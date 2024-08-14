Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk to the Press

It's been 25 days since President Joe Biden was forced out of the 2024 race by his own party, and since then, de facto nominee Kamala Harris has answered zero questions from the press. That's actually not entirely true … she did talk to reporters for about 77 seconds on the tarmac before boarding Air Force Two, telling them her team was trying to set up an interview sometime before the end of the month.

Harris seems to be going with the basement strategy that worked so well for Joe Biden. If she can just avoid any questions about her many flip-flops from her 2020 presidential campaign platform, she might get by on "vibes" of joyful messaging.

Former Russian ambassador Michael McFaul is telling everyone to tone it down, as Harris is under no obligation to talk to the press.

The paramount objective for @KamalaHarris is to win this election. If a press conference helps her win, she should do it. If not, she shouldn’t do it. It’s just that simple. She has no “moral obligation” to talk to the press. Tone it down folks. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 14, 2024

It is certainly true that this is Kamala Harris’s perspective on things. The question is why anyone else—especially the press!—ought to be expected to share it. In what other circumstance do we say “well, she wants to win” and leave it at that? https://t.co/UymxkWucgd — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 14, 2024

It's clear the DNC wants to ride it out and do nothing that might hurt her ratings. It's clear the press is happy to let her do it. It's also clear to me that she has fatal shortcomings to hide. — Luckydogguy (@luckydogguy) August 14, 2024

Yea, why should voters actually get to hear from their candidates.



It’s all about power and control. That’s all that matters. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) August 14, 2024

This is not “The Crown”. She has a moral obligation to answer questions from the people whom she is running to represent. She is not obligated to talk to disingenuous and dishonest reporters, but interaction and transparency with the American public is a precondition of the job. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) August 14, 2024

Encouraging a political candidate to hide from the voters because she’s incompetent is not democracy. You’re insane. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 14, 2024

Absolutely shameless. Just put on the clown makeup and make it official — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 14, 2024

If hiding from questions helps her win, she should hide from questions. What's so hard to understand about that?

Every Presidential candidate has an obligation to tell the American people what they'd do if elected. She's 24 days in and still hasn't laid out any agenda.



And if she's incapable of handling a groveling press, she'll be a disaster on the world stage. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 14, 2024

Who needs a free press anyway — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2024

Wow. We see how she'd rule, huh? No need to communicate with the people who put her in office. No recognition that she works for the people, not the other way around. At least y'all aren't trying to hide your disdain for the public anymore. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) August 14, 2024

A professor of political science is stating that a candidate running for President has no obligation to speak to the press.



That’s how in the tank these people are for Harris. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 14, 2024

No one voted for her. She could at least throw the people a bone since she was coronated instead of elected.

That is precisely why we will NOT “tone it down folks.”



The more voters realize that Kamala is incapable of speaking off the cuff, the more they will demand it of her. Eventually, the calculus will change such that refusing to talk to the press will hurt her more than doing so. — 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘 (@RepubRepartee) August 14, 2024

You people are the most pathetic cucks I’ve ever seen. — IrishFinsSuns (@luka_stop) August 14, 2024

Near as I can tell, Kamala has no "moral obligation" to do anything simply because she has no morals of any kind and will do whatever it takes to win, moral or not.



Michael thinks this raw unconstrained desire for power at any cost is a good thing.



Sane people disagree.



w. — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) August 14, 2024

If lies help her, fine. If hacks repeating lies helps, fine. If Google suppressing information helps, great. Plagiarism, check. Censorship, cool. Foreign interference, that’s a-okay too. Politicized domestic government interference, yahoo. Anything that helps her win. — FoiaFan🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) August 14, 2024

This is as elitist as it gets folks.



The people be damned. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) August 14, 2024

McFaul was joined in donning clown makeup and a wig by former DNC chair and now MSNBC drone Michael Steele.

MSNBC political analyst Michael Steele complains that Kamala doesn’t need to talk to the media:



“What has struck me since Donald Trump’s press conference is sort of the highbrow nature of the press coming at Kamala Harris…whining, that ‘she doesn’t talk to us.’” pic.twitter.com/2nwReC1iUB — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 13, 2024

MSNBC won't talk to Trump and can't talk to Harris.



Great job, news people. https://t.co/SaFHyIAA1m — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 14, 2024

