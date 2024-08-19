MSNBC's Joy Reid Talks About the Exuberance and Joy in Chicago at the DNC

Well, this is a change. When the GOP held the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, MSNBC's Joy Reid and the rest of the panel sat in front of an LED screen to make it look like they were really there in person. For the DNC, though, Reid flew to Chicago to mingle with all of the other joyful Democrats. And in case the message of "joy" hadn't been hammered into our heads enough, Reid said that she felt exuberance and joy like never before.

Looks like the place hasn't filled up yet:

Oof



No famous singers performing at the DNC yet so barely anyone showed up! pic.twitter.com/z7VdpMmCys — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 19, 2024

Here's Reid:

MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid can't contain the joy she feels at the DNC Convention: "What I have felt since we landed in this wonderful beautiful city is exuberance, joy ... I have not seen so many Democrats laugh, smile, ... people are literally dancing to the tunes in their own head" pic.twitter.com/yOZE6gOji6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 19, 2024

Are they really on site for this convention? Asking for the RNC? — Tracy_V (@Storm_22xoxo) August 19, 2024

Has anyone asked them why they are covering the DNC in person, but used a fake backdrop to trick viewers into thinking they were really at the RNC? — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) August 19, 2024

"people are literally dancing to the tunes in their own head"



This checks out — TikTok is Malware (@FloridaUnemplo1) August 19, 2024

The tunes in their own head:

“All you fascists ‘bout to lose” demonstrators sing in Chicago this evening pic.twitter.com/jhc4OFx3QO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 19, 2024

They’re so joyful they had to erect walls around the venue to keep it from spilling over. — Bradley Tindall 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 (@bradley_tindall) August 19, 2024

"It's not a cult, it's joy!" — Mac C. Can (@pijin_english) August 19, 2024

Are they aware the perimeter fence has been breached? I guess they will be soon. #DemocratRiot — AJRDale 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@AJRDale) August 19, 2024

If enough women project fake joy maybe communist price controls will work this time — Texture (@iamtexture) August 19, 2024

So, the thing with joy is that it’s so joyful. When you think about joy, it really is something that people feel during joyous occasions. We are so overjoyed to be unburdened by the past lack of joy, and we will continue joying until there is nothing but joy. — Adam Herman (@adamrherman) August 19, 2024

MSNBC branch of the Democratic party is happy with that one party town. — Steve Bartin (@stevebartin) August 19, 2024

The Republican National Convention was filled with smiling Republicans, but we didn't hear about that. The RNC was diverse, but all Reid could talk about was how all of the black men in attendance were "white adjacent."