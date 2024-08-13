Delta’s Chief Diversity Officer Wants More Inclusive Gate Announcements

It doesn't make us feel any better that we're paying off the student loans of people who majored in things that got them jobs as chief diversity officers. We've seen the incomes of university DEI staffers, of which some schools have more than a hundred, and some were making more than $400,000 to do whatever it is they do.

Here's the chief diversity officer at Delta Airlines explaining what it is she and her team have been up to. They've been looking into communications (both written and verbal) and determining if they're being as inclusive as they can be. Think about it, when they say, "Ladies and gentlemen, your flight is now boarding." Is that truly inclusive? Much like the federal government, they need to scour all of their handbooks and employee manuals and make sure that gendered language isn't present.

Delta's DEI Chief Kyra Lynn Johnson:



"Looking into the ladies and gentlemen announcement to be gender inclusive" pic.twitter.com/GTwEGr4YEM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 11, 2024

Delta Airlines Chief Diversity Officer:



“We’re beginning to take a hard look at things like our gate announcements.



You know ‘We welcome ladies and gentlemen’ and we’ve asked ourselves is that as gender inclusive as we want to be?”



pic.twitter.com/vWIKgzHWnb — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 11, 2024

Is that as gender inclusive as we passengers want them to be? Yes, yes it is.

The goal is to have transgender ideology -- a rejection of objective truth and of foundational elements of society as we know it -- pervade every facet of society, and the lie reinforced as often as possible.



It's the same reason Walz puts tampons in young boys' bathrooms. https://t.co/feTg1MD0Y3 — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 12, 2024

How sick are you of hearing pharmaceutical ads targeted to "people identified as female at birth"?

Remember when you would be an asset to a company if you were a problem solver? Now you are an asset if you’re a problem creator. — Todd Roy (@TheToddRoy) August 11, 2024

The role of chief diversity officer shouldn’t exist.



It’s a fake job. — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) August 11, 2024

It's a fake job for people with fake degrees.

When parts are falling off of planes and there are consistent delays and the customer experience has gone downhill for years — THIS is what they’re worried about? — Ellis Reyes (aka Instructor Zulu) (@ellisreyes) August 12, 2024

Yes, they're also concerned about the diversity of their pilots, and want half of them to be black and/or female within the next five years or so.

Gender inclusive gate announcements are Delta’s priority.



Not safety, quality or affordability.



🤡🌎 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 11, 2024

What’s not “gender inclusive” about “ladies and gentlemen”?



Trans women are both at the same time. — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) August 11, 2024

We were assured that trans women were women, so "ladies" ought to suffice. But perhaps it's hurtful to those nonbinary people who identify as neither gender.

They complain so much about “check your privilege” when this is about the most privileged take you can have. — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) August 11, 2024

DEI is institutional racism, and it's going to get people killed. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 11, 2024

How many people are offended by “Ladies and gentlemen” versus the number of people it pisses off by removing it? These are self-inflicted corporate wounds for no real reason whatsoever. It really is amazing to watch. — Brandon Hughes (@BrandonHughes74) August 11, 2024

I’m sad that some of my ticket goes to pay for this. — sterling (@SterlingLCannon) August 11, 2024

We live in a joke. — Bramey 🇺🇲 (@Brameyyy) August 11, 2024

All of these positions need to be eradicated from every company that holds them.



It is cancerous to business and society alike. — Toby Watson (@TobyWats) August 12, 2024

Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida sent all of the DEI staffers at state universities looking for new jobs. It can be done.

