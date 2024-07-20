CNN Fact-Checker Gives Some Context About Alleged Illegal Alien Murderer
'They Got Me': Leaked Memo Shows J.D. Vance's Anti-Woke Ideology

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 20, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A "leaked" memo obtained by the Washington Post reveals that vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has an "anti-woke" ideology on foreign affairs. Yes, they actually used anti-woke in their headline.

To do this, Vance asked prospective ambassadors if they'd increase the number of "gender-neutral bathrooms" at embassies, boost resources for gender transitions, and raise the Pride Progress flag or celebrate Pride in general. If they said yes, they'd be rejected. Based.

He made himself the "single biggest obstacle to confirming career ambassadors in the Senate," according to the State Department.

J.D. Vance is the future of a sane America.

The Washington Post didn't have to sell J.D. Vance to me like this, because I already liked him before they got these leaked memos showing how truly based he is.

Vance admitted he'd been caught.

And investigated his Venmo and Spotify accounts.

Vance was elected senator to represent his constituents, and they don't want the pride flag flying from U.S. embassies. He froze nominees over "issues like gender transition career and diversity hiring." And they say that like it's a bad thing.

***

