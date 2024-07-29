CRINGE: Drag Queens Debut ‘She’s a Woman’ Kamala Harris Campaign Video
'END OF QUOTE': (Former) President Biden Gives Speech on Supreme Court 'Reforms'

Brett T.  |  7:40 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden, who is still officially president of the United States, gave a speech Monday after calling for three "reforms" to the Supreme Court, including term limits. The guy who's been in government for 50 years thinks Supreme Court justices should have term limits. By the way, the Kamala Harris campaign is fully on board to help "restore confidence in the court" — confidence that they'll rule in her favor.

Biden once again read "End of Quote" off the teleprompter, and he slurred his way through much of the speech. 

He also claimed to respect the separation of powers, which he obviously doesn't. He's defied the Court's ruling on student loan cancellation and continues to brag about it.

"I have great respect for … the separation of powers laid out in our Constitution."

Piers Morgan was unimpressed:

He talks like he wasn't just forced out of the 2024 race by his own party. He should have stayed in hiding at his beach house.

***

