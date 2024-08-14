Rep. Ilhan Omar Overcame the Ugliest, Most Disgusting Campaign Against Her Ever

Some bad news: although primary voters sent two members of The Squad — Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush — to the unemployment line, antisemite Ilhan Omar emerged victorious from her primary, which was "one of the ugliest" campaigns ever. Her opponent aligned with literal Nazis against her. That's odd, because we'd think literal Nazis would approve of Omar's policies on Israel.

Omar says in victory speech:



“This campaign has been one of the ugliest, most disgusting campaign against me that I have ever, ever witnessed.” pic.twitter.com/c3Ww3xPEEI — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) August 14, 2024

I don’t get it. How can anyone vote for this? She’s the antisemite. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PinHoiM0Zk — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 14, 2024

She represents an area full of Islamist anti-semites. That’s the simple answer. https://t.co/LW9gQJjDNG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 14, 2024

Pretty much … she represents her constituents in Little Somalia.

Because most of her voters hate Jews as well — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 14, 2024

Because they are fascist, anti-American, anti-Semites. They hate this country and want to turn it into Mogadishu. — Ellis Reyes (aka Instructor Zulu) (@ellisreyes) August 14, 2024

Her entire precinct is Somali refugees… she’s never gonna lose.. — Todd Wagner (@Daddy__Wags) August 14, 2024

Ilhan Omar is anti-American and everything about her immigration and status in this country needs to be fully investigated — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) August 14, 2024

The former prime minister of Somalia appeared at one of her campaign rallies and said, "Ilhan’s interests aren’t those of Minnesota or the people of America but the interests of Somalia.” Sounds like foreign election interference to us, but what do we know?

Pay attention. This is how political islam operates. They pick an area, migrate to that area till their numbers grant them overwhelming political power then spread. Britanistan formerly known as Great Britain is learning this lesson now. — Alex Vernelli (@Alex_Vernelli) August 14, 2024

Careful … you could be extradited to the United Kingdom and put on trial for a post like that.

How can anyone vote for this?



Have you seen the Democrat party lately? — ITShortConsul (@defnotISK) August 14, 2024

What has she done in her time in Congress to better either the USA or Somalia? And this is her talking about the primary campaign against another Democrat.

It's true … with her constituency, she'll never lose.

