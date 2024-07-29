'END OF QUOTE': (Former) President Biden Gives Speech on Supreme Court 'Reforms'

Joe Biden, who is still officially president of the United States, gave a speech Monday after calling for three "reforms" to the Supreme Court, including term limits. The guy who's been in government for 50 years thinks Supreme Court justices should have term limits. By the way, the Kamala Harris campaign is fully on board to help "restore confidence in the court" — confidence that they'll rule in her favor.

Harris joins Biden in calling for Supreme Court reforms. Biden will speak about this later today.



Term limits and ethics rules "will help restore confidence in the court," Harris says. pic.twitter.com/Plw2DMj2S7 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) July 29, 2024

Apparently Harris and Democrats have a super-clever plan to get around the Constitution's lifetime tenure provision without a constitutional amendment. https://t.co/m3kS3Q9T4K pic.twitter.com/KrIo5s2pXV — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 29, 2024

Biden once again read "End of Quote" off the teleprompter, and he slurred his way through much of the speech.

#JoeBiden won't drop out of the race, and also isn't fit for office. November is going to be a liberal meltdown like we've never seen. "End Quote" pic.twitter.com/1PDwsT5VIt — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) July 5, 2024

He also claimed to respect the separation of powers, which he obviously doesn't. He's defied the Court's ruling on student loan cancellation and continues to brag about it.

BIDEN: "I have great respect for our institutions," except when they do things with which I disagree — then we must tear them all down so we can remake them in our own radical ideology pic.twitter.com/1ek5nq7Kv5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2024

"I have great respect for … the separation of powers laid out in our Constitution."

Biden calls himself a "former president."



WHAT DID KAMALA KNOW AND WHEN DID SHE KNOW IT? pic.twitter.com/mSNNUwc7rh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2024

End of quote — Michael Kilby (@kilby_370) July 29, 2024

Why do they keep putting “end quote” on the prompter is the bigger question. — Brad (@BradNiemi) July 29, 2024

he also said... "shabalababatrustysysk" end of quote...

so there's that 😅😅😅 — GlobalFX365 (@GlobalFX365) July 29, 2024

Biden's speech attacking SCOTUS is incredibly disingenuous, dishonest and cynical. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 29, 2024

He hasn’t the slightest idea what he is saying. He’s like a programmed robot and that is quite obvious — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) July 29, 2024

It’s dangerous and borderline treasonous for a sitting president — TT1023 (@TT102351) July 29, 2024

Piers Morgan was unimpressed:

I’ve been watching President Biden mutter, stumble, bumble, whisper and slur his way through his latest speech, and he just read out the aide-prompt words ‘end quote’ again. Why is he still being made to do this? It’s humiliating, for him and America. Quit, Joe. pic.twitter.com/S2jLsveE1B — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 29, 2024

This is what he’ll be most remembered for 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iDVf8B1nem — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) July 29, 2024

Not only is he disliked within his own party, he’s also disliked within his own family.



If they cared about him this would have ended a long time ago. — Rafeeq (@Rafeeq3281) July 29, 2024

They promised him he could finish his term in exchange for stepping away as a candidate, with no regard for the country at large. — Joda_H 518 (@fl_Joe_) July 29, 2024

He's not being made to do this.



He's an arrogant narcissist who insists on it. — AnnaV (@perchance99) July 29, 2024

He talks like he wasn't just forced out of the 2024 race by his own party. He should have stayed in hiding at his beach house.

***