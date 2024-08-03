IOC President Says Some 'Want to Own the Definition of Who Is a Woman'

'Low-Information' Black Woman Calls Out Kamala Harris at Trump Rally
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

This is pretty rich. After boxer Imane Khelif, whose passport says he's a woman, pummeled Italian boxer Angela Carini for 46 seconds before she gave up, there was a lot of controversy over letting those with XY chromosomes compete in women's sports at the Olympic Games. IOC President Thomas Bach claims there are some people who want to "own" the definition of who is a woman, and he's certainly willing to look at any scientific evidence presented to him. Science!

XX-XY Athletics posted this pathetic video:

A woman … an adult human female. There.

And of course, he brings up "hate speech." But some people are trying to politicize this.

No one "owns" the definition of who is a woman. But at the very least women should be able to own their own sex.

***

