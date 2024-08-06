Biden Admin Temporarily Pauses Migrant ‘Parole Flights’ After Fraud Findings
Under Walz, Minnesota Rationed COVID Drugs Bases on BIPOC Status

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Gov. Tim Walz was one of the more authoritarian governors during the COVID-19 panic. As our own Amy Curtis will write later, her governor "kept schools closed as long as possible, to the detriment of children. Then he made them wear useless masks."

There are other COVID policies of his that are equally troubling. The Wahington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium reports that when Minnesota was devising its scoring system for access to COVID-19 drugs, "BIPOC status" ranked as highly or higher than being 65 years and older, being overweight, and having diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or hypertension. 

We've read the document. It's true.

Maybe it was science, or maybe it was just being woke — and as Kamala Harris has said, "We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke" … "Just stay more woke than less woke [cackling]."

