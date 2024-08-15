SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird

Somewhere, right now, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is going over Justice Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook with a black light and a magnifying glass, still looking for proof that Kavanaugh organized mass rape parties.

Advertisement

You know a campaign of any sort is grim when they go back to high school yearbooks. Look at what they did to poor Ralph "Coonman" Northam and his Virginia Military Institute yearbook photo.

In an exclusive report, the Daily Mail has found a photo of an 18-year-old J.D. Vance standing next to some girls in front of urinals. That's weird. Republicans Against Trump have seized on it, you could say:

DailyMail. com has obtained a photo of JD Vance posing with three female classmates in a boys restroom during his senior year of high school in Ohio.



So weird. pic.twitter.com/whpFfDUGtV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 15, 2024

It won't make it through, but there's a great suggested Community Note reading, "This is known as 'having fun', which is something that high-schoolers occasionally indulge in. Sometimes it's also referred to as 'goofing around'." The proposed note links to the dictionary definition of "fun" as its source.

They’re very quickly eroding the effectiveness of the “weird” charge by applying it to things that are decidedly unweird childhood antics. https://t.co/wXe22Tb90Q — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 15, 2024

Change your name to Cringe Fringe Desperate Dipshit Nutbags Against Trump. It's a bit longer but I think it'll pan out. https://t.co/dC7aiK3sZs — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 15, 2024

Oh my God, high school kids having some laughs.



Outrageous. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 15, 2024

You'll notice there aren't any tampons in the boys' room. It was a better time. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) August 15, 2024

According to the Left:



High School kids taking silly pictures: SO WEIRD



Men using women's bathrooms: STUNNING, BRAVE, BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/ey9tXTCOUg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 15, 2024

High school kids being high school kids is 'weird'?



Grow up. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 15, 2024

You posting this picture is weird 😂



You're going after kids now? — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) August 15, 2024

All I see is a young man ahead of his time. — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) August 15, 2024

He’s not even in the wrong bathroom, they are. You’re going to have to do better than this. 🤡 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 15, 2024

So three girls felt safe enough with him to go into the men’s room and joke around together in a pretty normal high school way — PhilosophiCat (@Philosophi_Cat) August 15, 2024

Advertisement

Change your name to “Hall Monitors Against Trump.”

Nerds. — ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) August 15, 2024

I agree that someone attempting to co-op the bathroom of the opposite sex is weird. Of course, teens tend to do silly, weird things.



Why do you and your ilk support adults doing it? — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) August 15, 2024

Only weird if you were a total friendless nerd in high school — Briscoe Cain (@BriscoeCain) August 15, 2024

This is the big hit against Vance today. We'll see how far the repercussions go. Meanwhile, if we were rooting for the Harris campaign, we'd avoid the topic of high school restrooms when her running mate is known as #TamponTim.

***