Their FACES! LOL! Kamala Delivers Her Most Embarrassing and Useless Speech YET at...
EGG-CELLENT! Data Republican ENDS Dem's Favorite New Anti-Trump Talking Point in One Strai...
Dem Senator Ranting About Musk's 'D**k Move' Learns the HARD WAY Not to...
VIP
No Big WHOOP: Just a Blue State Releasing An Axe-Murdering CANNIBAL Because He's...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Debunks Major Leftist LIE Throwing Hissy-Fit Over Tru...
He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whines About Being on Kash Patel's 'Enemies List' and...
WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Fal...
Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon...
Unhinged Joy Reid's Show CANCELED in Major Network Shakeup As MSNBC Tries to...
Illinois Dem Wants Federal Workers to Engage in Mass Civil Disobedience By Not...
VIP
Cuban Fizzle Crisis: Shark Tank Star and Rachel Maddow Look-Alike Nixes Presidential Run...
Aim High: Drone Service Delivers Precision Parachuting Package Drops to Texas Backyards
Everybody Gets a Trophy: Kamala Harris Presented with ‘Runner-Up Prize’ at NAACP Image...
Stephen Miller: Americans Should Be Outraged at DOGE-Exposed Waste and Fraud That Dems...

Just Stopping By to Say Hello: Israeli Jets Do a Fly By of Nasrallah's Funeral in Beirut

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  12:30 PM on February 23, 2025
Liu Rui/Xinhua via AP, File

Tens of thousands of terrorists and their supporters packed into Badahiya Stadium in Beirut for the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and his cousin Hashem Safi al-Din. The mood inside the stadium was upbeat as the procession of the caskets arrived at the field. Flowers were thrown into the cheering crowd. Attendees, in return, threw articles of clothing at the passing coffins, believing that touching the sarcophagus of a martyr would bring luck to the wearer. Other fun-filled family activities included waving Hezbollah flags while chanting Death to America and Death to Israel.

Advertisement

It was the biggest social event on the terrorist calendar in years. Everybody that is somebody in the Islamic terror world was there.

Even Iran sent a delegation.

Senior Hezbollah official Ali Daamoush told reporters Saturday that about 800 prominent figures from 65 countries would attend the funeral in addition to thousands of individuals and activists from around the world.

Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were among the officials who arrived at the Lebanese capital’s main sports stadium. Lebanon’s parliament speaker and representatives of the president and prime minister were also in attendance.

Israel did not make the guest list even though they helped organize the event when they dispatched Nassarallah and al-Din to hell back in September.

Recommended

EGG-CELLENT! Data Republican ENDS Dem's Favorite New Anti-Trump Talking Point in One Straight-FIRE Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

No offense was taken, and Israel took the time out of their day to stop by and say hello, sending a squadron of fighter jets to do a low-altitude flyover of the event.

With so many terrorists packed into such a small space, there were many who thought that maybe, just maybe, Israel should have done more than just fly by.

Advertisement

Is this who is in charge of the Jewish Space Lasers? That explains a lot.

As it was, the IDF kept the show of force to a fly-by. It was just a reminder of why everyone was gathered.

The display inspired the crowd in the stadium as chants of Death to Israel resumed as the jets flew off into the wild blue yonder.

The intended message was received loud and clear.

Tags: AIR FORCE AIRSTRIKES HAMAS HEZBOLLAH IDF IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

EGG-CELLENT! Data Republican ENDS Dem's Favorite New Anti-Trump Talking Point in One Straight-FIRE Post
Sam J.
Dem Senator Ranting About Musk's 'D**k Move' Learns the HARD WAY Not to Pick a Fight With Elon Musk
Sam J.
WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place
Sam J.
Their FACES! LOL! Kamala Delivers Her Most Embarrassing and Useless Speech YET at NAACP Event (Watch)
Sam J.
Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon Musk's Email and HOOBOY
Sam J.
He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whines About Being on Kash Patel's 'Enemies List' and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
EGG-CELLENT! Data Republican ENDS Dem's Favorite New Anti-Trump Talking Point in One Straight-FIRE Post Sam J.
Advertisement