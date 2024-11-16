Adam Schiff: A President Who Cared Would Want to Ensure His Nominees Were Not Sex Traffickers

President-elect Donald Trump made a lot of liberal heads explode by nominating Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard to head national intelligence. There was an investigation into claims that Gaetz had had sex with a 17-year-old, and there was bipartisan support to have the report released. Keep in mind that Gaetz was investigated but never charged.

Look, if Rep. Matt Gaetz wants to serve as the highest law enforcement officer in the land, we need to vet him — that’s my job as Senator.



And that includes seeing this House Ethics report on him.



That’s exactly what I called for last night. pic.twitter.com/ncsgLz3f2z — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) November 14, 2024

Sen. Cornyn tells @rachelvscott he “absolutely” wants to review the House Ethics Committee’s investigation of Matt Gaetz during the AG confirmation process. pic.twitter.com/FSTcUGzgox — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) November 14, 2024

Adam Schiff, who has no skeletons in his closet, thinks that a president who cared about his country would want to know if his nominees were child sex traffickers or "fond of dictators."

Trump wants to avoid FBI background checks for the likes of Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard?



A president who cared about the country would want to make sure their nominees were not child sex traffickers or fond of dictators.



But it’s never been America first. Only Trump first. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 16, 2024

The FBI colluded with you to frame Trump. So yeah, he isn’t using the FBI for background checks. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 16, 2024

You’re the guy who colluded with the FBI to frame Trump the first time right? — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 16, 2024

The FBI should be labeled as a domestic terror organization.



You know this, which is why you’re on their side. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 16, 2024

If you think “America first” is even remotely synonymous with “trust the FBI”, then you’re the problem, not the solution.



And you are the problem. — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) November 16, 2024

Adam Schiff can cry all he wants.



America rejected the Democrat Party this election in dramatic fashion.



The “background checks” were the elections.



Trump gets to appoint whoever he wants and get them confirmed fast.



If he needs to use recess appointments we’re fine with it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 16, 2024

The FBI needs to be completely reformed, preferably taken apart.



What are you going to do Adam if you don’t have the FBI to run cover for you anymore? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 16, 2024

Censured clown says what? You have no power. You have no say. You have no leverage. GFY. — Stacy Is Right (@PatrioticPizzas) November 16, 2024

Why don’t we start the background checks with you? — Just Dave (@DTC822) November 16, 2024

I hope you’re investigated you scumbag — KellyCurrie45 (@KaCurrie_45) November 16, 2024

You are insufferable — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 16, 2024

Who would trust the FBI to look into Schiff's "overwhelming evidence" of the Trump campaign's collusion with Russia in 2016?

