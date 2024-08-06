Algeria Blames ‘Zionist Lobby’ for Imane Kelif Backlash

And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

Here's some news from the Olympic Games and women's boxing: Algeria's Imane Khelif has (not surprisingly) won again and advances to the final round.

The IOC still can't seem to give us a definitive answer if Khelif is male or female. Algeria stands behind her, and the head of its Olympic and Sports Committee says the backlash is coming from the Zionist lobby — people just don't want to see a strong Muslim girl.

“The Zionist lobby, they want to break the mind of Imane. But now Imane is very strong. They don’t want that a Muslim girl or Arabic girl goes higher in the level of the rank of female boxing.”

Khelif is set to compete in the semi-finals tonight against Thai female boxer Janjaem Suwannapheng. 

Source: Jewish Chronicle

It's funny to hear a Muslim complaining about not letting a woman be all she can achieve.

From what we've seen online and on cable TV, the backlash isn't coming from the Jews. The Zionist lobby just doesn't want a sweet Muslim girl to go higher in the rank of female boxing.

***

