Preview: President Biden Tells Reporter He's Ready to Pass the Torch
Here Comes AMNESTY: DNC Platform Calls for Passage of Radical 'U.S. Citizenship Act'
No One's Buying What Maxine Waters Is Selling When She Says Kamala Can...
Newsweek Says Republicans Are Spreading Rumors About Kamala Harris' 'Drinking Problem'
Former Walz Supporter Says America's 'Cool Dad' Is an Authoritarian Socialist With a...
AFP: Chicago Was 'Awash With Affection' for President Joe Biden
Paul Krugman Tries to Paint Trump As a Racist for Visiting City That...
Protesters at DNC Dress as Abortion Pills
Pass the Gaslight - Tim Walz's Quip About a Joyful Thanksgiving is Either...
Tim Walz Says ‘Everybody Shares’ in Communist China
Morality, Justice, and the Politics of the Claw Machine
BREAKING: WATCH as Pro-Hamass Forces Break Down Perimeter Fence at Dem Convention, Clash...
Kamala Harris Visits Gas Station Being Sued by the Biden-Harris Administration

MSNBC's Joy Reid Talks About the Exuberance and Joy in Chicago at the DNC

Brett T.  |  8:45 PM on August 19, 2024
Townhall Media

Well, this is a change. When the GOP held the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, MSNBC's Joy Reid and the rest of the panel sat in front of an LED screen to make it look like they were really there in person. For the DNC, though, Reid flew to Chicago to mingle with all of the other joyful Democrats. And in case the message of "joy" hadn't been hammered into our heads enough, Reid said that she felt exuberance and joy like never before.

Advertisement

Looks like the place hasn't filled up yet:

Here's Reid:

The tunes in their own head:

Recommended

Newsweek Says Republicans Are Spreading Rumors About Kamala Harris' 'Drinking Problem'
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Republican National Convention was filled with smiling Republicans, but we didn't hear about that. The RNC was diverse, but all Reid could talk about was how all of the black men in attendance were "white adjacent."

Tags: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION JOY REID MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Newsweek Says Republicans Are Spreading Rumors About Kamala Harris' 'Drinking Problem'
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
KEEP SHARP! Great Britain Requests Citizens Turn in Their ZOMBIE-Style Knives and Machetes
ArtistAngie
Tim (Runza-way From Deployment) Walz's LAME Dunk on Vance Over Obscure Midwest Food BACKFIRES Big Time
Amy Curtis
Here Comes AMNESTY: DNC Platform Calls for Passage of Radical 'U.S. Citizenship Act'
Amy Curtis
Paul Krugman Tries to Paint Trump As a Racist for Visiting City That Joe Biden Visited Three Years Ago
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Newsweek Says Republicans Are Spreading Rumors About Kamala Harris' 'Drinking Problem' Brett T.
Advertisement