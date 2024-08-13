White and Asian Men Not Invited to Apple's Entrepreneur Camp

If Donald Trump is reelected in November, he says he's going to do away with DEI in the federal government. The "E" stands for equity, and if Kamala Harris is elected, you're going to be hearing a lot about equity. Here's a sample:

Fact check: True. “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”

pic.twitter.com/dPNzX2W9pd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 10, 2024

Apple obviously realizes that entrepreneurs don't all start out at the same place. As President Joe Biden has revealed, the difference between white entrepreneurs and black entrepreneurs is that black entrepreneurs don't have lawyers or accountants:

BIDEN: "...young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don't have lawyers, they don't have accountants..." pic.twitter.com/uaVQO6vPeN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2021

Therefore, Apple is holding an Entrepreneur Camp for "female,* Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and Indigenous founders and developers." (Latinx was a nice touch, but we certainly appreciate the asterisk after "female.") It looks like white and Asian men need not apply.

White and Asian men are not able to apply for Apple's new "Entrepreneur Camp" pic.twitter.com/zLwAa2u7WZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2024

This is blatantly illegal and @Apple isn't even bothering to hide it.



The link it still up:https://t.co/Jcv7Uy88Su — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2024





We're guessing this is legal because it's not paid employment but instead a "camp." It would have been nice if they could have Photoshopped the white guy out of the photo, though.

This is highly illegal but since the federal government doesn't enforce discrimination laws then Apple and other companies get away with it. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 13, 2024

This is illegal. Why are they doing it? — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) August 13, 2024

No, it's equitable.

That seems racist. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 13, 2024

They're begging for a lawsuit — Mayson Burch (@anticatlady) August 13, 2024

Racism is racism. I hope Apple is sued into oblivion for violating people's civil rights. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 13, 2024

If they said the reverse. They’d be canceled.



You say this and no one blinks an eye.



Sad days for this country. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) August 13, 2024

I don’t know how someone can make these requirements for applications and not realize what they are doing is clearly racist. — MR. (@jmraymonds) August 13, 2024

It's so cumbersome how they list everyone who can apply based on identity. Why not simply say "no white men" and be done with it? That's the whole point of it anyway. — Minds of E. (@MindsOfEuropa24) August 13, 2024

Major breach of the Civil Rights Act.



Lawsuit incoming? 🤞 — B Wayne (@EMS28203) August 13, 2024

No, they'll get away with it, just like all of the DEI internships and scholarships and university admissions.

Now they're excluding Asians? Welcome to the club brothers and sisters. Consider it a badge of honor. — Media Men (@MediaMenOnline) August 13, 2024

Asians are considered "white-adjacent" and not a marginalized group.

DEI is the actual "systemic racism" the left claims exists - and they created it — Cinema HUNT (@CinemaHuntOff) August 13, 2024

It’s wild that under this administration companies can openly discriminate based on race and sex. It’s been law for 60 years and now here we are. — Chris Rowley (@rowleyshadow) August 13, 2024

I mean, white and Asian men have never done anything thing important, I’m sure they won’t miss out. — Mr Dan (@d_lennertz) August 13, 2024

The next Steve Jobs wouldn't be allowed to apply.

