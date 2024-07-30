CALM DOWN: Josh Shapiro Tells Donald Trump to Stop S**t Talking America

This clip of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro campaigning for (presumptive) presidential nominee Kamala Harris is amusing because it shows just how badly he wants the job of being Harris' vice president. (He's on the shortlist, but he's also Jewish, which won't fly with the Hamas-sympathizing base of the Democrat Party.)

Bonus point for Shapiro managing to work the word "weird" into his speech.

It's also amusing because, as a lot of people in the replies mentioned, Democrats are the ones who believe America is systematically racist and needs to be "fundamentally transformed."

I’m sick and tired of Donald Trump shit talking America.



America is the greatest country on the face of the earth – and it’s time to start acting like it. pic.twitter.com/GIs5O8HBSB — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) July 30, 2024

.@JoshShapiroPA The Communist Democratic Party is the one that has been shit talking America by calling America a systemically racist country.



It is Communist Democratic Party that wants to burn America down to the ground to be built back “better”! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) July 30, 2024

Calm down Josh, Trump is going to win. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 30, 2024

I'm sick and tired of Democrats burning down America, destroying statues, and storming buildings across the nation.



When they go low…. — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 30, 2024

As a Pennsylvania resident and voter, I am tired @JoshShapiroPA pretending to be a moderate all the while supporting an extreme left-wing Marxist. — WendylDail (@wendylwilson2) July 30, 2024

Did Kamala choose this guy because he's even less likable than she is? — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) July 30, 2024

We will say, he's a lot more charismatic than Harris is. He might upstage her during the campaign.

Watch your mouth you midget freak — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 30, 2024

No one is buying your bullshit — Geminigirl 🇺🇸 (@desertlife88) July 30, 2024

Ohhh a governor using bad language, how edgy & cool! — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 30, 2024

Uh oh we got a tough guy over here — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 30, 2024

It was until people like you came into power — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) July 30, 2024

Trump doesn't talk down America … he talks down what the Biden administration has done to America, and he's promised to fix it. Democrats like Shapiro jumped down Trump's throat when he introduced his "1776 Project" to counter the ubiquitous "1619 Project."

That is not what your democrat constituent teachers and professors are teaching young people, sir. — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) July 30, 2024

We are sick and tired of you and your ilk. — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) July 30, 2024

A good dose of AMERICA FIRST, brought to you by MAGA will make you feel all better sir! — ✝️✨Wife and Mom to 15. I knit-alot. (@NicoleFreed7) July 30, 2024

What’s that tell you about the state of the world if America is the greatest country on the face of the earth and we can’t even have secure borders or elections. I think it’s time we make America great again. — 𝕏Andrew𝕏 (@A_Stew412) July 30, 2024

Dude, if you actually believed it was the greatest country in the world ... you wouldn't be supporting Kamala and her radical ideals. — Melissa 🇺🇸 💫 (@MacAdomis) July 30, 2024

The left has been talking shit about Trump & MAGA for years.



Brace for impact. — Rabid (@Rabid8264) July 30, 2024

Reminder that he loves the country. pic.twitter.com/NGrfvCah3D — Michael.Rohland (@MichaelRohland7) July 30, 2024

No, that's just weird. He should be hugging a tree or gluing himself to a road.

Bizzarro-Democrat Shapiro here, your party seethes with hatred for this country. MAGA is the All-American party. No one is buying this grift. — American Brushfire 🔥 (@AmBrushfire) July 30, 2024

It's true. The Democrat Party says Trump is echoing Hitler and the Nazis when he says "America First." They see America as a fatally flawed experiment from the beginning founded by white Christian men that needs to be torn down and rebuilt.

