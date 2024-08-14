Rep. Ilhan Omar Overcame the Ugliest, Most Disgusting Campaign Against Her Ever
TSA Donates Your Stolen Toiletries to Nonprofits
CNN Covers Elon Musk’s Rant-Filled, Glitch-Filled Talk With Donald Trump
Top Harris Adviser Says Some Prices (Airfares) ‘Are Definitely Coming Down’
Three Years After Botched Withdrawal, Taliban Parade Thanks Biden-Harris for the Free Mili...
Journo: Trump Schedules a Press Conference After His ‘Stunt’ With Elon Musk Failed
History WILL Repeat: Woodrow Wilson's Free Speech Record Is Warning for Today's Censorship...
Tim Walz Addresses Allegations, Is Damn Proud of His Service to This Country
Guess We Can Report This Now: FOIA Shows Hunter Asked US Embassy in...
DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop...
Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad...
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's...
Watch: Tim Walz STRAIGHT UP LIED About How Much School Kids Missed Thanks...
President Biden Tells Press We Beat Inflation, ‘So Start Writing That Way’

Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk to the Press

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

 It's been 25 days since President Joe Biden was forced out of the 2024 race by his own party, and since then, de facto nominee Kamala Harris has answered zero questions from the press. That's actually not entirely true … she did talk to reporters for about 77 seconds on the tarmac before boarding Air Force Two, telling them her team was trying to set up an interview sometime before the end of the month. 

Advertisement

Harris seems to be going with the basement strategy that worked so well for Joe Biden. If she can just avoid any questions about her many flip-flops from her 2020 presidential campaign platform, she might get by on "vibes" of joyful messaging.

Former Russian ambassador Michael McFaul is telling everyone to tone it down, as Harris is under no obligation to talk to the press.

Recommended

Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

If hiding from questions helps her win, she should hide from questions. What's so hard to understand about that?

Advertisement

No one voted for her. She could at least throw the people a bone since she was coronated instead of elected.

Advertisement

McFaul was joined in donning clown makeup and a wig by former DNC chair and now MSNBC drone Michael Steele.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA PRESS CONFERENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video
ArtistAngie
TSA Donates Your Stolen Toiletries to Nonprofits
Brett T.
CNN Covers Elon Musk’s Rant-Filled, Glitch-Filled Talk With Donald Trump
Brett T.
Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad About Harris' Role in 'Bidenomics
Doug P.
DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop Anti-White Racism
Amy Curtis
Rep. Ilhan Omar Overcame the Ugliest, Most Disgusting Campaign Against Her Ever
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video ArtistAngie
Advertisement