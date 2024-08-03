Kamala HQ: J.D. Vance Wants to Take Away Birthright Citizenship … And?

'Trump or Our Lives': Former GOP Comms Director Tells MSNBC Election a 'Life...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We here at Twitchy have been wondering for a long time if the account Biden-Harris HQ was actually secretly run by Donald Trump supporters. Now we're wondering the same thing about Kamala HQ. You know that Aaron Rupar is notorious for selectively editing videos, but even he doesn't cut them off with as little context as Kamala HQ. In this damning clip, Vance says he agrees with Trump's policy of taking away SOME birthright citizenship (they left out a word in the post).

And? We're already voting for him.

"… is a scam that gave us anchor babies."

It would require an amendment to the Constitution, but who says we couldn't have one with a Republican president and Congress?

Again, it would have been nice for Kamala HQ to have included some context instead of cropping Vance's answer a closely as possible.

***

