CRINGE: Drag Queens Debut ‘She’s a Woman’ Kamala Harris Campaign Video

First, let's get something straight (no pun intended). This is the administration that appointed a Supreme Court justice who couldn't define what a woman was because she wasn't a biologist. Second, this editor doesn't recognize the "ladies" on the left or right, but the drag queen in the center appears to be Nina West, famous for doing those Pride Month spots for children's channel Nickelodeon. West is not a woman. West pretends to be a woman.
And yet here they are singing that you should vote for Kamala Harris for president because "she's a woman."
Drag queens for Kamala.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024
I saw it so now you have to. pic.twitter.com/NsGFZD1yfW
Oh Jesus what did I just watch?!?🤣🤣🤣🤣— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 29, 2024
My cringeometer is literally lying on the floor in pieces!!
Did y’all EVER think you’d see something like this to support a Presidential campaign?!?😂👇🏻
pic.twitter.com/SuwzM4Cjae
This is even worse than all of those Hollywood celebrities doing their acapella version of "Fight Song" for Hillary Clinton's campaign.
I think that gave my eyes AIDS...— Lord Mark 🇺🇸 🇬🇧🏴 (@Lord_Mark8) July 29, 2024
July 29, 2024
When is this going to end? pic.twitter.com/zfQYhsJ5cF— Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) July 29, 2024
We hear that J.D. Vance is weird.
"JD Vance is weird" pic.twitter.com/cNNxG7G513— TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) July 29, 2024
I can guess what her entire administration is going to look like if she wins.— 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) July 29, 2024
Thanks for that. Really. Thanks.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 29, 2024
July 29, 2024
God please protect us all.— ✨D✨ (@deeeeetaur) July 29, 2024
Recommended
I have a question for all my gay brothers and sisters out there, so you support this mockery? Yoy guys fought pretty hard for your rights, as I recall.— MJS NewYorker (@MJS14572) July 29, 2024
So now we know what a woman is huh? This is so incredibly cringe!!!! Who is this supposed to be appealing to?— HuskyG (@geoffnew10) July 29, 2024
People into identity politics and people who want an open border.
Are they biologists? 🧐— Douglas Jotblad (@DougJotblad) July 29, 2024
July 29, 2024
July 29, 2024
Another campaign ad for Trump.— Mike Beard (@PatriarchBeard) July 29, 2024
The poster above was right; if you think Joe Biden's administration was "diverse," imagine what it would look like under President Kamala Harris.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member