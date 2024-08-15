SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird

ALL The Cringe: Harris And Walz Discuss 'White Guy Tacos' (WATCH)
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 15, 2024
Gif meme

Somewhere, right now, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is going over Justice Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook with a black light and a magnifying glass, still looking for proof that Kavanaugh organized mass rape parties.

You know a campaign of any sort is grim when they go back to high school yearbooks. Look at what they did to poor Ralph "Coonman" Northam and his Virginia Military Institute yearbook photo.

In an exclusive report, the Daily Mail has found a photo of an 18-year-old J.D. Vance standing next to some girls in front of urinals. That's weird. Republicans Against Trump have seized on it, you could say:

It won't make it through, but there's a great suggested Community Note reading, "This is known as 'having fun', which is something that high-schoolers occasionally indulge in. Sometimes it's also referred to as 'goofing around'." The proposed note links to the dictionary definition of "fun" as its source.

This is the big hit against Vance today. We'll see how far the repercussions go. Meanwhile, if we were rooting for the Harris campaign, we'd avoid the topic of high school restrooms when her running mate is known as #TamponTim.

***

