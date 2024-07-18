RIP: Political Commentator, Journalist, and Author Lou Dobbs Dead at 78
CNN Pundit Wonders Why Republicans Want a Strong America: 'Strong America for What?'

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 18, 2024
Meme screenshot

The theme of Wednesday night's Republican National Convention was "Make America Strong Once Again," which the RNC described as securing our border, dealing with China and Iran, and "restoring our rightful standing on the world stage." 

That theme was kind of lost on Jamal Simmons, former communications director for Kamala Harris, who asked on CNN, "Strong America for what? What is the point of our strength?" He then went on to mention "book bans" in Florida and abortion. The guy really was puzzled.

This is the kind of top-tier analysis you got if you were watching the convention on CNN.

Is the idea of a strong America offensive to Democrats?

We can't wait to hear what the themes of the Democratic National Convention are. Abortion and Drag Queen Story Hour?

Advertisement

This editor's daughter has a Casio calculator watch. She was born in 1995 but she loves the '80s — a Gen X Millennial.

President Joe Biden's got us in a proxy war with a nuclear power and wants to start World War III, and Democrats wonder why we want a strong America.

It would be unfair for America to be stronger than other countries. Equity, you know.

***

Tags: CNN REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

