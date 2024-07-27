Get Your Tin-Foil Hat: Americans Think 'Joe Biden' Had a Growth Spurt

On Friday, NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell posted a video of President Joe Biden, wearing a USA jacket, stumbling toward Marine One with Hunter and his sister Valerie on their way to Camp David. To this editor, the video looks legit — Biden appears to be falling forward slowly and nearly forgets to salute the Marine. And of course, his close advisor Hunter who sits in on White House meetings was right next to him; after all, Biden is serving out his term and is still being portrayed in public as being in charge.

Advertisement

President Biden with his sister Valerie and son Hunter leave the White House for Camp David. The president wearing the USA Olympic team jacket. pic.twitter.com/acog5KwSVG — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 26, 2024

Its nice to see him go get some rest after his 11 minute work week. — Ferris Bueller's Dad (@BuellerDad) July 26, 2024





Maybe people were mistaking his sister for Dr. Jill, who's in Paris at the Olympics. In any case, it was kind of amusing to see how many people thought Biden had had a growth spurt since his bout with "COVID-19."

Proof of life, right?

Call me skeptical, but that doesn’t look like Joe — Mailinballotsarefraud (@rhdfw) July 26, 2024

How did he suddenly get so tall? This is not even funny anymore. — Dr. Mean Tweet (@Dr_Mean_Tweet) July 26, 2024

That is not Joe. Way too tall and look how long his legs are. Good actor though. — 🇺🇸AmericaFirst🇺🇸 (@Curry4USA) July 27, 2024

How did Biden grow 4 inches at his age?

Robert DiNero wants to know. — Fire (@Sayin_It_Now) July 27, 2024

Wow that guy is really tall — Logic Police (@logicpolice45) July 27, 2024

It really doesn’t look like him and neither does the way he’s walking. — Bag Lady BTC 🇺🇸 (@larkspur33) July 27, 2024

Do you know of people who get growth spurts in their 80s? — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) July 27, 2024

We never seen him walking so fast or straight in a long time.



Why do they keep the camera so far?🤔 — 🇨🇦 Pierre Hnoud (@PierreHnoud) July 27, 2024

Why is he walking so much better? Why is he so much taller? Why is he not holding his arms & hands out weird anymore? WHO is this? — SeaStoner (@CherylStoner14) July 27, 2024

That doesn't look like Biden at all? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 27, 2024

Actually, his stride hasnt been that long in 30yrs. Watch it again. Put on a few pounds and he looks taller than Hunter. Hunter is taller.



I hate to say it, but something smells fishy here. — Ray (@CanadienBacon77) July 27, 2024

He's got a NEW pep in his step... — Young M.D. (@YoungMarkD) July 27, 2024

Biden's family (maybe) but gait and physique is definitely not Biden's. — Jami Ferrell (@jferrell86) July 27, 2024

Advertisement

This editor believes it's really Biden … after all, it's a Friday and he's checking out for the weekend. And he has a new handler now that Dr. Jill is out of town who's shorter that the first lady. And that Olympic jacket is really loose.

If anyone on the Left wants to complain about conspiracy theories, we'd kindly direct them to our vast archives of people claiming Melania Trump was actually a body double.

***