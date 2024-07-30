CALM DOWN: Josh Shapiro Tells Donald Trump to Stop S**t Talking America

Good News Story of the Day as 'Pro-Hamas Glampers' Are Shown the Door...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This clip of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro campaigning for (presumptive) presidential nominee Kamala Harris is amusing because it shows just how badly he wants the job of being Harris' vice president. (He's on the shortlist, but he's also Jewish, which won't fly with the Hamas-sympathizing base of the Democrat Party.)

Bonus point for Shapiro managing to work the word "weird" into his speech.

It's also amusing because, as a lot of people in the replies mentioned, Democrats are the ones who believe America is systematically racist and needs to be "fundamentally transformed."

We will say, he's a lot more charismatic than Harris is. He might upstage her during the campaign.

Trump doesn't talk down America … he talks down what the Biden administration has done to America, and he's promised to fix it. Democrats like Shapiro jumped down Trump's throat when he introduced his "1776 Project" to counter the ubiquitous "1619 Project."

No, that's just weird. He should be hugging a tree or gluing himself to a road.

It's true. The Democrat Party says Trump is echoing Hitler and the Nazis when he says "America First." They see America as a fatally flawed experiment from the beginning founded by white Christian men that needs to be torn down and rebuilt.

***

AMERICA DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

