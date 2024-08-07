Social Media 'Influencers' Paid Up to $10,000 for Scripted Anti-Trump Videos

It's very possible that the Republican Party or some group affiliated with it is doing the same thing — paying social media influencers to post scripted videos to TikTok and other platforms (looking at you, Harry Sisson).

We're not in the loop so we're not sure who this influencer is, but she says that progressive groups like Protect Our Care pay anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 for a social media post … and they even send you the talking points.

It wasn't that long ago that the Biden White House hosted all of these social media influencers. How many are paid, and by whom? Who knows?

Democrat influencer gets paid up to $10,000 per video by a dark money advocacy group to read pre-written scripts in her social media videos



The donors to the group are anonymous



Kamala is a manufactured candidate pic.twitter.com/0Epn8pFxSO — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 7, 2024

Why don't dark money groups pay me? I'm seriously getting my feelings hurt. — @amuse (@amuse) August 7, 2024

I just hope they’re not paying Harry Sisson that much — Alexander Sheppard 🇺🇸 (@NotAlexSheppard) August 7, 2024

The DNC doesn't pay Sisson to post; they pay his agency, which pays him.

Yes, this is how politics works. We should be doing the same thing. — Earth Emperor (@Empireenjoyer11) August 7, 2024

If reading propaganda as if it was your own message isn't a campaign violation, than the laws need to change. — Matthew Brown (@Matthew95050234) August 7, 2024

Can they do anything organically, not scripted? — jim (@JamesBo84548912) August 7, 2024

Here's a news story from just a few days ago:

Michael Doherty, a gay OnlyFans social media influencer is blowing the whistle on the Harris campaign for offering to pay him to publically support her on social media.



According to the New

York Post marketing firm Palette MGMT, on behalf of Future Forward — the largest… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) August 5, 2024

… the largest Democrat super PAC in operation offered to pay him to promote anti-Trump content on TikTok. “Hi Michael, I hope you’re doing well! I’m reaching out on behalf of one of Palette’s partners with an exciting paid offer to create and post anti-Trump content on TikTok,” senior marketing coordinator Fernanda Oliveira Araujo wrote in a July 26 message. Literally, all of the support is totally fake.

Remember most leftists have to get paid somehow for their activism. Many are unemployable. — Marion County Republicans (@marioncogop) August 5, 2024

True.

Wow and they will mark it down as another government job created — Skeeterwx2100 (@skeeterwx2100) August 5, 2024

Palette MGMT is also Harry Sisson’s mgmt. 💰 — Laurie (@SmokyMtnGal12) August 5, 2024

No way.

Is that legal? — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) August 5, 2024

Is it legal? Or is it just another form of advertising? Whichever it is, the Democrats have the head start.

