Kamala HQ: J.D. Vance Wants to Take Away Birthright Citizenship … And?

We here at Twitchy have been wondering for a long time if the account Biden-Harris HQ was actually secretly run by Donald Trump supporters. Now we're wondering the same thing about Kamala HQ. You know that Aaron Rupar is notorious for selectively editing videos, but even he doesn't cut them off with as little context as Kamala HQ. In this damning clip, Vance says he agrees with Trump's policy of taking away SOME birthright citizenship (they left out a word in the post).

Q: Trump wants to take away birthright citizenship. Do you agree with him on that?



JD Vance: I really do pic.twitter.com/xXZzR5EvhD — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 1, 2024

And? We're already voting for him.

Birthright citizenship is an invention of Justice Brennan, contained in a non-binding footnote in a 5-4 SCOTUS decision from 1982. And ever since then the media has force fed us the lie that this is a guarantee of the 14th Amendment. Birthright citizenship is a scam that gave us… https://t.co/1jAmwkO0MF — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) August 2, 2024

"… is a scam that gave us anchor babies."

@KamalaHQ is unintentionally one of the most based accounts on this site. — Nathan (@LatestandNatest) August 2, 2024

100%. We need a SCOTUS ruling on whether the kids of two illegals are citizens. They shouldn't be. If they allow it, we should do a constitutional amendment to stop it in the future — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 2, 2024

Hell yeah! Thanks for this clip. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 1, 2024

What Trump means is he doesn't want illegal aliens in the form of illegaly obtaining citizenship, aka China. — TimeTree (@TrickyTimeTree) August 2, 2024

Anchor babies are one of the biggest incentives for illegal immigration.



Kamala Harris is a TRAITOR to this country. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) August 1, 2024

Absolutely! No more anchor babies, no more vacation babies. — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) August 1, 2024

It’s been exploited for far too long — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 1, 2024

It would require an amendment to the Constitution, but who says we couldn't have one with a Republican president and Congress?

Yes, KamalaHQ, I agree that we need to get rid of birthright citizenship. It was NEVER intended to make citizens out of the children of illegals. It also serves as a magnet for illegals. — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) August 1, 2024

You guys are in such an elitist bubble that you don’t realize that most Americans support this lol — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) August 1, 2024

Another great ad for Donald Trump! Thank you!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 1, 2024

Again, it would have been nice for Kamala HQ to have included some context instead of cropping Vance's answer a closely as possible.

