Elon Musk Accepts Nicolás Maduro's Challenge to a Fight

Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential election there the other day. Notice we say he was declared the winner — we didn't say he won.

BREAKING:



Machado’s team posts their audited report of the true election result:



Gonzalez - 67%

Maduro - 30%



(Based on 80% of the votes)

X owner Elon Musk is no fan of Maduro, reposting videos of his posters being torn down by angry Venezuelans. Maduro apparently caught wind of Musk's feed and challenged him to a fight on live television.

JUST IN: Elon Musk accepts Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro's challenge to a fight.



Just when you thought 2024 couldn't get any crazier.



Maduro: "Elon Musk. Whoever messes with me, dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up, Elon Musk.



You want to fight? Let's have… pic.twitter.com/rqvCphOsuJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 31, 2024

You want to fight? Let's have it, Elon Musk. I'm ready... I am not afraid of you. Let's go at it, wherever you want... Just say where." Musk: "I accept... He will chicken out."

The last time we heard a challenge like that was when Joe Biden begged Donald Trump to make his day by debating him.

Who had a Maduro vs Elon Fight on their 2024 Bingo Card? https://t.co/QsfDxd6Un4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 31, 2024

I accept — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2024

If I win, he resigns as dictator of Venezuela.



If he wins, I give him a free ride to Mars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2024

Now there's some trash talk.

I'm putting my money on Elon. He's a towering figure and has the mindset of a honey badger!

Maduro is a big guy himself and probably knows how to fight, so this would be a real fight.



Zuck is a little fella, so that would be a short fight lol. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2024

Yeah, we never did get to see Musk fight Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.

Stream it on 𝕏

The ratings would be off the chain.





My money is on Elon. LFG 🔥🔥

I'm not sure Maduro would fight fair, we saw how he handled the election.



Be careful, Elon! ✊

2024 is turning out to be one of the craziest years in history.

A three-way cage match between Musk, Zuckerberg, and Maduro. We'd watch that.

I would hold the fight in America and cash in on the bounty.



I would hold the fight in America and cash in on the bounty. Donate the proceeds to constructing the border wall.

Elon is the GOAT. I am NEVER deleting this app 🤣

OK, this is just beyond satire. How can this be real?

This takes us back to all the people crying when Musk was in negotiations to buy Twitter. He sure has managed to anger the right people.

***