UK Warns Citizens They Can Be Arrested for Hateful Retweets
Ilhan Omar Being in Congress Cheers Up Tim Walz When He’s Having a...
Report: Tim Walz Has Become an Overnight Sensation on Chinese Social Media
Rashida Tlaib Retweets Altered Image with Disgusting Claim About Israel's Soldiers
Weird Tampon Fanfic From Washington Post Gender and Society Columnist
Tim Walz Will Replace the Dad You Lost to Fox News
THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz...
Nancy Pelosi Demands MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Ask If JD Vance Ever Saw Combat
In Least Shocking News EVER, Google Admits It Intentionally Omitted Trump Assassination Re...
Walz: There’s No Guarantee to Free Speech With Disinformation or Hate Speech
Well, Looky Here: Kamala Harris Donated to Defund the Police Group As Recently...
OOF: David Hogg Keeps Digging and Face Plants Spectacularly With His 'Change a...
WATCH: Jake Tapper Tries DESPERATELY to Stop CNN Panel From Being Antisemitic On-Air
'When You've Lost CNN': Looks Like JD Vance Might Have ENDED Tim Walz's...

Social Media 'Influencers' Paid Up to $10,000 for Scripted Anti-Trump Videos

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

It's very possible that the Republican Party or some group affiliated with it is doing the same thing — paying social media influencers to post scripted videos to TikTok and other platforms (looking at you, Harry Sisson).

Advertisement

We're not in the loop so we're not sure who this influencer is, but she says that progressive groups like Protect Our Care pay anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 for a social media post … and they even send you the talking points.

It wasn't that long ago that the Biden White House hosted all of these social media influencers. How many are paid, and by whom? Who knows?

The DNC doesn't pay Sisson to post; they pay his agency, which pays him.

Here's a news story from just a few days ago:

Recommended

THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

…  the largest Democrat super PAC in operation offered to pay him to promote anti-Trump content on TikTok. 

“Hi Michael, I hope you’re doing well! I’m reaching out on behalf of one of Palette’s partners with an exciting paid offer to create and post anti-Trump content on TikTok,” senior marketing coordinator Fernanda Oliveira Araujo wrote in a July 26 message.

Literally, all of the support is totally fake.

True.

No way.

Is it legal? Or is it just another form of advertising? Whichever it is, the Democrats have the head start.

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It)
Amy Curtis
Rashida Tlaib Retweets Altered Image with Disgusting Claim About Israel's Soldiers
justmindy
UK Warns Citizens They Can Be Arrested for Hateful Retweets
Brett T.
OOF: David Hogg Keeps Digging and Face Plants Spectacularly With His 'Change a Tire' Challenge
Grateful Calvin
'When You've Lost CNN': Looks Like JD Vance Might Have ENDED Tim Walz's Honeymoon With the Media
Doug P.
Weird Tampon Fanfic From Washington Post Gender and Society Columnist
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It) Amy Curtis
Advertisement