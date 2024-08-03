Kamala HQ: J.D. Vance Wants to Take Away Birthright Citizenship … And?

We here at Twitchy have been wondering for a long time if the account Biden-Harris HQ was actually secretly run by Donald Trump supporters. Now we're wondering the same thing about Kamala HQ. You know that Aaron Rupar is notorious for selectively editing videos, but even he doesn't cut them off with as little context as Kamala HQ. In this damning clip, Vance says he agrees with Trump's policy of taking away SOME birthright citizenship (they left out a word in the post).
Q: Trump wants to take away birthright citizenship. Do you agree with him on that?— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 1, 2024
JD Vance: I really do pic.twitter.com/xXZzR5EvhD
Birthright citizenship is an invention of Justice Brennan, contained in a non-binding footnote in a 5-4 SCOTUS decision from 1982. And ever since then the media has force fed us the lie that this is a guarantee of the 14th Amendment. Birthright citizenship is a scam that gave us… https://t.co/1jAmwkO0MF— FischerKing (@FischerKing64) August 2, 2024
"… is a scam that gave us anchor babies."
100%. We need a SCOTUS ruling on whether the kids of two illegals are citizens. They shouldn't be. If they allow it, we should do a constitutional amendment to stop it in the future— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 2, 2024
It would require an amendment to the Constitution, but who says we couldn't have one with a Republican president and Congress?
Yes, KamalaHQ, I agree that we need to get rid of birthright citizenship. It was NEVER intended to make citizens out of the children of illegals. It also serves as a magnet for illegals.— Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) August 1, 2024
Again, it would have been nice for Kamala HQ to have included some context instead of cropping Vance's answer a closely as possible.
