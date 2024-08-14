TSA Donates Your Stolen Toiletries to Nonprofits
Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk...
CNN Covers Elon Musk’s Rant-Filled, Glitch-Filled Talk With Donald Trump
Top Harris Adviser Says Some Prices (Airfares) ‘Are Definitely Coming Down’
Three Years After Botched Withdrawal, Taliban Parade Thanks Biden-Harris for the Free Mili...
Journo: Trump Schedules a Press Conference After His ‘Stunt’ With Elon Musk Failed
History WILL Repeat: Woodrow Wilson's Free Speech Record Is Warning for Today's Censorship...
Tim Walz Addresses Allegations, Is Damn Proud of His Service to This Country
Guess We Can Report This Now: FOIA Shows Hunter Asked US Embassy in...
DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop...
Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad...
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's...
Watch: Tim Walz STRAIGHT UP LIED About How Much School Kids Missed Thanks...
President Biden Tells Press We Beat Inflation, ‘So Start Writing That Way’

Rep. Ilhan Omar Overcame the Ugliest, Most Disgusting Campaign Against Her Ever

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Some bad news: although primary voters sent two members of The Squad — Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush — to the unemployment line, antisemite Ilhan Omar emerged victorious from her primary, which was "one of the ugliest" campaigns ever. Her opponent aligned with literal Nazis against her. That's odd, because we'd think literal Nazis would approve of Omar's policies on Israel.

Advertisement

Pretty much … she represents her constituents in Little Somalia.

The former prime minister of Somalia appeared at one of her campaign rallies and said, "Ilhan’s interests aren’t those of Minnesota or the people of America but the interests of Somalia.” Sounds like foreign election interference to us, but what do we know?

Recommended

Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk to the Press
Brett T.
Advertisement

Careful … you could be extradited to the United Kingdom and put on trial for a post like that.

What has she done in her time in Congress to better either the USA or Somalia? And this is her talking about the primary campaign against another Democrat.

It's true … with her constituency, she'll never lose.

***

Tags: ELECTION PRIMARY ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk to the Press
Brett T.
Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video
ArtistAngie
CNN Covers Elon Musk’s Rant-Filled, Glitch-Filled Talk With Donald Trump
Brett T.
TSA Donates Your Stolen Toiletries to Nonprofits
Brett T.
DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop Anti-White Racism
Amy Curtis
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's Allergy Death Lawsuit Tossed
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk to the Press Brett T.
Advertisement