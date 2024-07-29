Facebook Exec Explains Mass CENSORSHIP of Trump Image Was an ‘Error’

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, people who were posting the photo of Donald Trump triumphantly raising his fist after being shot in the ear by a would-be assassin were getting messages that the image was blocked because it was an "altered photo."

Dani Lever, a communications director for Facebook (and formerly for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo), eventually got around to addressing the outrage, saying that the censorship of the image had been an "error." Funny how those errors always go in one direction.

This was an error. This fact check was initially applied to a doctored photo showing the secret service agents smiling, and in some cases our systems incorrectly applied that fact check to the real photo. This has been fixed and we apologize for the mistake. https://t.co/y613GuuJpV — Dani Lever (@Dani_Lever) July 29, 2024

Even Mark Zuckerberg had called the photo "badass," and Axios reported that a photo editor at a major news outlet had warned against dangerous overuse of the photo, calling it "free PR" for the Trump campaign.

Here's Zuckerberg:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the Trump fist image "one of the most badass things I've ever seen" 10 days ago.



Facebook is now censoring that image. pic.twitter.com/7ErQ7kZWaR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 29, 2024

So they're saying an altered photo was censored, but that mistakenly spread to unaltered versions of the photo.

Yes, they "accidentally" censored this photo of Trump just like they "accidentally" censored stories about Hunter's laptop and "accidentally" censored Americans asking questions about the COVID vax.



Simple mistake really, that only ever impacts one side... pic.twitter.com/CdwaK7I7zL — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 29, 2024

Does the job of lying shill ever get old? — Skeptic (@Socalfamof5) July 29, 2024

It has been nearly 3 hours since you tweeted “this has been fixed”. While Facebook might be fixed, Instagram is still displaying the erroneous fact check. Do better @Meta. pic.twitter.com/q66beU6kAh — San Diego News Video (@SDNVtv) July 29, 2024

So weird that “mistakes” only happen one way.



No one believes you. — Poison Ivy (@Nukegirl82) July 29, 2024

Amazing how this always goes in one direction — MJ (@michaeljonny66) July 29, 2024

No, this was intentional and election interference. — Brianna (@BronxBrianna) July 29, 2024

You guys sure do seem to have a lot of "errors"! It's funny how they show up every four years lately just in time for the elections... — Scott M. (@Scott_MAGA_KAG) July 29, 2024

People are reporting that Instagram, which, like Facebook, is owned by Meta, is still censoring the photo. But we're sure they're right on top of it.

