Tucker Carlson Calls Trump's Assassination Attempt a 'Transformation'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Tucker Carlson got a very enthusiastic welcome to the Republican National Convention Thursday night (and Fox News had to cover it). Carlson talked extensively about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump and the fact that Trump stood up with his fist in the air — this was a leader. 

He also called it a transformational moment: for the nation and for Trump.

“The nation is different, the world is different. Donald Trump is different.”

“When he stood up after being shot in the face bloodied and put his hand up, I thought at that moment that was a transformation.”

“I think it was divine intervention…”

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION TUCKER CARLSON

