Will Kamala Harris Honor Her Challenge to a Debate With J.D. Vance?

As you know, the news on Saturday is all about the upcoming debates. News outlets everywhere are repeating the Kamala Harris campaign's lie that Donald Trump "backed out" of a September 10 debate on ABC. Trump never had a debate scheduled with Harris; he had a debate scheduled with Joe Biden, who was forced out of the 2024 race because his first debate was such a dumpster fire.

After Trump unveiled Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate during the Republican National Convention, the debate wish casting began in earnest. For example:

Extremely excited to watch Kamala Harris run circles around JD Vance.



She has more experience, more vision, more empathy, and more integrity in her little finger than he has or could ever have. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) July 15, 2024

On July 16, Reuters reported that Harris had asked former Vance, to join an August 13 debate hosted by CBS. So it appears Harris challenged Vance to a debate, not Trump.

But now, as we've reported, Harris says she's going to show up at the ABC debate on September 10 whether Trump appears or not.

Kamala Harris is planning to use the previously agreed upon ABC debate time — even if Donald Trump doesn’t show up w/ @betsy_klein https://t.co/4GvMkGb0s0 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) August 3, 2024

The previously agreed upon ABC debate was with a Biden. Why can’t Kamala negotiate her own debate? Why does she always have to rely on some man in higher office or the media to do her work for her? — Abri (@abriNotMe77) August 3, 2024

When did Trump agree to debate Kamala on ABC? And Kamala should do it alone if she wants! We all want to see what she has to say for 90 minutes! — Claire R (@cemjcemj) August 3, 2024

The Trump campaign should send in Vance since she's the one she challenged.

Trump should send Vance to this debate https://t.co/Rqq75NJTnK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 3, 2024

The DNC "substituted" VP Kamala Harris in for President Biden in this previously agreed debate, so the RNC should "substitute" VP JD Vance in for President Trump- https://t.co/S3kSc5HTW2 — Usually Right (@normouspenis) August 3, 2024

Kamala Harris agreed to a debate with JD Vance.



She must honor it. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 3, 2024

Why isn’t she going to show up to the VP debate she agreed to with CBS? pic.twitter.com/gEydcFkMkp — Wonkapotamus Pug (@Wonkpug) August 3, 2024

Kamala Harris has to honor this agreement, not my rules. pic.twitter.com/RaaNQ4L4Wo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2024

Why is Kamala Harris afraid to debate JD Vance? Is it because she is too old? — MrMitchM3 (@dfmitchel) August 3, 2024

She pretty much begged for a VP debate — Hercule Poirot's Smarter Brother (@SeniorDude14) August 3, 2024

“I didn’t agree to debate him!”



“Uh, sure, yes you did.” — Hadley V. Baxendale (@FuldaGAAP) August 3, 2024

Actually, it would be great if JD showed and debated Harris on ABC. It would be a stark reminder that Dems cast Biden aside and installed Harris, he’d have a great line for why he was there, and he’d destroy her on policy. It’d be a genius move by Trump/Vance. — DankeGlock (@DankeGlock) August 3, 2024

Yeah, why is she backing out of this debate? Is she afraid to debate Vance?



(to all of you on the left: this is called a rhetorical question, used for satire. No need to try to answer it) — Patrick Moore (@paddlmor) August 3, 2024

Did Harris back out of her public commitment to debate JD Vance? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 3, 2024

Replies are all libs observing that circumstances have changed 😂😂😂 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 3, 2024





Make Biden honor his commitment to debate Trump a second time and hold Harris accountable for her challenge to debate Vance on CBS.





