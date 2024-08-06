Algeria Blames ‘Zionist Lobby’ for Imane Kelif Backlash

Here's some news from the Olympic Games and women's boxing: Algeria's Imane Khelif has (not surprisingly) won again and advances to the final round.
BREAKING: Imane Khelif (XY) wins yet again and advances to the final round— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2024
Women's boxing is officially dead pic.twitter.com/WBkJ55LGrw
The IOC still can't seem to give us a definitive answer if Khelif is male or female. Algeria stands behind her, and the head of its Olympic and Sports Committee says the backlash is coming from the Zionist lobby — people just don't want to see a strong Muslim girl.
Algeria blames ‘ZIONISTS’ for the backlash against Imane Khelif, who is biologically male, competing in women’s boxing.— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 6, 2024
The head of the Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee has said the ‘Zionist Lobby’ is responsible for backlash.
“The Zionist lobby, they want to break the… pic.twitter.com/89d468Paoj
“The Zionist lobby, they want to break the mind of Imane. But now Imane is very strong. They don’t want that a Muslim girl or Arabic girl goes higher in the level of the rank of female boxing.”
Khelif is set to compete in the semi-finals tonight against Thai female boxer Janjaem Suwannapheng.
Source: Jewish Chronicle
It's funny to hear a Muslim complaining about not letting a woman be all she can achieve.
Has nothing to do with "ZIONISTS." He's a dude. It is what it is. 🤷♂️— Slotyp_ist (@Slotyp_ist) August 6, 2024
Yeah that’s it…THE JOOOOOOOOOOOOOSS— MummyisTired (@MummyisT) August 6, 2024
Yeah they are just toying with the west and laughing that we are actually letting it happen 😅— Purrplexed (@Purrplexion) August 6, 2024
This is just straight up Jew blaming. This was disliked by many across the globe.— Trose (@trosedotcom) August 6, 2024
Sounds like Algeria wanted to win so badly, they sent a man to compete against women.— Kay (@kayotickitchen) August 6, 2024
OMG. They will use any excuse to go after Jews. Here's a solution . . . KEEP THE GUY OUT OF WOMAN'S SPORTS. It really is very simple— Renee (@rencast) August 6, 2024
If all true, then shy does "she" never wear a hijab?— William Davey (@Billy_I_wonder) August 6, 2024
Raise your hand if you are NOT part of the Zionist Lobby and still say Imane is a man 🙋♀️— Purple Whale | Question Everything (@purplewhale24) August 6, 2024
It's always Israel isn't it.— Koba (almost recently liberated) - #ReformUk (@Koba_) August 6, 2024
As always when all else fails, “blame the Jews”— Jackie Williams (@will22041) August 6, 2024
I saw a video yesterday of a young girl being beaten for not wearing a hijab so this makes no sense.— shannon s watts (@shannonswatts1) August 6, 2024
The mind virus stretches far and wide.— Victoria Saali (@VitaNdina) August 6, 2024
From what we've seen online and on cable TV, the backlash isn't coming from the Jews. The Zionist lobby just doesn't want a sweet Muslim girl to go higher in the rank of female boxing.
***
