80-Year-Old Man Run Down and Hospitalized Over Trump Yard Sign

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Will Kamala Harris also call herself the unity president? Will she work with Joe Biden to "lower the temperature" (as Biden continues to call Donald Trump a threat to democracy)?

An 80-year-old Michigan man is in the hospital after being run over by a person on an ATV for having a Trump campaign sign in his yard. Libs of TikTok has the local report.

The individual was driving an ATV and pulled the sign out of the yard. When the victim tried to put it back, the suspect ran him over.

The victim has been taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 906-482-3102

The Post Millennial reports:

An 80-year-old man was putting up a sign in support of Donald Trump when a suspect on an ATV ran over him in Michigan on Sunday. The man is in critical condition. The suspect has been identified and shot himself after committing the crime. However, his name was not initially released.  

A press release from the Houghton County Sheriff's office said, "The Hancock City Police Department had received a message from an individual at that address who had stated that they want to 'confess a crime involving an ATV driver within the last 24 hours', and further to 'send someone to pick me up'. Officers and Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 22-year-old male suspect on scene. The male individual was found deceased with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound." 

A self-inflicted gunshot wound? That's a shame.

They've walled off the Capitol today, and it's not because a bunch of Trump supporters were coming to town.

Over a yard sign?

A poll of registered Democrats said 34 percent believed Trump's assassination attempt was staged, even though an innocent man was shot and killed.

***

DONALD TRUMP MICHIGAN VIOLENCE

