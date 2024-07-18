MSNBC: J.D. Vance Wanting to Be Buried in Family Plot an ‘Easter Egg' of White Nationalism

After vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance gave his acceptance speech Wednesday night, MSNBC's Alex Wagner noted that you didn't see the "read meat, blood and soil nationalism" that you might hear in Republican National Conventions in a parallel universe. But there were "easter eggs." Conspiracy theorist Joy Reid of course ate this up.

Advertisement

Vance in his speech mentioned his burial plot in Kentucky and said he'd like to be laid to rest there one day along with six other generations of Vances. Wagner took this to mean he wanted to carry on the Kentucky legacy, not the San Franciscan history of his wife. "America doesn't always have to be the white male lineage that defines the family history."

Wagner was really overthinking this with too little brainpower behind it.

MSNBC Host Calls JD Vance Wanting to Be Buried in Family Plot an 'Easter Egg of White Nationalism' https://t.co/37aCqJkLKI — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 18, 2024

Meidaite's Isaac Shorr had more from Wagner:

But in America, it doesn’t always have to be the white male lineage that trumps that, that defines the family history, that that branch of the tree supersedes all else. And I just think the construction of, of this notion reveals a lot about someone who fundamentally believes in the supremacy of whiteness and masculinity, and it’s couched in a sort of halcyon, you know, revisitation of his roots, but it is actually really revealing about what he thinks matters and who America is, and that America is a place for people with his shared Western background. And that is the idea of America, that is the nation of America that he wants to resurrect.

So wanting to be buried in your family's burial plot reveals a lot about what Vance thinks about the supremacy of whiteness and masculinity. What if he'd said he wanted to be buried in San Francisco, where his wife is from? MSNBC would still find a problem with it. Vance having a wife with Indian immigrant parents really throws these people for a loop.

What does this race-baiting drivel even mean? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 18, 2024

Wait, so wanting to be buried in your hometown plot is racist now, got it..................................



The "racist" list is a lot of work to keep up... — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) July 18, 2024

The race grifting filth at @MSNBC must have forgotten that Mrs. Vance is an Indian American. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) July 18, 2024

This is satire, right? — IT Nerd (@CoolieinVA2020) July 18, 2024

Wanting to be buried next to his wife, who is a child of Indian immigrants, is racist? — Nick (@thenickoftime90) July 18, 2024

Vance didn't make clear if his wife would be allowed to be buried in that Kentucky cemetery, seeing as she's not white.

"Honey, I come with $120,000 worth of law school debt, and a cemetery plot on a mountainside in eastern Kentucky” is what he said in his proposal to her. From that, we get "easter eggs" of white nationalism? What's wrong with Kentucky? Can you explain?

Advertisement

If you are falling for this, you’re as guilty as MSNBC is for posting it. — David Mooney (@DJM727289) July 18, 2024

The media has pushed their fear porn so long they themselves have become the fear addicts they depend on. — Branwyn (@BranwynGreymane) July 18, 2024

And this is why nobody cares when they use the word "racist" any more. — LeeZ (@LeeCZ73) July 18, 2024

It's that white male lineage he wants to carry on, even in death. Could he be more racist?

You are joking, right? Right??? — Staci (@ATexanFirst) July 18, 2024

Sadly, she gets paid good money to come up with this crap.

***