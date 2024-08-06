Algeria Blames ‘Zionist Lobby’ for Imane Kelif Backlash

Here's some news from the Olympic Games and women's boxing: Algeria's Imane Khelif has (not surprisingly) won again and advances to the final round.

BREAKING: Imane Khelif (XY) wins yet again and advances to the final round



Women's boxing is officially dead pic.twitter.com/WBkJ55LGrw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2024

Advertisement

The IOC still can't seem to give us a definitive answer if Khelif is male or female. Algeria stands behind her, and the head of its Olympic and Sports Committee says the backlash is coming from the Zionist lobby — people just don't want to see a strong Muslim girl.

Algeria blames ‘ZIONISTS’ for the backlash against Imane Khelif, who is biologically male, competing in women’s boxing.



The head of the Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee has said the ‘Zionist Lobby’ is responsible for backlash.



“The Zionist lobby, they want to break the… pic.twitter.com/89d468Paoj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 6, 2024

“The Zionist lobby, they want to break the mind of Imane. But now Imane is very strong. They don’t want that a Muslim girl or Arabic girl goes higher in the level of the rank of female boxing.” Khelif is set to compete in the semi-finals tonight against Thai female boxer Janjaem Suwannapheng. Source: Jewish Chronicle

It's funny to hear a Muslim complaining about not letting a woman be all she can achieve.

Has nothing to do with "ZIONISTS." He's a dude. It is what it is. 🤷‍♂️ — Slotyp_ist (@Slotyp_ist) August 6, 2024

Yeah that’s it…THE JOOOOOOOOOOOOOSS — MummyisTired (@MummyisT) August 6, 2024

Yeah they are just toying with the west and laughing that we are actually letting it happen 😅 — Purrplexed (@Purrplexion) August 6, 2024

This is just straight up Jew blaming. This was disliked by many across the globe. — Trose (@trosedotcom) August 6, 2024

Sounds like Algeria wanted to win so badly, they sent a man to compete against women. — Kay (@kayotickitchen) August 6, 2024

OMG. They will use any excuse to go after Jews. Here's a solution . . . KEEP THE GUY OUT OF WOMAN'S SPORTS. It really is very simple — Renee (@rencast) August 6, 2024

If all true, then shy does "she" never wear a hijab? — William Davey (@Billy_I_wonder) August 6, 2024

Raise your hand if you are NOT part of the Zionist Lobby and still say Imane is a man 🙋‍♀️ — Purple Whale | Question Everything (@purplewhale24) August 6, 2024

It's always Israel isn't it. — Koba (almost recently liberated) - #ReformUk (@Koba_) August 6, 2024

As always when all else fails, “blame the Jews” — Jackie Williams (@will22041) August 6, 2024

I saw a video yesterday of a young girl being beaten for not wearing a hijab so this makes no sense. — shannon s watts (@shannonswatts1) August 6, 2024

The mind virus stretches far and wide. — Victoria Saali (@VitaNdina) August 6, 2024

From what we've seen online and on cable TV, the backlash isn't coming from the Jews. The Zionist lobby just doesn't want a sweet Muslim girl to go higher in the rank of female boxing.

***