'BAD Episode of PUNKED'! Dude Just Goes OFF on Lemmings Buying Into Kamala...
Hear That? It's the Sound of Media Slowly DYING. Elon Musk's Trump Interview...
BAM! Yashar Ali Fact-Checks TF Out of Kamala HQ for Blatant Lie About...
LOOK On Dan Goldman's Face As Bret Baier Nukes Him for Saying Trump...
Stop! We Can Only Get So ... Excited! Kamala HQ Really STEPS In...
And Here We GO! Trump Responds to Harris Campaign's MELTDOWN About His Elon...
Losing It! Harris Campaign's UNHINGED Email on Elon Musk/Trump X Interview Sounds DELICIOU...
Oh, Just Give It Up Already: The Hill Claims Neither Tim Walz Nor...
LET'S GOOOOO! Elon Musk Wants to Help Donald Trump Cut Government Spending and...
BREAKING: Donald Trump Flew in Plane Once Owned by Jeffrey Epstein
Lies, Flip-Flops, and Fear-Mongering, Oh My! Harris Campaign Does Not 'Push Joy'
Drew Holden Compiles Examples of Media Spin Over the 'Swift-Boating' of Tim Walz
We Bet They're a Blast at Parties! Woke Dungeons and Dragons Game Sounds...
Reporters Asks About White House Intervening in Musk's Interview of Trump

Girl, Woman Stabbed in London as Right-Wing Activists Fuel Disturbances

Brett T.  |  11:30 AM on August 13, 2024
Twitchy

England is very stabby lately. Britons rioted recently after someone stabbed several little girls under the age of 10 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp, killing three of them. The police have warned people not to post to social media about the riots or even be "curious bystanders," as they will be arrested.

Advertisement

On Monday, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in Leicester Square in central London.

A "man" has been arrested. Can you be any more specific? You see, those crazy right-wingers think that Muslim migrants are doing all of the stabbing … best to clear that up right away.


Recommended

BAM! Yashar Ali Fact-Checks TF Out of Kamala HQ for Blatant Lie About Trump and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

"The stabbing occurred as Britain is on edge …. The disturbances have been fueled by right-wing activists using social media to spread misinformation." Well for God's sake, if this was a native Briton who did it, it would be best to let the public know before those right-wing activists start rioting again.

Advertisement

They'll have you extradited and tried.

How long until the police reveal the suspect's identity? Possibly never, if it will get the far-right stirred up again.

***

Tags: POLICE SOCIAL MEDIA STABBING UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAM! Yashar Ali Fact-Checks TF Out of Kamala HQ for Blatant Lie About Trump and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
And Here We GO! Trump Responds to Harris Campaign's MELTDOWN About His Elon Musk Interview As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Stop! We Can Only Get So ... Excited! Kamala HQ Really STEPS In It Whining About Trump Closing Dept of Ed
Sam J.
LOOK On Dan Goldman's Face As Bret Baier Nukes Him for Saying Trump Won't Debate Kamala PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Losing It! Harris Campaign's UNHINGED Email on Elon Musk/Trump X Interview Sounds DELICIOUSLY Panicked
Sam J.
LET'S GOOOOO! Elon Musk Wants to Help Donald Trump Cut Government Spending and Waste
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BAM! Yashar Ali Fact-Checks TF Out of Kamala HQ for Blatant Lie About Trump and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement