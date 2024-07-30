HuffPost: DEI 'Is Interchangeably Used as a Derogatory Alternative for the N-Word'

Project Lincoln White Dude: Trump Is 'The Greatest Threat Americans Have Ever Faced'
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on July 30, 2024
Meme

Democrats get upset when you call Vice President Kamala Harris a DEI hire, but even President Joe Biden announced that's what she was. He promised voters a woman of color as his running mate and that's what they got … the presidential candidate who dropped out of the race before Iowa because she was so unpopular.

Advertisement

Late in his term, President Donald Trump promised to root DEI programs out of the federal government and its contractors by defunding them. Unfortunately, he didn't have time to follow through on his promise.

But what about President Kamala Harris? HuffPost says she'd be a DEI president, and that's good:

Christina Blacken, digital strategist and "social critic," writes:

Because Trump, much like many white men before him, is a byproduct of the status quo. Data shows that non-white and female-presenting individuals are held to more exacting and unfair standards compared with their white male peers. Whether it’s a policing of language and tone, extra scrutiny of work output or assumptions about capability solely based on appearances, all of these things mean that non-white and non-male individuals are conditioned to be overqualified and high-performing to get their foot into the door and into positions of leadership or power. It also means whatever they do in those positions is cast as a representation of an entire group of people, whereas white men are often treated as individuals, whose missteps and mistakes are not representative of their race or gender.

A majority of Americans are struggling financially, there are significant levels of loss and death of civilians at the hands of horrific imperialist practices across the globe, the planet is literally on fire, our democracy is being held together by toothpicks and prayers ― all of these failings under a majority of white male leadership. Yet these leaders are not called “nepotism candidates” or “biased candidates.” They are allowed to be individuals, with their own strengths and weaknesses, and are not cast as symbols of a larger moral trend that indicates all capability and aptitude for the demographic groups they are part of.

Blacken writes that DEI "actually means creating practices, policies and behaviors that create better financial, mental and physical outcomes that benefit everyone, including white men" but "is interchangeably used as a derogatory alternative for the N-word."

Sorry, we can't take seriously someone who writes that "the planet is literally on fire" and "non-white and female-presenting individuals" are hardest hit.

If Biden thought he had to pick Harris as a running mate to be diverse, who would President Harris pick to be on her cabinet? "Female-presenting" people of color only? Her entire lineup of possible running mates is down to white men.

***

