CRINGE: Drag Queens Debut ‘She’s a Woman’ Kamala Harris Campaign Video

First, let's get something straight (no pun intended). This is the administration that appointed a Supreme Court justice who couldn't define what a woman was because she wasn't a biologist. Second, this editor doesn't recognize the "ladies" on the left or right, but the drag queen in the center appears to be Nina West, famous for doing those Pride Month spots for children's channel Nickelodeon. West is not a woman. West pretends to be a woman.

And yet here they are singing that you should vote for Kamala Harris for president because "she's a woman."

Drag queens for Kamala.



I saw it so now you have to. pic.twitter.com/NsGFZD1yfW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024

Oh Jesus what did I just watch?!?🤣🤣🤣🤣



My cringeometer is literally lying on the floor in pieces!!



Did y’all EVER think you’d see something like this to support a Presidential campaign?!?😂👇🏻



pic.twitter.com/SuwzM4Cjae — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 29, 2024

This is even worse than all of those Hollywood celebrities doing their acapella version of "Fight Song" for Hillary Clinton's campaign.

I think that gave my eyes AIDS... — Lord Mark 🇺🇸 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Lord_Mark8) July 29, 2024

When is this going to end? pic.twitter.com/zfQYhsJ5cF — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) July 29, 2024

We hear that J.D. Vance is weird.

I can guess what her entire administration is going to look like if she wins. — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) July 29, 2024

Thanks for that. Really. Thanks. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 29, 2024

God please protect us all. — ✨D✨ (@deeeeetaur) July 29, 2024

I have a question for all my gay brothers and sisters out there, so you support this mockery? Yoy guys fought pretty hard for your rights, as I recall. — MJS NewYorker (@MJS14572) July 29, 2024

So now we know what a woman is huh? This is so incredibly cringe!!!! Who is this supposed to be appealing to? — HuskyG (@geoffnew10) July 29, 2024

People into identity politics and people who want an open border.

Are they biologists? 🧐 — Douglas Jotblad (@DougJotblad) July 29, 2024

Another campaign ad for Trump. — Mike Beard (@PatriarchBeard) July 29, 2024

The poster above was right; if you think Joe Biden's administration was "diverse," imagine what it would look like under President Kamala Harris.

