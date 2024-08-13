Delta’s Chief Diversity Officer Wants More Inclusive Gate Announcements

EU Distances itself from Thierry Breton's Letter Threatening X
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

It doesn't make us feel any better that we're paying off the student loans of people who majored in things that got them jobs as chief diversity officers. We've seen the incomes of university DEI staffers, of which some schools have more than a hundred, and some were making more than $400,000 to do whatever it is they do.

Here's the chief diversity officer at Delta Airlines explaining what it is she and her team have been up to. They've been looking into communications (both written and verbal) and determining if they're being as inclusive as they can be. Think about it, when they say, "Ladies and gentlemen, your flight is now boarding." Is that truly inclusive? Much like the federal government, they need to scour all of their handbooks and employee manuals and make sure that gendered language isn't present.

Is that as gender inclusive as we passengers want them to be? Yes, yes it is.

How sick are you of hearing pharmaceutical ads targeted to "people identified as female at birth"?

It's a fake job for people with fake degrees.

Yes, they're also concerned about the diversity of their pilots, and want half of them to be black and/or female within the next five years or so.

We were assured that trans women were women, so "ladies" ought to suffice. But perhaps it's hurtful to those nonbinary people who identify as neither gender.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida sent all of the DEI staffers at state universities looking for new jobs. It can be done.

