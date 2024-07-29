CRINGE: Drag Queens Debut ‘She’s a Woman’ Kamala Harris Campaign Video

Video: Cops Had the Building Used by Would-Be Trump Assassin SURROUNDED
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 29, 2024
Twitter

First, let's get something straight (no pun intended). This is the administration that appointed a Supreme Court justice who couldn't define what a woman was because she wasn't a biologist. Second, this editor doesn't recognize the "ladies" on the left or right, but the drag queen in the center appears to be Nina West, famous for doing those Pride Month spots for children's channel Nickelodeon. West is not a woman. West pretends to be a woman.

And yet here they are singing that you should vote for Kamala Harris for president because "she's a woman."

This is even worse than all of those Hollywood celebrities doing their acapella version of "Fight Song" for Hillary Clinton's campaign.

We hear that J.D. Vance is weird.

People into identity politics and people who want an open border.

The poster above was right; if you think Joe Biden's administration was "diverse," imagine what it would look like under President Kamala Harris. 

Tags: CAMPAIGN KAMALA HARRIS WOMAN DRAG QUEENS

