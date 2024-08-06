Under Walz, Minnesota Rationed COVID Drugs Bases on BIPOC Status

Gov. Tim Walz was one of the more authoritarian governors during the COVID-19 panic. As our own Amy Curtis will write later, her governor "kept schools closed as long as possible, to the detriment of children. Then he made them wear useless masks."

Advertisement

Among top Kamala VP contender Tim Walz’s legacies: locking kids out of school for as long as possible, then forcing them to wear useless masks while they were miserable.



He is a sad, weak, pathetic little man. pic.twitter.com/IQUIQvlYVO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024

There are other COVID policies of his that are equally troubling. The Wahington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium reports that when Minnesota was devising its scoring system for access to COVID-19 drugs, "BIPOC status" ranked as highly or higher than being 65 years and older, being overweight, and having diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or hypertension.

Under Tim Walz, Minnesota's health department rationed life-saving COVID drugs based on race.



"BIPOC status" earned more points than hypertension in the state's allocation system. It earned the same amount of points as age, BMI, diabetes, and kidney disease. pic.twitter.com/aaSs4vd9fi — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) August 6, 2024

As I wrote at the time, Minnesota cited FDA guidance to justify its brazenly illegal scoring system, which was eventually discontinued.



Minnesota's system did not give extra points to men, even though they were more likely than women to die of COVID.https://t.co/4wfBxwfZJG — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) August 6, 2024

Huh. You don’t say. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) August 6, 2024

“Folksy Moderate” — Dan Edmonson (@dansedmonson) August 6, 2024

Insane. — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) August 6, 2024

This is not legal — Curious George (@1curiousgeorgey) August 6, 2024

take a look at the "ethnic studies" standards he is forcing down schools throats — Healthy Skeptic (@healthyskeptic_) August 6, 2024

Come on. This can't be true. This cannot be true. — NewbieDM (@newbiedm) August 6, 2024

We've read the document. It's true.

What in the absolute DEI hell this — Fred PantPleat (@miCman3a) August 6, 2024

At this point, I'm not sure if they were prioritizing their lives, or trying to kill them harder. What "life-saving" drugs exactly? — nikki (@nikki38053) August 6, 2024

Soon he’ll be lecturing us about science pic.twitter.com/tBv44zT5ni — Dave W (@dmwoof) August 6, 2024

I'm sure he and his were still at the front of the line if need be. — A Regular Joe (Hey you/that guy,,, you know) (@JoeWdowski) August 6, 2024

Maybe it was science, or maybe it was just being woke — and as Kamala Harris has said, "We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke" … "Just stay more woke than less woke [cackling]."

***