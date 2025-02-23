Just Stopping By to Say Hello: Israeli Jets Do a Fly By of Nasrallah's Funeral in Beirut

Tens of thousands of terrorists and their supporters packed into Badahiya Stadium in Beirut for the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and his cousin Hashem Safi al-Din. The mood inside the stadium was upbeat as the procession of the caskets arrived at the field. Flowers were thrown into the cheering crowd. Attendees, in return, threw articles of clothing at the passing coffins, believing that touching the sarcophagus of a martyr would bring luck to the wearer. Other fun-filled family activities included waving Hezbollah flags while chanting Death to America and Death to Israel.

Pictures beamed from the Badahiya Stadium in Beirut where funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safi al-Din is underway.



The stadium is packed with Hezbollah fighters, Hezbollah politicians, Hezbollah members and dangerous enemies of the west. pic.twitter.com/L9lO0xJ4LX — James J. Marlow (@James_J_Marlow) February 23, 2025

It was the biggest social event on the terrorist calendar in years. Everybody that is somebody in the Islamic terror world was there.

Tens of thousands attend the funeral of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah 5 months after his killing https://t.co/Q9ZIMQiKaz — The Associated Press (@AP) February 23, 2025

Even Iran sent a delegation.

Senior Hezbollah official Ali Daamoush told reporters Saturday that about 800 prominent figures from 65 countries would attend the funeral in addition to thousands of individuals and activists from around the world. Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were among the officials who arrived at the Lebanese capital’s main sports stadium. Lebanon’s parliament speaker and representatives of the president and prime minister were also in attendance.

Israel did not make the guest list even though they helped organize the event when they dispatched Nassarallah and al-Din to hell back in September.

No offense was taken, and Israel took the time out of their day to stop by and say hello, sending a squadron of fighter jets to do a low-altitude flyover of the event.

Nasrallah’s funeral just got a special guest appearance—courtesy of the Israeli Air Force.



Imagine mourning your “martyr” while the very jets that sent him to hell are roaring right over your head.



🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/SOc9sVUeCf — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) February 23, 2025

Nasrallah's funeral even has an audience in the sky, how nice! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/nf1spR9Spg — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) February 23, 2025

As the terrorists chant “death to America, death to Israel”



Israeli war planes do a low flyover the Nasrallah funeral.



Israel DM on flyover: “Those who threaten and attack Israel will meet the same fate.



You focus on funerals—we focus on victories.” pic.twitter.com/Iid1uTEFPx — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 23, 2025

With so many terrorists packed into such a small space, there were many who thought that maybe, just maybe, Israel should have done more than just fly by.

Is this who is in charge of the Jewish Space Lasers? That explains a lot.

As it was, the IDF kept the show of force to a fly-by. It was just a reminder of why everyone was gathered.

Free airshow, what a treat! — PyrrhicVictrola (@PyrrhicVictrola) February 23, 2025

The display inspired the crowd in the stadium as chants of Death to Israel resumed as the jets flew off into the wild blue yonder.

Israeli troll game is next level 🤣🥰 — Blissy (@WikkedBlissy) February 23, 2025

The intended message was received loud and clear.