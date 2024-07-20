Daily Dot Analysis Seems to Have Uncovered J.D. Vance's Spotify Playlist
Friends in Academia Can’t Wrap Their Heads Around a Second Trump Term
And? Usha Vance Gives Speech to Crowd Holding ‘Mass Deportations Now’
Oh the Irony: AUTHOR Says 'Worship' of the Written Word Is 'White Supremacy'...
Creepy Gretchen Whitmer Sets Record for Lies in 40 Seconds Welcoming Trump and...
After Trump's Attempted Assassination, Mayorkas Wants America to Stop Hurting the 'Feels'...
Inflation Is Awful, and the Media Want You to Know Drag Queens Are...
Bill and Hillary Clinton Have Been 'Privately' Supportive of Joe Biden Staying in...
Sean Davis Has a LONG List of Still Unanswered Questions About the Assassination...
Biden's Latest Campaign Email Continues Dangerous Rhetoric, Calls Trump a Threat to Our...
Rep. Zoe Lofgren Attempts to Honor Sheila Jackson Lee But Other Democrats Lose...
Here's the Headline 14 Years After Biden and Dems Hailed Obama Signing the...
Jonah Goldberg Ratio'd Into ORBIT for Lame Attempt to Justify Biden Not Resigning...
Breaking: Israel Retaliates for Houthi Drone Strike

POLITICO: Trump to Emerge Unscathed From Lawfare Because of Judges He Appointed

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 20, 2024
Twitter

The Donald Trump classified documents case has been thrown out, and Democrats blame Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, for letting him off the hook — not the fact that Special Counsel Jack Smith was not an active federal attorney with the Justice Department and hadn't been approved by Congress.

Advertisement

Trump also nominated three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, which has the Left totally undone. Their recent ruling on presidential immunity immediately caused Democrats on X to call for President Joe Biden to have the military assassinate Trump.

POLITICO's Kyle Cheney says Trump is on the cusp of walking away unscathed by four criminal prosecutions because of judges that he appointed — which was his job as president.

Cheney writes:

Her decision earned a shout-out from Trump as he accepted the Republican nomination on Thursday. “A major ruling was handed down from a highly respected federal judge in Florida, Aileen Cannon,” he said.

Trump’s string of victories reflects what experts say is extraordinary luck and timing. He’s the first president since Ronald Reagan to appoint three justices to the Supreme Court, and the first to ever face criminal charges that, soon thereafter, landed in front of the very judges he put on the bench.

“This is a perfect example of serendipity, how the occurrence of events and trials and tribulations of the judicial process have all combined to work in favor of Donald Trump,” said Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor and civil litigator.

Recommended

Creepy Gretchen Whitmer Sets Record for Lies in 40 Seconds Welcoming Trump and Vance to Michigan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Gene Rossi is just one of the "experts" POLITICO talked to.

Did Trump appoint Judge Juan Merchan, who donated to the Biden campaign and whose daughter is a Democratic operative? Where was POLITICO's article then? Oh, that's right, there was a gag order and you couldn't talk about it.

No, you don't get it — they're talking about Canon and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett who gave Trump a Get Out of Jail Free card by following the Constitution.

Advertisement

Yes, the Supreme Court has gone rogue and needs congressional oversight and term limits.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JUDGES POLITICO SUPREME COURT

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Creepy Gretchen Whitmer Sets Record for Lies in 40 Seconds Welcoming Trump and Vance to Michigan
Grateful Calvin
And? Usha Vance Gives Speech to Crowd Holding ‘Mass Deportations Now’
Brett T.
Friends in Academia Can’t Wrap Their Heads Around a Second Trump Term
Brett T.
After Trump's Attempted Assassination, Mayorkas Wants America to Stop Hurting the 'Feels' of Girl Agents
justmindy
Oh the Irony: AUTHOR Says 'Worship' of the Written Word Is 'White Supremacy' (But Buy Her Books!)
Amy Curtis
Here's the Headline 14 Years After Biden and Dems Hailed Obama Signing the 'Affordable Care Act'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Creepy Gretchen Whitmer Sets Record for Lies in 40 Seconds Welcoming Trump and Vance to Michigan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement