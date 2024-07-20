'They Got Me': Leaked Memo Shows J.D. Vance's Anti-Woke Ideology

A "leaked" memo obtained by the Washington Post reveals that vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has an "anti-woke" ideology on foreign affairs. Yes, they actually used anti-woke in their headline.
LEAKED: Apparently, leaked memos show that J.D. Vance is so hardcore against wokeness that he froze dozens of ambassador nominations over their views on gender transition and DEI. Incredible.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 20, 2024
To do this, Vance asked prospective ambassadors if they'd increase the number of… pic.twitter.com/7y4gbIFJzs
To do this, Vance asked prospective ambassadors if they'd increase the number of "gender-neutral bathrooms" at embassies, boost resources for gender transitions, and raise the Pride Progress flag or celebrate Pride in general. If they said yes, they'd be rejected. Based.
He made himself the "single biggest obstacle to confirming career ambassadors in the Senate," according to the State Department.
J.D. Vance is the future of a sane America.
The Washington Post didn't have to sell J.D. Vance to me like this, because I already liked him before they got these leaked memos showing how truly based he is.
Vance admitted he'd been caught.
They got me pic.twitter.com/J2YYXDCoSz— JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 20, 2024
They have him on the ropes now!— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 20, 2024
How much did you pay them to write this awesome advertisement?— Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) July 20, 2024
MSM hit pieces are the greatest endorsement you can receive.— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 20, 2024
The American people love anti-woke politicians. It makes me like you even more.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 20, 2024
Imagine believing this is a bad thing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 20, 2024
This is why you will be an amazing VP!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 20, 2024
They didn't have to sell us on you.— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) July 20, 2024
They also outed you as an enjoyer of Tolkien too— Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) July 20, 2024
And investigated his Venmo and Spotify accounts.
This is some good promotion— 🇺🇸 Chloe 🇺🇸 (@ChloesPlanet) July 20, 2024
Guilty of being based!— Jon du Toit (@jondutoit) July 20, 2024
I hope in next presidential election i will get a chance to vote for you 💪— Gyan Jara Hatke (@GyanJaraHatke) July 20, 2024
The kind of VP we need— Michael Kove (@michael_kove) July 20, 2024
Oh, we're back to— Marlon Brandon (@RealMarlonB) July 20, 2024
"leaked memos" again. 🤣
How convenient.
Sir, I believe you earned this job.— BuffaloGuyRon (@BuffaloRon) July 20, 2024
Thank you
Do they really not know that we support this? They act like we don't support this. 😂— Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) July 20, 2024
Vance was elected senator to represent his constituents, and they don't want the pride flag flying from U.S. embassies. He froze nominees over "issues like gender transition career and diversity hiring." And they say that like it's a bad thing.
***
