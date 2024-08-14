Rep. Ilhan Omar Overcame the Ugliest, Most Disgusting Campaign Against Her Ever
TSA Donates Your Stolen Toiletries to Nonprofits

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Nick Ut, File

A couple of years ago, a spokeswoman for the TSA posted a photo of all of the water bottles, toothpaste tubes, and jars of peanut butter that had been confiscated from passengers over the course of just three days.

The limit is 3.4 oz., OK? That's what keeps us safe from another 9/11.

NBC Washington reporter Joseph Olmo has a feel-good story for us all. You know all of those dangerous liquids the TSA confiscates from you before you board the plane? It turns out that Ronald Reagan National Airport has started a program to donate all of these seized toiletries to local nonprofits.

Shouldn't they be properly disposed of by a bomb squad?

There could be explosives in that toothpaste tube.

That's a chance these nonprofits are willing to take.

But it's going to nonprofits, so that should make you feel good.

The TSA is such a joke.

***

