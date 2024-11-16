Bulwark Writer Wants Proof the Jerusalem Cross Is a Normal Symbol of Their...
Adam Schiff: A President Who Cared Would Want to Ensure His Nominees Were Not Sex Traffickers

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 16, 2024
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

President-elect Donald Trump made a lot of liberal heads explode by nominating Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard to head national intelligence. There was an investigation into claims that Gaetz had had sex with a 17-year-old, and there was bipartisan support to have the report released. Keep in mind that Gaetz was investigated but never charged.

Adam Schiff, who has no skeletons in his closet, thinks that a president who cared about his country would want to know if his nominees were child sex traffickers or "fond of dictators."

Who would trust the FBI to look into Schiff's "overwhelming evidence" of the Trump campaign's collusion with Russia in 2016?

***

