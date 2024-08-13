Girl, Woman Stabbed in London as Right-Wing Activists Fuel Disturbances

England is very stabby lately. Britons rioted recently after someone stabbed several little girls under the age of 10 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp, killing three of them. The police have warned people not to post to social media about the riots or even be "curious bystanders," as they will be arrested.

On Monday, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in Leicester Square in central London.

Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square.



A man has been arrested & is in custody.



We don't believe there are any outstanding suspects.



Two victims, an 11-yr-old girl & a 34-yr-old woman, have been taken to hospital & we await an update on their condition. — Westminster Police | Central West BCU (@MPSWestminster) August 12, 2024

A "man" has been arrested. Can you be any more specific? You see, those crazy right-wingers think that Muslim migrants are doing all of the stabbing … best to clear that up right away.

🚨Breaking News🚨



An 11 year old girl and a 34 year old woman have been stabbed in Leicester Square.



A man has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/GTs3HuNyDS — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) August 12, 2024





Probably one of those right wing native British people https://t.co/TEvYU8TIpD — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 12, 2024

Here’s the article in its entirety. No description of the “man”, but glad they focused on the most important aspect of a woman and a young child being st*bbed: right-wing misinformation https://t.co/Nh5jilKdyf pic.twitter.com/u19BAHOfyN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 12, 2024

"The stabbing occurred as Britain is on edge …. The disturbances have been fueled by right-wing activists using social media to spread misinformation." Well for God's sake, if this was a native Briton who did it, it would be best to let the public know before those right-wing activists start rioting again.

We all know the description of the suspect. — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) August 12, 2024

They could be arrested for factually saying who the man was or describing him. — Suburban Mom (@kathismoak) August 12, 2024

Those darn knives just keep attacking women and girls — Beef Supreme (@fweedom0speech) August 12, 2024

Again they use the word "islamophobic" which is, of course, a made-up word of nonsense.



It's called common sense to reject the people of a religion who wish to murder and enslave those who don't follow their religion.



Let's try rape-and-murderphobic.



Liberals are insane. — FlipSwitch (@WingedDeath29) August 12, 2024

I guess its good that the police are busy searching Facebook for “offensive” posts. — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) August 12, 2024

Ahhhhhh THE FAR RIGHT STRIKES AGAIN!!!!! — Mark Adams (@banjoandpete) August 12, 2024

Careful, the communists will throw you in prison for reporting stuff like this. — torquemada (@torquemada70421) August 12, 2024

Whew I was worried it was someone saying mean things. — 0mega6 (@noCinErik) August 12, 2024

I would say a white British national because if I say the truth, they will try to arrest me here in America. 🤣🤣 — Ryan (@Ryan_nv_us) August 12, 2024

They'll have you extradited and tried.

Let me guess, it was the far-right that caused this. and can we repost this tweet without getting jailed? — Nick Town (@NickT18166473) August 12, 2024

How long until the police reveal the suspect's identity? Possibly never, if it will get the far-right stirred up again.

***