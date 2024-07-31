Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Has Yet to Answer Any Journalist's Questions

NO WAY! Never Trumpers Found Supporting Kamala Harris ‘Remarkably Easy’
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on July 31, 2024
ImgFlip

As Twitchy reported earlier, Donald Trump walked into the lion's den Wednesday by attending the National Association of Black Journalists conference, where he was basically called a racist in the first question. The mainstream media will never show the rest of the interview, where Trump answered policy questions. Trump was Trump … he knows how to handle a hostile press. He's had a lot of practice.

Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, for whom no one voted, makes no secret that she's been chosen to be the nominee, challenging Trump to a presidential debate when she hasn't even been nominated yet. Harris was absent from the NABJ conference, which would certainly seem like a friendly venue. But as Ben Shapiro and others have noted, Harris has yet to talk to the press. She's flip-flopped on things like fracking and a federal jobs guarantee, but only through statements given by spokespeople. Instead, she's the follow-up act to a free Megan Thee Stallion concert.

"She's a Manchurian Candidate."

We don't know about that … we've seen plenty of posts from Democrats angry that their 14 million votes for Biden in the primary meant nothing.

Another good point:

***

