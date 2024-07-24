Biden: 'The Defense of Democracy Is More Important Than Any Title'

By the time we publish this, President Joe Biden will have already gone on television and said it. It's strange that it's taken him this long to address the nation, after announcing his dropping out of the race via a letter posted to X. We know he has the ability to broadcast from his beach house in Delaware, where he was hiding out … we mean, recovering from COVID.

If Biden is on time, you know it's pre-recorded. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 24, 2024

Excerpts of Biden's speech have been released, and he'll tell us that "the defense of democracy" is more important than a title.

Inbox: some excerpts from Biden’s speech released.



“The defense of democracy is more important than any title…..I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation.” pic.twitter.com/1T4TWmPBQK — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 24, 2024

The right to choose? What about the right to choose your party's candidate? Whatever happened to that?

The presumptive party nominee he is passing the torch to has never received a single democratic vote in a primary. https://t.co/BMcrDCKojI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2024

Biden will say tonight, “The defense of democracy is more important than any title." — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 24, 2024

So he nullified all the votes and installed someone else. Democracy — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 24, 2024

"...and that's why I had to negate the votes of 14 million Democrats." https://t.co/GNPLmLcB1d — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 24, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre assured us Wednesday that Biden is physically and mentally healthy enough to finish his term, so why pass the torch?

Nothing says defending democracy like anointing a candidate without a single primary vote — Montgomery Brogan (@Monty_Brogann) July 24, 2024

Wouldn't the best way then be resigning?



Also, we aren't a system that passes the torch in order to lead. We vote. — Diet Coke Trad (@bewicksong) July 24, 2024

Unite our nation by installing, without a single vote, a new nominee who is the most radical leftist to ever run for president in history



Lmfao. Clown world 🤡 — Andy (@AndyTrading89) July 24, 2024

Really doubt he will get that many words out. — Taco Slayer (@tacoslayer16) July 24, 2024

So he’s resigning? — Chaz Rolfer (@ring_collin) July 24, 2024

Joe Biden came in the office lying, he'll go out lying — Tim Saylor (@sayl33056111) July 24, 2024

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation” President Biden plans to say tonight, according to excerpts. “That is the best way to unite our nation.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 24, 2024

It's hilarious he's going to come out and pretend any of this was his decision. https://t.co/lPkJzQYJ7f — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2024

“That’s why all of those votes for me don’t count now” — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) July 24, 2024

Some half assed lip service about the unity he ran on and never attempted to live up to. Just as he is walking out the door. Amazing. — datkidspags (@datkidspags) July 24, 2024

Will this be live or pre-recorded? If it's live, maybe he'll tell us what really happened until they kill the feed. — Sue (@SusanK1717) July 24, 2024

Tonight, Joe Biden is going to use an Oval Office address, historically reserved for the most serious and apolitical of topics, to call Republicans a threat to democracy while campaigning for Kamala Harris.



It's going to be disgusting. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 24, 2024

It's a campaign speech that we've heard before.

***