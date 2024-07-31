Elon Musk Accepts Nicolás Maduro's Challenge to a Fight

Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential election there the other day. Notice we say he was declared the winner — we didn't say he won.
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2024
Machado’s team posts their audited report of the true election result:
Gonzalez - 67%
Maduro - 30%
(Based on 80% of the votes) pic.twitter.com/AZsUKuf3VC
X owner Elon Musk is no fan of Maduro, reposting videos of his posters being torn down by angry Venezuelans. Maduro apparently caught wind of Musk's feed and challenged him to a fight on live television.
JUST IN: Elon Musk accepts Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro's challenge to a fight.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 31, 2024
Just when you thought 2024 couldn't get any crazier.
Maduro: "Elon Musk. Whoever messes with me, dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up, Elon Musk.
You want to fight? Let's have… pic.twitter.com/rqvCphOsuJ
You want to fight? Let's have it, Elon Musk. I'm ready... I am not afraid of you. Let's go at it, wherever you want... Just say where."
Musk: "I accept... He will chicken out."
The last time we heard a challenge like that was when Joe Biden begged Donald Trump to make his day by debating him.
Who had a Maduro vs Elon Fight on their 2024 Bingo Card? https://t.co/QsfDxd6Un4— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 31, 2024
I accept— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2024
If I win, he resigns as dictator of Venezuela.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2024
If he wins, I give him a free ride to Mars.
Now there's some trash talk.
I'm putting my money on Elon. He's a towering figure and has the mindset of a honey badger! https://t.co/KQmVhVXPOx— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 31, 2024
Maduro is a big guy himself and probably knows how to fight, so this would be a real fight.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2024
Zuck is a little fella, so that would be a short fight lol.
Yeah, we never did get to see Musk fight Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.
Stream it on 𝕏— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 31, 2024
The ratings would be off the chain.— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 31, 2024
My money is on Elon. LFG 🔥🔥— Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) July 31, 2024
I'm not sure Maduro would fight fair, we saw how he handled the election.— Elon Muskcle (@elonmuskcle) July 31, 2024
Be careful, Elon! ✊
2024 is turning out to be one of the craziest years in history.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 31, 2024
A three-way cage match between Musk, Zuckerberg, and Maduro. We'd watch that.
I would hold the fight in America and cash in on the bounty.— Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) July 31, 2024
Donate the proceeds to constructing the border wall. pic.twitter.com/PnYwb7iOT5
Elon is the GOAT. I am NEVER deleting this app 🤣— James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) July 31, 2024
OK, this is just beyond satire. How can this be real?— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 31, 2024
This takes us back to all the people crying when Musk was in negotiations to buy Twitter. He sure has managed to anger the right people.
