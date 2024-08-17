James Carville: GOP Supports Israel Because 'The Jews Are Whiter Than the Palestinians'

It really is something how the support of the Jews became a partisan issue. Those weren't Young Republicans camping out in tent cities on college campuses trying to keep Jews from entering. It's a conservative, Republican thing to stand with Israel in its war against Hamas. President Joe Biden, of course, tried to have it both ways, approving arms sales to Israel while building that ridiculous dock to bring aid for Hamas to steal from the Palestinian refugees. Still, we're going to hear a lot about "Genocide Joe" during the Democrat National Convention.

James Carville was on the Politics War Room podcast and told co-host Al Hunt why Republicans had coalesced behind the Israelis.

Democrat strategist Carville says GOP supports Israel because Jews are 'whiter than Palestinians' https://t.co/72JnQaLUTh — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) August 17, 2024

Fox News reports:

Democratic strategist James Carville believes that racism is what’s really behind the Republican Party’s strong support for Israel over the Palestinians. During the latest episode of the "Politics War Room" podcast, Carville and co-host Al Hunt discussed why there is a disparity in support for Israel between the Republican and Democratic Parties, stating that the Republicans are much more unified in their support for the country because its citizens are "whiter." "And the reason I suspect that most of these people describe themselves as pro-Israel is because the Jews are whiter than the Palestinians," he told Hunt.

Or just maybe it's because Hamas broke the ceasefire on October 7 and started the war by taking innocent hostages and slaughtering civilians.

Has anybody seen Carville lately? Life has not been kind. — Ultra MAGAnomics (@frlarson) August 17, 2024

If by "whiter" he actually means "better exemplifying western culture and values", then he's probably right. — Darryl Rich🏴󠁵󠁳󠁴󠁸󠁿 (@arkydee) August 17, 2024

Israel remains our ally in the Middle East, right?

Carville doesn't support Isreal because he is OK with the rape, torture, and murder of Jews. — Kameron Cron (@KamCron8) August 17, 2024

Carville is full of shit. Palestinians started the conflict. It is hard to be sympathetic to them for that reason. — Bruce17 (@Browne17Br86683) August 17, 2024

Serpent head has lost his mind — Dr Zuess (@The_RobGoodin) August 17, 2024

When nothing works, they always pull the race card..... — Isabella Vasconcelos (@Pitbella1961) August 17, 2024

I thought Judaism was religion not associated with a race anyone can be Jewish . — Ralph McElhinney (@Darbycrashzz) August 17, 2024

There are plenty of Arab Jews.

He has always been nothing more than a disgusting racist. — Krakatoa, West of Java (@OfKrakatoa) August 17, 2024

When white Carville criticizes another white person for being white, ignore everything he says. That is idiotic. — michael wilson (@michae7jw) August 17, 2024

Not racist at all😳 — nerdnfter.sol (@NerdnfterSol) August 17, 2024

