Biden-Harris HQ Keeps Posting the Best Moments From Hulk Hogan's Speech

Biden-Harris HQ is "the official rapid response page of the Biden-Harris campaign" but most days you couldn't tell it from an official Trump campaign account. Hulk Hogan gave one hell of a speech Thursday night, tearing off his shirt to reveal his Trump-Vance campaign shirt. Biden-Harris HQ did us the favor of compiling the best moments.

Advertisement

Hulk Hogan says far-right MAGA Republicans will “run wild for four years” if Trump wins pic.twitter.com/ES6Ik0qubN — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 19, 2024

Hulk Hogan: “WHAT YOU GONNA DO WHEN DONALD TRUMP AND ALL THE TRUMPA-MANIACS RUN WILD ON YOU, BROTHER?” pic.twitter.com/bOJEw1IVZQ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 19, 2024

Well? What are you gonna do?

When's Harry Sisson going to tear his shirt off?

“Don’t drink too much and get political at the party”



Me: pic.twitter.com/DnkIpiOyx5 — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) July 19, 2024

The European mind cannot fathom this pic.twitter.com/wHk9N7TdmJ — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 19, 2024

RNC Convention DNC Convention pic.twitter.com/vsJKx6wfBL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2024

Voting for Trump in 2020 Voting for Trump in 2024 pic.twitter.com/4KefbfA5ru — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 19, 2024

Hulk Hogan cuts a promo for Trump at the RNC: pic.twitter.com/r1TQFb032m — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 19, 2024

Why would you tweet this? https://t.co/G8AACUgtm2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2024

I've been convinced for a while that this account has been hijacked by pro-Trump forces.

hahaha — Albert Latham (@albert1776) July 19, 2024

They’re jealous — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 19, 2024

Maga is contagious I guess! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 19, 2024

That was an amazing speech. Do they really think people will not like it? — The Common Sense Option (@commonsenseopt) July 19, 2024

Everyone loves Hogan brother. — chris watson 🌵🇺🇸 (@chriswatson806) July 19, 2024

The interns weren't alive for Hogan in his day...they literally probably have no idea who he is or what this was all about — EntropyManaged (@EntropyManaged) July 19, 2024

Because they have Trumpmania now brother! It’s impossible to ignore! We are making America great again! — That one guy you met that one time (@hinchee_d) July 19, 2024

Because they have nothing. — Ash❤️ 🇺🇸❤️ (@AshleyCornett33) July 19, 2024

I’m halfway convinced this is a meme account to help Trump win. — BumblingBear (@DrivingRemarks) July 19, 2024

Probably one of the greatest most inspirational speeches at a National convention — Dave C (@DCKicker3) July 19, 2024

Advertisement

Lol, oh Harry, have a moment of fun. You can't be this joyless already.



You've got at least another decade before becoming Keith Olbermann. https://t.co/dJrrsYx5Kv — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 19, 2024

Democrats will have some guy in an evening gown and sensible pumps talking about George Floyd and climate change at their convention.



I'll take this every single time: pic.twitter.com/tIfmXZQB6G — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) July 19, 2024





Show us that enthusiasm for Joe Biden and then post it. Oh, wait, everyone is calling on Biden to drop out.

***