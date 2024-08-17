The Hill: Democrats Might Still Invoke the 25th Amendment

Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 17, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Without reading the piece, the premise seems reasonable. Vice President Kamala Harris was made the de facto presidential nominee without one primary vote after Joe Biden was forced out of the race. Why not just make Harris president now before the election?

The only problem with invoking the 25th Amendment is proving that Biden is no longer competent to run the government. He never was, but the question remains, is he senile or not? We haven't seen him do much lately, but he did give a speech this week to reporters.

Douglas MacKinnon is an opinion contributor to The Hill.

He writes:

This is already the most surreal presidential election of our lifetimes. I wrote several times in this space over the last two years that I never believed Biden would be the nominee, and I was proven right. I also honestly believe Trump will pull away from Harris come September and October.

So, what then? How would the Democrats and the Harris campaign react to that?

Is anything off the table in this weird election cycle? I don’t think so. At some point, might it become politically expedient to the Democrats to elevate Harris to the presidency for the remainder of the campaign?

To be sure, there are serious and growing questions about Biden’s perceived cognitive issues and decline. Is he honestly capable of fulfilling his duties? If not, who is now running the country?

Might the Democrats invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office before the election? There is an argument to be made that such a move should at least be considered for the welfare of the country.

MacKinnon even imagines a scenario where Biden steps up to the microphone at the Democratic National Convention and says, “I’ve had it. I’m done. I am resigning from my office and going back to Delaware.”

The scenario is believable because Harris has always failed upward. She didn't earn the nomination. She's only vice president because Biden promised us a black woman.

Biden recently told an interviewer that he'd be on the ballot in November unless he was hit by a train. 

Make her the true incumbent, huh?

Biden already let himself be beaten out of the race … would he want to go out like that? Do the Democrats care?

We don't see either scenario coming true: Biden being removed via the 25th Amendment or resigning at the convention. Which is weird, because Democrats will do anything to win an election, and having Harris as the incumbent president (and first female president of color!) could be a big advantage.

