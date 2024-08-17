NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny Has Taylor Lorenz's Back
Behold Kamala Harris BRAGGING About All the Ways She Can Be a Joyful...
ESPN Analyst Deletes 'Protect Our Daughters' Tweet Which Did Not Represent Network
Absolutely Vile Rag New Yorker Tries to Dunk on J.D. Vance With Deep...
Mark Cuban Seems to Be Trying to Distance Kamala Harris From Joe Biden's...
Chicago Businesses Prepare for Mostly Peaceful Protests As DNC Brings Joy to the...
Political Commentator Gets Absolutely DESTROYED for Poll Saying X is a 'Tool for...
'Life Was Good': Reality TV Star Wrongly Convicted by Kamala Harris Says He'll...
BREAKING: Tim Burchett Calls for ND Lawmaker to be HANGED for Traveling to...
Brian Stelter Stomps on a Ratio Rake in Rush to Defend Kamala Harris...
Daily Mail Gets WRECKED by Brutal Community Note on Slimy Simone Biles Story
Target Toothbrush Hack David Leavitt Thinks Elon Musk Is 'Inciting Gun Violence' With...
Did Kamala Write This? Politico Says Harris' Early Lessons About the Border Are...
FREEDOM IS COMING! GOP House Judiciary Committee Pushes Back on Thierry Breton's Letter...

Paul Krugman Looks at the Kamala Harris Price-Control Hysteria in Perspective

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 17, 2024
Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP

On Friday, Democratic presidential candidate laid out her economic policy proposals, such as a ban on price-gouging and tougher penalties for big corporations trying to make a quick buck. Her suggestion of price controls immediately set off alarm bells — we've seen how well they've worked in Venezuela. Even the Washington Post editorial board said, "It’s hard to exaggerate how bad Kamala Harris’s price-gouging proposal is." Even CNN destroyed Harris' economic agenda, saying it would do great harm.

Advertisement

We wondered how long it would take for Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman to weigh in.

Two minutes later:

"Price-control hysteria."

Recommended

Behold Kamala Harris BRAGGING About All the Ways She Can Be a Joyful Dictator (Videos)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Harris' gouging proposal looks like mild communism. Not even the mainstream media can defend it. It will be interesting to see Krugman try to defend it in Sunday's New York Times.

***

Tags: COMMUNISM KAMALA HARRIS PAUL KRUGMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Behold Kamala Harris BRAGGING About All the Ways She Can Be a Joyful Dictator (Videos)
Amy Curtis
Absolutely Vile Rag New Yorker Tries to Dunk on J.D. Vance With Deep Dive Into His Grandparents' Marriage
Amy Curtis
Brian Stelter Stomps on a Ratio Rake in Rush to Defend Kamala Harris From Jeanine Pirro
Doug P.
ESPN Analyst Deletes 'Protect Our Daughters' Tweet Which Did Not Represent Network
Brett T.
Political Commentator Gets Absolutely DESTROYED for Poll Saying X is a 'Tool for the Far Right'
Laura W.
Daily Mail Gets WRECKED by Brutal Community Note on Slimy Simone Biles Story
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Behold Kamala Harris BRAGGING About All the Ways She Can Be a Joyful Dictator (Videos) Amy Curtis
Advertisement