Will Kamala Harris Honor Her Challenge to a Debate With J.D. Vance?

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As you know, the news on Saturday is all about the upcoming debates. News outlets everywhere are repeating the Kamala Harris campaign's lie that Donald Trump "backed out" of a September 10 debate on ABC. Trump never had a debate scheduled with Harris; he had a debate scheduled with Joe Biden, who was forced out of the 2024 race because his first debate was such a dumpster fire.

After Trump unveiled Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate during the Republican National Convention, the debate wish casting began in earnest. For example:

On July 16, Reuters reported that Harris had asked former Vance, to join an August 13 debate hosted by CBS. So it appears Harris challenged Vance to a debate, not Trump.

But now, as we've reported, Harris says she's going to show up at the ABC debate on September 10 whether Trump appears or not.

The Trump campaign should send in Vance since she's the one she challenged.

Make Biden honor his commitment to debate Trump a second time and hold Harris accountable for her challenge to debate Vance on CBS.


