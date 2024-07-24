80-Year-Old Man Run Down and Hospitalized Over Trump Yard Sign

Will Kamala Harris also call herself the unity president? Will she work with Joe Biden to "lower the temperature" (as Biden continues to call Donald Trump a threat to democracy)?

An 80-year-old Michigan man is in the hospital after being run over by a person on an ATV for having a Trump campaign sign in his yard. Libs of TikTok has the local report.

BREAKING: Manhunt underway in Hancock, Michigan after a suspect ran over an 80-year-old man who was putting a Trump sign in his yard. Police believe this individual is involved in a string of politically motivated attacks.



The individual was driving an ATV and pulled the sign… pic.twitter.com/lGMe2ppU3c — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2024

The individual was driving an ATV and pulled the sign out of the yard. When the victim tried to put it back, the suspect ran him over. The victim has been taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 906-482-3102

An 80-year-old man suffered serious injuries in Hancock, Mich. after being attacked while putting up Trump signs on his property. A man pulled the signs out and ran over the elderly victim with an ATV. https://t.co/3KFVaujYp7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2024

The Post Millennial reports:

An 80-year-old man was putting up a sign in support of Donald Trump when a suspect on an ATV ran over him in Michigan on Sunday. The man is in critical condition. The suspect has been identified and shot himself after committing the crime. However, his name was not initially released.



A press release from the Houghton County Sheriff's office said, "The Hancock City Police Department had received a message from an individual at that address who had stated that they want to 'confess a crime involving an ATV driver within the last 24 hours', and further to 'send someone to pick me up'. Officers and Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 22-year-old male suspect on scene. The male individual was found deceased with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound."

A self-inflicted gunshot wound? That's a shame.

It should alarm everyone that the majority of recent political violence seems to originate from the political left... — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) July 23, 2024

They've walled off the Capitol today, and it's not because a bunch of Trump supporters were coming to town.

Democrats live for violence — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 23, 2024

More liberal violence towards conservatives. This has become normalized and penalties are often non-existent. — ReiluMies (@reilumies) July 23, 2024

These people are insane — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) July 23, 2024

Over a yard sign?

The Left are the most violent people in America. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 23, 2024

Another prime example of "lowering the temperature" — Dave Monahan (@DMon186) July 23, 2024

Stay strapped. It's dangerous out there. — KenWNichols (@KenWNichols1) July 23, 2024

So this guy is believed to carry out politically motivated attacks yet Crooks had no political motives?



Yeah, ok dude. — Jorge (@JorgeDCubas) July 23, 2024

Thanks for turning down the temperature, @TheDemocrats! — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) July 23, 2024

What do you expect when 30+% of the democrats wished that the gunman didn't miss... disgusting! — @AI_EmeraldApple (@AI_EmeraldApple) July 23, 2024

A poll of registered Democrats said 34 percent believed Trump's assassination attempt was staged, even though an innocent man was shot and killed.

The tolerant left strikes again. — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) July 23, 2024

