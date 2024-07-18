Chris Hayes Thinks It's Vile When People Say 'They' Tried to Kill Trump

RIP: Political Commentator, Journalist, and Author Lou Dobbs Dead at 78
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 18, 2024
Townhall Media

What do we know about the shooter's preferred pronouns? Maybe they went by they/them. 

Aaron Rupar has posted a clip from Fox Business, which means he thinks it makes the Republicans look bad. Rep. Cory Mills says of Donald Trump, "They tried to silence him, they tried to imprison him, and now they tried to kill him."

Who's "they"? What is the right-wing implying?

"They" are Trump's opponents. It's that simple. They did try to silence him and then did try to imprison him. But no, it's vile and dangerous to say, according to MSNBC's Christopher Hayes.

Rupar being Rupar, of course he edits out any context so we know what Mill and Stuart Varney were talking about. 

The people who want Trump dead tried to kill him. Thomas Matthew Crooks and whoever helped hook him up with an improvised explosive device and a transmitter to detonate it. The FBI can't even tell us a motive.

***

