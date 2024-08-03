IOC President Says Some 'Want to Own the Definition of Who Is a Woman'

This is pretty rich. After boxer Imane Khelif, whose passport says he's a woman, pummeled Italian boxer Angela Carini for 46 seconds before she gave up, there was a lot of controversy over letting those with XY chromosomes compete in women's sports at the Olympic Games. IOC President Thomas Bach claims there are some people who want to "own" the definition of who is a woman, and he's certainly willing to look at any scientific evidence presented to him. Science!

Advertisement

XX-XY Athletics posted this pathetic video:

IOC President Thomas Bach: “Some want to own the definition of who is a woman.”



Guilty as charged, Thomas. pic.twitter.com/pBu9hdHqgT — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) August 3, 2024

A woman … an adult human female. There.

Is this moron serious??? — katie wright (@katiewr31413491) August 3, 2024

Being against men punching women in the face is now a culture war issue? Insane. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) August 3, 2024

Is it really "some want to own the definition of who is a woman" or is he talking about people who want to follow the biologically scientific definition of a woman? — Mike Jones at Crik's End (@CriksEndWisdom) August 3, 2024

Everything out of this dudes mouth is driven by ideology not biology. You sir are the one making it political. — Katlue2 (@Katlue21) August 3, 2024

It’s a very basic definition, Tom. — J.D. (@fanofkfan) August 3, 2024

He could just ask a woman. Seriously, we are everywhere. — anonymom (@anonymomo12) August 3, 2024

Woman : Adult Human Female.

Sorted — @Wobbla1759 (@wobbla1759) August 3, 2024

And of course, he brings up "hate speech." But some people are trying to politicize this.

No, we want science to verify what we know a woman is biologically. There is no ownership with the truth. The truth simply is. — Mish (@MishShoe) August 3, 2024

No one "owns" the definition of who is a woman. But at the very least women should be able to own their own sex.

***