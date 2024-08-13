MSNBC: Donald Trump's Words Were 'Extremely Slurred' During X Event

Donald Trump spoke off-the-cuff with Elon Musk for hours Monday night on X Spaces, and reached around a billion people. CNN managed to comb through all two hours and come up with 10 out-of-context seconds of something that "stuck out." Trump couldn't have said too much that was damning or we'd be hearing a lot more clips on mainstream media.

There was an attempt for a while by the Biden campaign to try to reverse the rolls and claim that Trump was addled and incoherent. Never mind that he got shot in the head and stood up like a boss with his fist in the air.

Rather than taking on anything that Trump and Musk actually discussed, MSNBC's reporter told us that Trump's language was "extremely slurred" during the event. They even posted a clip … which doesn't show Trump slurring at all. Never mind, though. MSNBC gave the Harris campaign a gift, and Kamala HQ ran with it.

Reporter: Donald Trump's words were extremely slurred as he phoned in from Mar-a-Lago last night pic.twitter.com/68wNAQI8ac — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 13, 2024

Kamala's Wins picked up on it, too.

BREAKING: The media is finally acknowledging Donald Trump’s cognitive capabilities are severely diminished in his old age. Last night, Donald Trump spent hours rambling and slurring his words in his interview. Retweet so all Americans know Trump is senile.pic.twitter.com/DNeZ4Uy4Cb — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 13, 2024

"The media is finally acknowledging Donald Trump's cognitive abilities are severely diminished" — the media being one reporter on MSNBC. This editor listened in and didn't hear Trump slurring his words at all. He also hasn't heard a sit-down interview or press conference from Kamala Harris in the 23 days or so since she was coronated as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Trump interview with Elon Musk surpasses 1 billion views in less than 24 hours, keep panicking. — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) August 13, 2024

NEW HOAX ALERT



For all the doubters claiming Trump was lisping on the call, it was just Spaces compression. Here he is recorded on a phone in the same conversation sounding perfectly normal



Post this under anyone spreading the Lisp Hoax pic.twitter.com/BugbcoCSEV — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 13, 2024

Did you actually listen in and just assuming? I was in the X Spaces for the entire 3 hours and I can tell you that Trump was bloody good till the end — Laina Media (@media_laina) August 13, 2024

We can't tell how Kamala sounds because she doesn't do interviews — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 13, 2024

Not a single slur in that clip. Cry harder. ONE BILLION combined views of this convo (and still growing). Kamala couldn’t do what Trump did here. — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) August 13, 2024

Hahah huffing that copium first thing in the morning? — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) August 13, 2024

Yeah, no. I watched it. You are lying because your followers are sheep who will believe you and Kamala is incapable of speaking without a teleprompter for that long. — Photo of John Wayne (@ThatOldCoyote) August 13, 2024

Funny, I listened to it, and he sounded fine. — Ricky Clay (@ricky_clay) August 13, 2024

This might be the most hypocritical statement considering they covered for Biden for 4 years while he was obviously senile. The media is a joke — ShawnTassone MD, PhD (@TassoneDoc) August 13, 2024

You cover up for Biden's cognitive defects for years and then have the audacity to say this?



Such frauds. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 13, 2024

No he didn't.



All you have is lies and propaganda.



By the end of the week this will be heard by a billion people.



Take the L and move on. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 13, 2024

This is a very clear indication that who ever posted this didn’t even listen to the interview. — Casual Patriot 🇺🇸 (@casualpatriotx) August 13, 2024

But Biden’s is cognitively capable of running the country as the president, correct? Just asking for a friend. — Dr. Ribeiro_MD (@DrRibeiro_MD) August 13, 2024

Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi forced Biden out of the race, installed Harris in his place, and yet have no problem with Biden filling out the rest of his term. He's not mentally competent to stand trial for retaining classified documents or to run for a second term, but he's just fine running the country until next January?

MSNBC tees it up for the Harris campaign, and they run with it.

