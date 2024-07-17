98-Year-Old Nazi Fighter and WWII Veteran William Pekrul Brings the House Down at...
NYT Correspondent Notes House Speaker Touts Law and Order, Nominates Convicted Felon

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

At the Republican National Convention Tuesday night, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the Republicans were the law and order party, while the Democrats had run on defunding the police. There was a nice "Back the Blue" chant as retired law enforcement officer and everyday American Randy Sutton took the stage after Sen. Ted Cruz.

New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker couldn't help but notice that the law and order party had gathered to nominate a convicted felon for president.

Sorry, but you've got all the gas you're going to get out of the "convicted felon" tag. Donald Trump took in millions in donations the day he was found guilty of those 34 felonies because the American people know a show trial when they see it.

Note that Baker doesn't argue that the Democrats are the real law and order team.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes it Clear Tweeps Aren't On Her Level and Trump Still Shouldn't Have Security
justmindy
But he thought he had such a good zinger there. 

Let's see who the country's police officers vote for.

***

