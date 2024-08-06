Under Walz, Minnesota Rationed COVID Drugs Bases on BIPOC Status

Gov. Tim Walz was one of the more authoritarian governors during the COVID-19 panic. As our own Amy Curtis will write later, her governor "kept schools closed as long as possible, to the detriment of children. Then he made them wear useless masks."
Among top Kamala VP contender Tim Walz’s legacies: locking kids out of school for as long as possible, then forcing them to wear useless masks while they were miserable.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024
He is a sad, weak, pathetic little man. pic.twitter.com/IQUIQvlYVO
There are other COVID policies of his that are equally troubling. The Wahington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium reports that when Minnesota was devising its scoring system for access to COVID-19 drugs, "BIPOC status" ranked as highly or higher than being 65 years and older, being overweight, and having diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or hypertension.
Under Tim Walz, Minnesota's health department rationed life-saving COVID drugs based on race.— Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) August 6, 2024
"BIPOC status" earned more points than hypertension in the state's allocation system. It earned the same amount of points as age, BMI, diabetes, and kidney disease. pic.twitter.com/aaSs4vd9fi
As I wrote at the time, Minnesota cited FDA guidance to justify its brazenly illegal scoring system, which was eventually discontinued.— Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) August 6, 2024
Minnesota's system did not give extra points to men, even though they were more likely than women to die of COVID.https://t.co/4wfBxwfZJG
We've read the document. It's true.
Maybe it was science, or maybe it was just being woke — and as Kamala Harris has said, "We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke" … "Just stay more woke than less woke [cackling]."
