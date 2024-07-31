NO WAY! Never Trumpers Found Supporting Kamala Harris ‘Remarkably Easy’
Elon Musk Accepts Nicolás Maduro's Challenge to a Fight

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 31, 2024
meme

Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential election there the other day. Notice we say he was declared the winner — we didn't say he won.

X owner Elon Musk is no fan of Maduro, reposting videos of his posters being torn down by angry Venezuelans. Maduro apparently caught wind of Musk's feed and challenged him to a fight on live television.

You want to fight? Let's have it, Elon Musk. I'm ready... I am not afraid of you. Let's go at it, wherever you want... Just say where."

Musk: "I accept... He will chicken out."

The last time we heard a challenge like that was when Joe Biden begged Donald Trump to make his day by debating him.

Now there's some trash talk.

Yeah, we never did get to see Musk fight Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.


A three-way cage match between Musk, Zuckerberg, and Maduro. We'd watch that.

This takes us back to all the people crying when Musk was in negotiations to buy Twitter. He sure has managed to anger the right people.

***

