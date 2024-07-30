HuffPost: DEI 'Is Interchangeably Used as a Derogatory Alternative for the N-Word'

Democrats get upset when you call Vice President Kamala Harris a DEI hire, but even President Joe Biden announced that's what she was. He promised voters a woman of color as his running mate and that's what they got … the presidential candidate who dropped out of the race before Iowa because she was so unpopular.

Advertisement

Late in his term, President Donald Trump promised to root DEI programs out of the federal government and its contractors by defunding them. Unfortunately, he didn't have time to follow through on his promise.

But what about President Kamala Harris? HuffPost says she'd be a DEI president, and that's good:

Opinion: Kamala Harris Would Be A DEI President — And That's A Good Thing For America https://t.co/n8jDY2dGmI — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) July 30, 2024

Christina Blacken, digital strategist and "social critic," writes:

Because Trump, much like many white men before him, is a byproduct of the status quo. Data shows that non-white and female-presenting individuals are held to more exacting and unfair standards compared with their white male peers. Whether it’s a policing of language and tone, extra scrutiny of work output or assumptions about capability solely based on appearances, all of these things mean that non-white and non-male individuals are conditioned to be overqualified and high-performing to get their foot into the door and into positions of leadership or power. It also means whatever they do in those positions is cast as a representation of an entire group of people, whereas white men are often treated as individuals, whose missteps and mistakes are not representative of their race or gender. … A majority of Americans are struggling financially, there are significant levels of loss and death of civilians at the hands of horrific imperialist practices across the globe, the planet is literally on fire, our democracy is being held together by toothpicks and prayers ― all of these failings under a majority of white male leadership. Yet these leaders are not called “nepotism candidates” or “biased candidates.” They are allowed to be individuals, with their own strengths and weaknesses, and are not cast as symbols of a larger moral trend that indicates all capability and aptitude for the demographic groups they are part of.

Blacken writes that DEI "actually means creating practices, policies and behaviors that create better financial, mental and physical outcomes that benefit everyone, including white men" but "is interchangeably used as a derogatory alternative for the N-word."

Sorry, we can't take seriously someone who writes that "the planet is literally on fire" and "non-white and female-presenting individuals" are hardest hit.

How do you even make fun of this — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) July 30, 2024

Right, because DEI has failed literally everywhere it's been tried, but it'll work out great in the most important job on the planet. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 30, 2024

The author of this piece is weird… — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 30, 2024

"No it's not happening and you're racist for saying it is"

"Yes it's happening and here's why it's a good thing" 👈YOU ARE HERE — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) July 30, 2024

You've passed the acceptance stage and moved on to the part where you shove it down everybody's throat. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) July 30, 2024

It's all so tiresome — Beau Barnett (@beau1229) July 30, 2024

The Twenty Something girls at HuffPo having a normal one. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) July 30, 2024

1) That's not true and it's not happening.

2) Yeah it's happening but it's not a big deal.

3) That thing that's happening is actually a good thing.

(You are here)

4) People angry about it are the real problem. — prairiefawkes (@prairiefawkes) July 30, 2024

Advertisement

The presidency is too important for DEI — Mr. Fahrenheit (@pultramonatist) July 30, 2024

How is this real — Gino (@_Gino_Goystar) July 30, 2024

You literally wrote "A DEI candidate means having someone who will focus on true meritocracy" and your editor let that go to print. I didn't know HuffPo was muscling into the comedy rag market, but that's a weird way to start. — The Butlerian Jihadi 🗡🚫🤖 (@part_time_spook) July 30, 2024

If Biden thought he had to pick Harris as a running mate to be diverse, who would President Harris pick to be on her cabinet? "Female-presenting" people of color only? Her entire lineup of possible running mates is down to white men.

***