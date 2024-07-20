'They Got Me': Leaked Memo Shows J.D. Vance's Anti-Woke Ideology

A "leaked" memo obtained by the Washington Post reveals that vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has an "anti-woke" ideology on foreign affairs. Yes, they actually used anti-woke in their headline.

LEAKED: Apparently, leaked memos show that J.D. Vance is so hardcore against wokeness that he froze dozens of ambassador nominations over their views on gender transition and DEI. Incredible. To do this, Vance asked prospective ambassadors if they'd increase the number of… pic.twitter.com/7y4gbIFJzs

To do this, Vance asked prospective ambassadors if they'd increase the number of "gender-neutral bathrooms" at embassies, boost resources for gender transitions, and raise the Pride Progress flag or celebrate Pride in general. If they said yes, they'd be rejected. Based.

He made himself the "single biggest obstacle to confirming career ambassadors in the Senate," according to the State Department.

J.D. Vance is the future of a sane America.

The Washington Post didn't have to sell J.D. Vance to me like this, because I already liked him before they got these leaked memos showing how truly based he is.