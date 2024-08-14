TSA Donates Your Stolen Toiletries to Nonprofits

A couple of years ago, a spokeswoman for the TSA posted a photo of all of the water bottles, toothpaste tubes, and jars of peanut butter that had been confiscated from passengers over the course of just three days.

Display of oversized liquids, gels and aerosols that travelers had in their carry-on bags at the ⁦@SyracuseAirport⁩ @TSA Checkpoint in a 3-day span. The limit for liquids through a checkpoint is 3.4 oz. pic.twitter.com/Fan95TLrLy — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) June 22, 2022

The limit is 3.4 oz., OK? That's what keeps us safe from another 9/11.

NBC Washington reporter Joseph Olmo has a feel-good story for us all. You know all of those dangerous liquids the TSA confiscates from you before you board the plane? It turns out that Ronald Reagan National Airport has started a program to donate all of these seized toiletries to local nonprofits.

Ever wonder what happens when the @TSA makes you throw away an oversized toiletry item @ the security checkpoint?@Reagan_Airport started a pilot program in April where they donate toiletries to local nonprofits. So far, they’ve donated more than 2,300 items! @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/jdCUdwal0r — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) August 13, 2024

Shouldn't they be properly disposed of by a bomb squad?

Stealing your stuff and giving it to someone else makes us feel good https://t.co/QPjqvS0BEW — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) August 14, 2024

A decent "reporter" might ask why these "dangerous" items aren't destroyed. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 14, 2024

There could be explosives in that toothpaste tube.

You confiscate personal items claiming they could be dangerous, but then turn around and give them away, framing it as a good deed. To me, this just feels like a way to steal from people. I can’t support that at all. — Sheneka Adams (@avirgoworld) August 13, 2024

Why are you giving potential bombs to the homeless?! — Christine Eriksen (@AnEriksenWife) August 13, 2024

I guess they're safe for the homeless.... — GuardiansAndThunder (@HoyasAndNatsFan) August 13, 2024

I hope nonprofits have screening agents who confiscate these dangerous weapons of terror. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 14, 2024

So, the @TSA is giving potential explosives to the charities who pass them on to the poor and homeless?



This is not a good thing!!! — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) August 14, 2024

As a journalist, shouldn't you ask the TSA the obvious question everyone is asking? That is, if these items are believed to be too dangerous for a passenger to carry, why are they treated as perfectly safe once in the TSA's possession? Isn't it your job to challenge them? — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) August 14, 2024

Heck yeah! I can't wait to use that mouthwash you took out of some strangers bag! — RatzoRizzo (@HotRockCapital) August 14, 2024

These items are confiscated because they could be dangerous and contain flammable or explosive materials.



Why are we giving them to poor people?



They are either a threat or they are not… They can’t be both. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) August 14, 2024

Why are they taking my stuff? Sounds like theft to me. — The Hairy Chested Libertarian (@THCLofficial) August 14, 2024

Seeing this I think it’s time the TSA admits that they just want people to be super inconvenienced while on trips and that there is no “lotion bomb”. On top of that it’s time they change that rule because they just proved there’s no real danger. — Johnny Riggs 🐊 (@JohnnyRiggs9) August 14, 2024

Have any of them exploded? — Dave Johnson (@DaveJohnson_RVA) August 14, 2024

That's a chance these nonprofits are willing to take.

So thankful and blessed to see a bunch of items that citizens have purchased with their own money get stolen by an insufferably rude institution and then pat themselves on the back by handing it to others for free.



Great job everyone! — tradman_ (@tradman_) August 14, 2024

So they're just stealing from us. Good to get confirmation. — Joe (@taurisjoe) August 14, 2024

Crazy how TSA can just steal our shit. — Beth Way (@Beth_Way14) August 14, 2024

But it's going to nonprofits, so that should make you feel good.

The TSA is such a joke.

***