Chris Hayes Thinks It's Vile When People Say 'They' Tried to Kill Trump

What do we know about the shooter's preferred pronouns? Maybe they went by they/them.

Aaron Rupar has posted a clip from Fox Business, which means he thinks it makes the Republicans look bad. Rep. Cory Mills says of Donald Trump, "They tried to silence him, they tried to imprison him, and now they tried to kill him."

GOP Rep. Cory Mills: "Now they tried to kill him."



Varney: "Yeah."



(Who is "they"?) pic.twitter.com/3PtVdWZC8i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 18, 2024

Who's "they"? What is the right-wing implying?

"They" are Trump's opponents. It's that simple. They did try to silence him and then did try to imprison him. But no, it's vile and dangerous to say, according to MSNBC's Christopher Hayes.

I've seen a fair amount of this and I think "they" tried to kill him is a genuinely vile, and dangerous thing to say and it's been shockingly common from the right. https://t.co/r5FB15hLv1 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 18, 2024

Did you see what happened on Saturday, Chris? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 18, 2024

You seem defensive. Has anyone ever told you that you use more adjectives than are necessary? 🤡 — Hank (@HankfromOregon) July 18, 2024

Weird take from a guy who thinks people should be allowed to use any pronouns they want. — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) July 18, 2024

Says a card-carrying member of the "They Team." — The Booth Project (@defrockedSpock) July 18, 2024

But. Ummn, they tried to kill him — 🇺🇸Mike🇺🇸 (@FreedomFan88) July 18, 2024

You beclown yourself every day. Keep it up. 🤡🤡🤡 — CessnaDriver (@MoccamsRazor) July 18, 2024

They tried to kill him. — Pine Baron (@SpiritofPines) July 18, 2024

They did try to kill him, what more evidence do you need? — The Modern Rambler (@Modern_Rambler) July 18, 2024

They tried to kill him. — pbj (@sarcastic_pbj) July 18, 2024

They tried to kill him. — Sharon (@indianasharon) July 18, 2024

Rupar being Rupar, of course he edits out any context so we know what Mill and Stuart Varney were talking about.

The people who want Trump dead tried to kill him. Thomas Matthew Crooks and whoever helped hook him up with an improvised explosive device and a transmitter to detonate it. The FBI can't even tell us a motive.

