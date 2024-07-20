Friends in Academia Can’t Wrap Their Heads Around a Second Trump Term

I think most of my friends in academia haven't really wrapped their head around what is coming down the pike if Trump gets a second term.



A brief 🧵 — Nils Gilman (@nils_gilman) July 19, 2024

Advertisement

First off: universities are likely to be in the direct cross-hairs of a second Trump administration, aiming to defund the perceived power center of the “cultural Marxist” opposition to Trumpian neo-Know-Nothingism.



Think what Chris Rufo is doing in Florida, at national scale. — Nils Gilman (@nils_gilman) July 19, 2024

Please stop posting porn — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 20, 2024

What has Christopher Rufo done in Florida? Well, he's sent the DEI departments of state colleges packing and he's eliminated woke garbage like critical race theory from the curriculum. Thinking of that on a national scale is bliss.

You really have no idea how thoroughly college professors are held in contempt by most people. — Daniel Knauf 👹🌎 (@daniel_knauf) July 20, 2024

They formed circles around their pro-Hamas students' tent cities to keep police from arresting them.

It’s unfortunate the academy has shamefully discredited, degraded and debased itself in ways that would have been utterly unthinkable a generation ago.



They have no one to blame but themselves. — Zarathustra (@zarathustra5150) July 20, 2024

Good. Academia needs a full reboot. — bl0rq (@bl0rq) July 20, 2024

Sounds fantastic. — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) July 20, 2024

Academia is where bad ideas go to thrive — Captain Ⓐncapistan (@CptAncapistan) July 20, 2024

This thread was the best news I’ve read all day. I pray you are right. Chris Rufo is a national treasure. American academia is a DEI cesspool. — Dave Stotts (@dave_stotts) July 19, 2024

You didn’t have to try to sell me on it! — Dr. Benjamin (@Benjamin_Pile) July 20, 2024

Thanks for pointing out how great it will be!!!!! — Famous Economist Milton Keynes (@FamousMilton) July 20, 2024

Well maybe American academia should have exercised self-restraint on divisive social issues and not have alienated so much of society by becoming a parody of itself. — Porkchop Express (@Porkchop_EXP) July 20, 2024

I don’t want academia gutted per se. But something has to be done about the entrenched Marxist indoctrination that’s happening, especially in the soft fields. That needs to be ripped out and replaced with professors and processes that reflect American values. — 🇺🇸 UltraMAGA Hillbilly 🇺🇸 (@TruthingtonPost) July 20, 2024

When do you get to the bad part? Am I missing something? — The Green Pill (@thagreenpill) July 20, 2024

The system is self serving loan machine that doesn’t teach anything of value to the work place.



It’s an ideological echo chamber without any possibility to self correct.



Gut it. — ThorChiggins PHD (@ThorChiggins) July 20, 2024

We can only hope that Trump actually does half of what the liberals say he's going to do.

***