Sen. John Kennedy Gets Confirmation It Was Not a Space Laser That Hit Trump

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Friday, the FBI confirmed that it was indeed a bullet that struck Donald Trump's ear on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. It was good to have that clarification because we'd heard a lot: that he was actually struck by a piece of shattered glass from the teleprompter (which was intact in the photos) or that he'd staged the whole thing by crushing a capsule of fake blood (which doesn't explain the very real bullet that killed firefighter Corey Comperatore).

The FBI confirmation was also appreciated because earlier in the week, FBI Director Christopher Wray fed conspiracy theories by telling the House Judiciary Committee that "there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel." No there wasn't.

Curiously, Paul Abbate, deputy director of the FBI, told Sen. John Kennedy under questioning that there was never any question that it was a bullet, 100 percent. Kennedy wanted to make make certain:

Glad we could clear that up … even though liberals still don't believe it.

They won't believe it until they see an official medical report.

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Of course, they want to downplay the assassination attempt. The image of Trump with his fist in the air is like "free PR" for the Trump campaign.

A shock poll published a couple of weeks ago showed that 34 percent of registered Democrats believed it was "credible" that the whole assassination attempt was staged. Good for Kennedy for nailing this down.

