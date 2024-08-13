CNN Clips Conversation Where Musk and Trump 'Blow Off' the Bombing of Hiroshima
Sam Stein Praises Bulwark’s Sober Analysis of Those Stolen Valor Claims
Jonathan Chait Says the Media's Double Standard Favors Trump, not Harris
WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Connecticut, Vermont, Minnesota AND Wisconsin LIVE With Tw...
Woke Snow White Rachel Zegler Tweets 'Free Palestine' Because of Course She Did
Let's Talk About All the Ways Kamala Harris Doesn't ACTUALLY Trust Women
MSNBC: Donald Trump's Words Were 'Extremely Slurred' During X Event
FOWL CRIME: Illinois School Food Employee Gets NINE YEARS for Stealing $1.5 Million...
Snob Politician Says Tennessee's 'Problem' Is Having Churches, Not Libraries (Cause He Did...
What's the Definition of Insanity Again? Six-Times Boosted Fauci Admits He Got COVID...
'I Do Not Support Her': California Sheriff RIPS Harris Campaign for Using His...
In Genuinely Shocking News, San Francisco DA Charges Eight With FELONIES for Golden...
Tim Walz’s Damage Control Over Hitler-Adoring Cleric Debunked by New Footage
CHILD ABUSE: Report Says THOUSANDS of Girls (Some As Young As TWELVE) Had...

White and Asian Men Not Invited to Apple's Entrepreneur Camp

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 13, 2024
Twitter

If Donald Trump is reelected in November, he says he's going to do away with DEI in the federal government. The "E" stands for equity, and if Kamala Harris is elected, you're going to be hearing a lot about equity. Here's a sample:

Advertisement

Apple obviously realizes that entrepreneurs don't all start out at the same place. As President Joe Biden has revealed, the difference between white entrepreneurs and black entrepreneurs is that black entrepreneurs don't have lawyers or accountants:

Therefore, Apple is holding an Entrepreneur Camp for "female,* Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and Indigenous founders and developers." (Latinx was a nice touch, but we certainly appreciate the asterisk after "female.") It looks like white and Asian men need not apply.

Recommended

CNN Clips Conversation Where Musk and Trump 'Blow Off' the Bombing of Hiroshima
Brett T.
Advertisement


We're guessing this is legal because it's not paid employment but instead a "camp." It would have been nice if they could have Photoshopped the white guy out of the photo, though.

No, it's equitable.

Advertisement

No, they'll get away with it, just like all of the DEI internships and scholarships and university admissions.

Asians are considered "white-adjacent" and not a marginalized group.

The next Steve Jobs wouldn't be allowed to apply.

***

Tags: APPLE DISCRIMINATION RACISM DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Clips Conversation Where Musk and Trump 'Blow Off' the Bombing of Hiroshima
Brett T.
MSNBC: Donald Trump's Words Were 'Extremely Slurred' During X Event
Brett T.
Woke Snow White Rachel Zegler Tweets 'Free Palestine' Because of Course She Did
Gordon K
WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Connecticut, Vermont, Minnesota AND Wisconsin LIVE With Twitchy
Twitchy Staff
Snob Politician Says Tennessee's 'Problem' Is Having Churches, Not Libraries (Cause He Didn't See Them)
Amy Curtis
Jonathan Chait Says the Media's Double Standard Favors Trump, not Harris
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Clips Conversation Where Musk and Trump 'Blow Off' the Bombing of Hiroshima Brett T.
Advertisement