Education Secretary Says Defending Public Education is Part of 'Brat Summer'

This editor still isn't sure what "brat" means. Apparently, Kamala Harris is brat. Our own JustMindy, in a VIP post, tried to give a background on "brat," which is a release by the singer Charli XCX. She wrote:

So, BRAT started from a 'CharliXCX new release. That's a singer. She designed the album to have the ugliest lime green cover with really old school fonts that would offend modern day graphic artists. It's Microsoft Paint stuff. It's also very much for the girls. BRAT is a girl who likes to have fun and party, is mostly self confident but does some dumb things. If you are BRAT, you are also very bold and honest. Kamala is the opposite of that, but they are going to do their best to try and make her the cool, chill girl. So, if you see the lime green squares and the weird font, that person or business is trying to represent 'BRAT'. Let's hope this dies out quickly.

Even funnier was CNN's attempt to bring on a special Gen Z correspondent to explain Brat after Charli XCX posted that "kamala IS brat." If you missed it, here it is. If you saw it, watch it again:

CNN talks about Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ themed campaign.



pic.twitter.com/lBjbVEtZNf — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2024

You'll be relieved to know that our very serious government is taking the brat movement seriously. Do you know what else is brat? Defending public education, according to our very serious Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Defending public education is part of the essence of brat summer. pic.twitter.com/ysyK9qVJ5c — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) August 2, 2024

You, sir, are the United States Secretary of Education, and with all that power and responsibility, you decided to post this… — Daniel Buck, “Instruction Geek” (@MrDanielBuck) August 2, 2024

Middle age politician trying to be cool and pandering to the kids is never the win you think it is. Desperation. — jojo07 (@incogneeeeto) August 2, 2024

Jesus Christ dude. — ᴍᴇᴅ ɢᴏʟᴅ 🐒 (@MedGold_) August 2, 2024

I mean, this is an accurate representation of the quality of American public education.



If we blew up every public school in America kids would probably be better educated. Safer too. — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) August 2, 2024

This looks a lot like a political endorsement @OfficeGovEthics — Dr. Eddie Waldrep (@dreddiewaldrep) August 2, 2024

Embarrassing and unserious. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) August 2, 2024

And you wonder why so many tax payers want to see your organization abolished



You are an unserious person and I don’t understand how you still have a job — Sasquatch (@Sasquat39982928) August 2, 2024

What a fundamentally unserious cIown you are. Public education, currently, is trash by any metric. Instead of defending it, you should be fixing it. Disasters aren't fixed by throwing more money at them. You're a joke. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) August 3, 2024

Are you twelve? — Velcra (@Velcra1959) August 2, 2024

Aaaannndd this is why my kids are in private school — Grace (@paxclementia) August 2, 2024

You think you’re sly. This is using your official account to campaign for Kamala Harris. — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) August 2, 2024

It's definitely on the edge, adopting the Harris campaign of the "Gen Z" aesthetic of Charli XCX.

After the FAFSA mess this spring, your entire department’s leadership should be thrown into the ocean. No brat summer for you DOE. pic.twitter.com/diNpw3mjZp — Elijah Manley (@iElijahManley) August 2, 2024

Again, this editor challenges our readers to name one competent member of the Biden administration. Just one who sneaked in by accident.

