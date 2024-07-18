Tucker Carlson Calls Trump's Assassination Attempt a 'Transformation'

Tucker Carlson got a very enthusiastic welcome to the Republican National Convention Thursday night (and Fox News had to cover it). Carlson talked extensively about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump and the fact that Trump stood up with his fist in the air — this was a leader.

He also called it a transformational moment: for the nation and for Trump.

JUST IN: Tucker Carlson says the nation is different after Donald Trump got shot, says he thinks Trump’s survival was divine intervention.



“The more I watched it, the more it struck me that everything was different after that moment.”



“The nation is different, the world is… pic.twitter.com/CryYhDRxjS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 19, 2024

“The nation is different, the world is different. Donald Trump is different.” “When he stood up after being shot in the face bloodied and put his hand up, I thought at that moment that was a transformation.” “I think it was divine intervention…”

Tucker Carlson on the moment Trump was shot:



"A leader is the bravest man. That's who the leader is. That is true in ALL human organizations. That is a law of nature. And in that moment, Donald Trump — months before the presidential election — became the leader of this nation." pic.twitter.com/wDiwWv1Ewt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2024

From Carlson's RNC speech tonight: pic.twitter.com/l0Pg8TimhI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2024

Tucker’s speech was on point — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) July 19, 2024

Tucker is killing it. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 19, 2024

The best speech we have heard so far at the RNC. Tucker always keeps it real. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 19, 2024

God is good. That’s all. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) July 19, 2024

I still don't believe it. Trump was inches from death. The way Trump handled it was epic. — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) July 19, 2024

I believe a lot of us are feeling that as well — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) July 19, 2024

It sure feels that way.



If you don’t believe in a higher power then just say he’s the luckiest man alive. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) July 19, 2024

Broadcaster Tucker Carlson on attempted assassination of Trump: “Everything was different at that moment… I think it was divine intervention… This was the leader of a nation.” pic.twitter.com/dOpy6LjD4K — Ahmed (@ahmedyehia___) July 19, 2024

Right on all counts. It was a game changer. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 19, 2024

And Tucker ended with

God is definitely among us… — URSTRULY 🇺🇸 (@Lpac2017) July 19, 2024

Imagine at the DNC if someone said GOD IS AMONG US!



They would get booed just like the motion to add a mention of God to the party platform was booed in 2012 at the Democrat National Convention. — Artist_Angie: Sensei of sARTcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 19, 2024





Trump is no longer just a man. He’s the unwavering spirit of a nation. — Radek Radzilowski 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@rrad907) July 19, 2024

Best speech of the convention! And no script - Tucker nailed it. — Kristine Kemp (@KristineRKemp) July 19, 2024

