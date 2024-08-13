MSNBC: Donald Trump's Words Were 'Extremely Slurred' During X Event

Woke Snow White Rachel Zegler Tweets 'Free Palestine' Because of Course She Did
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump spoke off-the-cuff with Elon Musk for hours Monday night on X Spaces, and reached around a billion people. CNN managed to comb through all two hours and come up with 10 out-of-context seconds of something that "stuck out." Trump couldn't have said too much that was damning or we'd be hearing a lot more clips on mainstream media.

There was an attempt for a while by the Biden campaign to try to reverse the rolls and claim that Trump was addled and incoherent. Never mind that he got shot in the head and stood up like a boss with his fist in the air.

Rather than taking on anything that Trump and Musk actually discussed, MSNBC's reporter told us that Trump's language was "extremely slurred" during the event. They even posted a clip … which doesn't show Trump slurring at all. Never mind, though. MSNBC gave the Harris campaign a gift, and Kamala HQ ran with it.

Kamala's Wins picked up on it, too.

"The media is finally acknowledging Donald Trump's cognitive abilities are severely diminished" — the media being one reporter on MSNBC. This editor listened in and didn't hear Trump slurring his words at all. He also hasn't heard a sit-down interview or press conference from Kamala Harris in the 23 days or so since she was coronated as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Snob Politician Says Tennessee's 'Problem' Is Having Churches, Not Libraries (Cause He Didn't See Them)
Amy Curtis
Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi forced Biden out of the race, installed Harris in his place, and yet have no problem with Biden filling out the rest of his term. He's not mentally competent to stand trial for retaining classified documents or to run for a second term, but he's just fine running the country until next January?

MSNBC tees it up for the Harris campaign, and they run with it.

***

