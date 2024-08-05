Education Secretary Says Defending Public Education is Part of 'Brat Summer'

BuzzFeed Lists 11 'Major Wins' Attributed to Vice President Kamala Harris
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 05, 2024
Meme

This editor still isn't sure what "brat" means. Apparently, Kamala Harris is brat. Our own JustMindy, in a VIP post, tried to give a background on "brat," which is a release by the singer Charli XCX. She wrote:

So, BRAT started from a 'CharliXCX new release. That's a singer. She designed the album to have the ugliest lime green cover with really old school fonts that would offend modern day graphic artists. It's Microsoft Paint stuff. It's also very much for the girls. BRAT is a girl who likes to have fun and party, is mostly self confident but does some dumb things. If you are BRAT, you are also very bold and honest. Kamala is the opposite of that, but they are going to do their best to try and make her the cool, chill girl. So, if you see the lime green squares and the weird font, that person or business is trying to represent 'BRAT'. Let's hope this dies out quickly.

Even funnier was CNN's attempt to bring on a special Gen Z correspondent to explain Brat after Charli XCX posted that "kamala IS brat." If you missed it, here it is. If you saw it, watch it again:

You'll be relieved to know that our very serious government is taking the brat movement seriously. Do you know what else is brat? Defending public education, according to our very serious Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

It's definitely on the edge, adopting the Harris campaign of the "Gen Z" aesthetic of Charli XCX.

Again, this editor challenges our readers to name one competent member of the Biden administration. Just one who sneaked in by accident.

***

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PUBLIC SCHOOLS

