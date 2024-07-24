Disgraceful Dems Want Bennie Thompson on July 13 Subcommittee AFTER He Tried to...
CNN Stunned, Hopes Shattered, Polls & Ads Wreck Kamala's Chances!

Biden: 'The Defense of Democracy Is More Important Than Any Title'

Brett T.  |  8:05 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

By the time we publish this, President Joe Biden will have already gone on television and said it. It's strange that it's taken him this long to address the nation, after announcing his dropping out of the race via a letter posted to X. We know he has the ability to broadcast from his beach house in Delaware, where he was hiding out … we mean, recovering from COVID.

Excerpts of Biden's speech have been released, and he'll tell us that "the defense of democracy" is more important than a title.

The right to choose? What about the right to choose your party's candidate? Whatever happened to that?

Karine Jean-Pierre assured us Wednesday that Biden is physically and mentally healthy enough to finish his term, so why pass the torch?

It's a campaign speech that we've heard before.

Tags: ELECTION JOE BIDEN SPEECH

