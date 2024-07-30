Sen. John Kennedy Gets Confirmation It Was Not a Space Laser That Hit Trump

On Friday, the FBI confirmed that it was indeed a bullet that struck Donald Trump's ear on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. It was good to have that clarification because we'd heard a lot: that he was actually struck by a piece of shattered glass from the teleprompter (which was intact in the photos) or that he'd staged the whole thing by crushing a capsule of fake blood (which doesn't explain the very real bullet that killed firefighter Corey Comperatore).

The FBI confirmation was also appreciated because earlier in the week, FBI Director Christopher Wray fed conspiracy theories by telling the House Judiciary Committee that "there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel." No there wasn't.

Curiously, Paul Abbate, deputy director of the FBI, told Sen. John Kennedy under questioning that there was never any question that it was a bullet, 100 percent. Kennedy wanted to make make certain:

SEN. KENNEDY: "It wasn't a space laser?…It wasn't a murder hornet?…It wasn't sasquatch?…It was a bullet...fired by Crooks that hit president Trump in the ear and almost killed him?"



FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR: "100%"pic.twitter.com/o1rIZm3Mua — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 30, 2024

Glad we could clear that up … even though liberals still don't believe it.

Democrats owe us an apology — Trump.AI (@Obielicious) July 30, 2024

My dem colleague “hE pUt keTchup oN hiS eAr” 👂 🍅 — GAY_INSURRECTIONIST (@spencestarz) July 30, 2024

They won't believe it until they see an official medical report.

Good to know I can finally trust my lying eyes, thank you FBI — MAGA Scientist (@plantationdrip) July 30, 2024

Keystone cops! The other day, FBI Director Wray said it might have been shrapnel! — Voting 4 Trump 🇺🇸 God Bless America! Ultra MAGA (@ooscsouthoc) July 30, 2024

He didn’t follow up with as to why Wray would of said that — Bibsyjean (@bibsyjean) July 30, 2024

The whole point of the rabble claiming it’s not a bullet is to downplay the assassination attempt.



And why would they want to do that? They want President Trump dead. — McEntee 2028 (@McEntee2028) July 30, 2024

Of course, they want to downplay the assassination attempt. The image of Trump with his fist in the air is like "free PR" for the Trump campaign.

It was a murder hornet bullet guided by a space laser fired by a Sasquatch. — Agustin Pearman (@Agustin_Pearman) July 30, 2024

A shock poll published a couple of weeks ago showed that 34 percent of registered Democrats believed it was "credible" that the whole assassination attempt was staged. Good for Kennedy for nailing this down.

