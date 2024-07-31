Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Has Yet to Answer Any Journalist's Questions

As Twitchy reported earlier, Donald Trump walked into the lion's den Wednesday by attending the National Association of Black Journalists conference, where he was basically called a racist in the first question. The mainstream media will never show the rest of the interview, where Trump answered policy questions. Trump was Trump … he knows how to handle a hostile press. He's had a lot of practice.

Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, for whom no one voted, makes no secret that she's been chosen to be the nominee, challenging Trump to a presidential debate when she hasn't even been nominated yet. Harris was absent from the NABJ conference, which would certainly seem like a friendly venue. But as Ben Shapiro and others have noted, Harris has yet to talk to the press. She's flip-flopped on things like fracking and a federal jobs guarantee, but only through statements given by spokespeople. Instead, she's the follow-up act to a free Megan Thee Stallion concert.

Days since Kamala Harris has been asked an adversarial question after becoming the de facto nominee:



11 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 31, 2024

Yesterday was the 9th day since Harris was anointed in a backroom deal to be the replacement nominee.



She has not done an interview and the alterations in her policy "views" have come via written statement issued by her campaign so she has not faced any questions about them.… — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) July 31, 2024

"She's a Manchurian Candidate."

We are not surprised, are we? — Tom Tretow (@TomTretow) July 31, 2024

The media will continue to cover up for her, just like they did for Joe Biden. And gullible Democrats will continue to believe the lies — Bush (@BirdeyeUTD) July 31, 2024

And she never will before the election.



Joe Biden wasn’t asked an adversarial question until the debate that ended his political career.



Why WOULD Kamala run the risk?



Get ready for her to only call on pre-approved questions… the Biden gameplan. — Apollo (@Apollo_1776) July 31, 2024

Kamala doesn’t answer questions.



Kamala doesn’t take positions in issues.



Kamala is all scripted.



Kamala is a video.



Kamala is AI.



Kamala is AWOL. pic.twitter.com/gNaZy1lbVz — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) July 31, 2024

Riding high, enjoying the undeserved “accolades,” spewing platitudes and brags, yet justifying nothing with actual accomplishments or proven skill. — Robwithakick (@Robwithakick) July 31, 2024

Remanufactured, right before your eyes. They’re bold enough to refashion her in real time. — Chris Hodel (@chris_hodel) July 31, 2024

Kamala is hidin’ like Biden. — Tommy Evans (@tlynno) July 31, 2024

Democrats voters are fine with every last aspect of these points. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) July 31, 2024

We don't know about that … we've seen plenty of posts from Democrats angry that their 14 million votes for Biden in the primary meant nothing.

Worked for'em last time, the media will handle the job. Act Blue will keep both of them funded until Nov. — groovesonmyhosel (@dnorm223) July 31, 2024

Another campaign from the basement — Tony (@1st_12151791) July 31, 2024

I don’t think the Harris campaign staff will let her be asked anything of substance until after her nomination is confirmed or possibly not until November 6th. — Rivka Leah (@rivka95788) July 31, 2024

Another good point:

Also: Joe has evaporated.

Israel has assassinated three (3) of Iran/Hezbollah/Hamas's "Top Men", and none of the Presidents have said 'peep'. — Shrike Decil (@Shrike_DeCil) July 31, 2024

