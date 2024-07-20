POLITICO: Trump to Emerge Unscathed From Lawfare Because of Judges He Appointed

The Donald Trump classified documents case has been thrown out, and Democrats blame Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, for letting him off the hook — not the fact that Special Counsel Jack Smith was not an active federal attorney with the Justice Department and hadn't been approved by Congress.

Trump also nominated three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, which has the Left totally undone. Their recent ruling on presidential immunity immediately caused Democrats on X to call for President Joe Biden to have the military assassinate Trump.

POLITICO's Kyle Cheney says Trump is on the cusp of walking away unscathed by four criminal prosecutions because of judges that he appointed — which was his job as president.

Donald Trump is on the cusp of emerging unscathed from his four criminal prosecutions — thanks almost entirely to the decisions of four judges he appointed.https://t.co/chhxF9cnBm via @politico — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) July 20, 2024

Cheney writes:

Her decision earned a shout-out from Trump as he accepted the Republican nomination on Thursday. “A major ruling was handed down from a highly respected federal judge in Florida, Aileen Cannon,” he said. Trump’s string of victories reflects what experts say is extraordinary luck and timing. He’s the first president since Ronald Reagan to appoint three justices to the Supreme Court, and the first to ever face criminal charges that, soon thereafter, landed in front of the very judges he put on the bench. “This is a perfect example of serendipity, how the occurrence of events and trials and tribulations of the judicial process have all combined to work in favor of Donald Trump,” said Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor and civil litigator.

Gene Rossi is just one of the "experts" POLITICO talked to.

Did Trump appoint Judge Juan Merchan, who donated to the Biden campaign and whose daughter is a Democratic operative? Where was POLITICO's article then? Oh, that's right, there was a gag order and you couldn't talk about it.

Yeah, this isn’t true.



The Georgia case is not a judge he appointed. The New York case isn’t a judge he appointed. The DC case isn’t a judge he appointed. https://t.co/fLc2V0VD2y — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2024

No, you don't get it — they're talking about Canon and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett who gave Trump a Get Out of Jail Free card by following the Constitution.

Yes, the Supreme Court has gone rogue and needs congressional oversight and term limits.

