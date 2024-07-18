Donald Trump Had Corey Comperatore's Firefighter's Uniform on Stage
Axios: Some Dems Think Biden Will Drop Out as Soon as This Weekend

Biden-Harris HQ Keeps Posting the Best Moments From Hulk Hogan's Speech

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Biden-Harris HQ is "the official rapid response page of the Biden-Harris campaign" but most days you couldn't tell it from an official Trump campaign account. Hulk Hogan gave one hell of a speech Thursday night, tearing off his shirt to reveal his Trump-Vance campaign shirt. Biden-Harris HQ did us the favor of compiling the best moments.

Well? What are you gonna do?

When's Harry Sisson going to tear his shirt off?

Show us that enthusiasm for Joe Biden and then post it. Oh, wait, everyone is calling on Biden to drop out.

***

