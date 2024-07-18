CNN Pundit Wonders Why Republicans Want a Strong America: 'Strong America for What?'

The theme of Wednesday night's Republican National Convention was "Make America Strong Once Again," which the RNC described as securing our border, dealing with China and Iran, and "restoring our rightful standing on the world stage."

Advertisement

That theme was kind of lost on Jamal Simmons, former communications director for Kamala Harris, who asked on CNN, "Strong America for what? What is the point of our strength?" He then went on to mention "book bans" in Florida and abortion. The guy really was puzzled.

CNN struggles to understand why RNC attendees want America to be... *checks notes*... strong.



"Strong America for what? What is the point of our strength?...We have book bans in Florida!" pic.twitter.com/Wj81AhXSBC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024

This is the kind of top-tier analysis you got if you were watching the convention on CNN.

True patriots on CNN, protectors of democracy — Dunk (@Dunk_on_you_) July 17, 2024

Is the idea of a strong America offensive to Democrats?

They’re so out of touch. — Culper's Canteen Cup (@culperscanteen) July 17, 2024

We can't wait to hear what the themes of the Democratic National Convention are. Abortion and Drag Queen Story Hour?

These people are pathetic — Meme King (@JustReviewz) July 17, 2024

It’s like me trying to explain the Three Stooges to my wife… if you don’t get it, I can’t MAKE you get it. — Ron Wilson (@SoCalGOPJew) July 17, 2024

The processing power of my 1989 Casio calculator watch has more anaylitical ability than the entire CNN lineup. — apocalypse.jpg (@apocalypse_jpg) July 18, 2024

This editor's daughter has a Casio calculator watch. She was born in 1995 but she loves the '80s — a Gen X Millennial.

Beta culture over there — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) July 18, 2024

President Joe Biden's got us in a proxy war with a nuclear power and wants to start World War III, and Democrats wonder why we want a strong America.

Super tone deaf and CNN is a joke network — No one you know (@NoOneYou_Know1) July 17, 2024

I can help with this:



A strong America can help everyone.



A weak America can help no one.



Maybe that's what they want. A helpless America. — Cooper_Townes (@CooperTownes) July 18, 2024

It would be unfair for America to be stronger than other countries. Equity, you know.

***