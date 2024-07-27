Get Your Tin-Foil Hat: Americans Think 'Joe Biden' Had a Growth Spurt

Who Are You Going to Believe on Kamalamentum? John Pavlovitz or John Ekdahl?
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Friday, NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell posted a video of President Joe Biden, wearing a USA jacket, stumbling toward Marine One with Hunter and his sister Valerie on their way to Camp David. To this editor, the video looks legit — Biden appears to be falling forward slowly and nearly forgets to salute the Marine. And of course, his close advisor Hunter who sits in on White House meetings was right next to him; after all, Biden is serving out his term and is still being portrayed in public as being in charge.

Maybe people were mistaking his sister for Dr. Jill, who's in Paris at the Olympics. In any case, it was kind of amusing to see how many people thought Biden had had a growth spurt since his bout with "COVID-19."

Proof of life, right?

This editor believes it's really Biden … after all, it's a Friday and he's checking out for the weekend. And he has a new handler now that Dr. Jill is out of town who's shorter that the first lady. And that Olympic jacket is really loose.

If anyone on the Left wants to complain about conspiracy theories, we'd kindly direct them to our vast archives of people claiming Melania Trump was actually a body double

***

Tags: CAMP DAVID HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

