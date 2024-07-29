'Return to Evidence-Based Medicine': JK Rowling Applauds UK High Court Ruling Puberty Bloc...
Where's a Helicopter When You Need One? Communist Dweebs March and Chant in...
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Says Dems Who Pushed Biden for a Second Term Don't...
WATCH: JD Vance Responds to 'Weird' Accusations, Posts CRINGE Video of Kamala Harris...
D List Actor Billy Baldwin Declares Tesla Owners Love Trump
Thanks, Joe! Homelessness at Record High in 2023, Now There's Uptick in People...
Clutch Those Pearls, BROTHER! Hulk Hogan's Masculinity TRIGGERED David French and We Can't...
Pot, Meet Kettle: People Hilariously Mock the Left for Saying JD Vance Is...
Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and...
NY Mag's Cringe-y 'Kamalot' Cover Helps Again Prove the Media's 'Incapable of Embarrassmen...
Umm, WUT? CIA Denies Using MK Ultra Mind Control Program on Would-Be Trump...
Kamala Harris Is Not Only GROSSLY Unpopular But According to THIS Focus Group,...
Sure, Jan: Check Out This RIDICULOUS Theory About Kamala Harris' Positive Media Coverage
Are Tech Overlords Erasing Trump's Assassination From the Internet?

Facebook Exec Explains Mass CENSORSHIP of Trump Image Was an ‘Error’

Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, people who were posting the photo of Donald Trump triumphantly raising his fist after being shot in the ear by a would-be assassin were getting messages that the image was blocked because it was an "altered photo."

Advertisement

Dani Lever, a communications director for Facebook (and formerly for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo), eventually got around to addressing the outrage, saying that the censorship of the image had been an "error." Funny how those errors always go in one direction.

Even Mark Zuckerberg had called the photo "badass," and Axios reported that a photo editor at a major news outlet had warned against dangerous overuse of the photo, calling it "free PR" for the Trump campaign.

Here's Zuckerberg:

So they're saying an altered photo was censored, but that mistakenly spread to unaltered versions of the photo.

Recommended

Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and that Changed Everything
justmindy
Advertisement

People are reporting that Instagram, which, like Facebook, is owned by Meta, is still censoring the photo. But we're sure they're right on top of it.

***

Tags: ASSASSINATION CENSORSHIP DONALD TRUMP FACEBOOK INSTAGRAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and that Changed Everything
justmindy
Where's a Helicopter When You Need One? Communist Dweebs March and Chant in Philadelphia
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Pot, Meet Kettle: People Hilariously Mock the Left for Saying JD Vance Is Weird
FuzzyChimp
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Says Dems Who Pushed Biden for a Second Term Don't Have 'Warped Reality' of His Age
Amy Curtis
Clutch Those Pearls, BROTHER! Hulk Hogan's Masculinity TRIGGERED David French and We Can't Stop Laughing
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and that Changed Everything justmindy
Advertisement