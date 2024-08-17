James Carville: GOP Supports Israel Because 'The Jews Are Whiter Than the Palestinians'

Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 17, 2024
Twitter

It really is something how the support of the Jews became a partisan issue. Those weren't Young Republicans camping out in tent cities on college campuses trying to keep Jews from entering. It's a conservative, Republican thing to stand with Israel in its war against Hamas. President Joe Biden, of course, tried to have it both ways, approving arms sales to Israel while building that ridiculous dock to bring aid for Hamas to steal from the Palestinian refugees. Still, we're going to hear a lot about "Genocide Joe" during the Democrat National Convention.

James Carville was on the Politics War Room podcast and told co-host Al Hunt why Republicans had coalesced behind the Israelis.

Huh.

Fox News reports:

Democratic strategist James Carville believes that racism is what’s really behind the Republican Party’s strong support for Israel over the Palestinians.

During the latest episode of the "Politics War Room" podcast, Carville and co-host Al Hunt discussed why there is a disparity in support for Israel between the Republican and Democratic Parties, stating that the Republicans are much more unified in their support for the country because its citizens are "whiter."

"And the reason I suspect that most of these people describe themselves as pro-Israel is because the Jews are whiter than the Palestinians," he told Hunt.

Or just maybe it's because Hamas broke the ceasefire on October 7 and started the war by taking innocent hostages and slaughtering civilians.

Israel remains our ally in the Middle East, right?

ISRAEL JAMES CARVILLE JEWS RACISM REPUBLICANS

