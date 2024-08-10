POLITICO Confirms That Donald Trump Campaign Was Hacked

Brian Stelter: Kamala Harris Worked at McDonald's While Donald Trump Did Not
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 10, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Gray

POLITICO reports on Saturday, August 10 that it began receiving emails looking like hacked documents from the Donald Trump campaign back in July.

Alex Isenstadt reports:

On July 22, POLITICO began receiving emails from an anonymous account. Over the course of the past few weeks, the person — who used an AOL email account and identified themselves only as “Robert” — relayed what appeared to be internal communications from a senior Trump campaign official. A research dossier the campaign had apparently done on Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, which was dated Feb. 23, was included in the documents. The documents are authentic, according to two people familiar with them and granted anonymity to describe internal communications. One of the people described the dossier as a preliminary version of Vance’s vetting file.

The research dossier was a 271-page document based on publicly available information about Vance’s past record and statements, with some — such as his past criticisms of Trump — identified in the document as “POTENTIAL VULNERABILITIES.” The person also sent part of a research document about Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who was also a finalist for the vice presidential nomination.

BuzzFeed would have just published the dossier.

The campaign blamed “foreign sources hostile to the United States,” citing a Microsoft report on Friday that Iranian hackers “sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign,” Isenstadt reports.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” [Trump campaign spokesperson Steven] Cheung said. “On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.”

The Trump campaign blames Iran.

That's our question.

The Kamala Harris supporters in the replies are suggesting the Trump campaign hacked itself 1) to get sympathy, since everyone's paying attention to Harris now, or 2) as a reason to dump Vance from the ticket.

***

