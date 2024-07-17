NYT Correspondent Notes House Speaker Touts Law and Order, Nominates Convicted Felon

At the Republican National Convention Tuesday night, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the Republicans were the law and order party, while the Democrats had run on defunding the police. There was a nice "Back the Blue" chant as retired law enforcement officer and everyday American Randy Sutton took the stage after Sen. Ted Cruz.

New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker couldn't help but notice that the law and order party had gathered to nominate a convicted felon for president.

"We in the Republican Party are the law and order team," the House speaker tells the convention nominating a convicted felon for president. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 17, 2024

Sorry, but you've got all the gas you're going to get out of the "convicted felon" tag. Donald Trump took in millions in donations the day he was found guilty of those 34 felonies because the American people know a show trial when they see it.

Note that Baker doesn't argue that the Democrats are the real law and order team.

Peter, we know you’re upset he’s still alive, but maybe take a break for a while, do a personal inventory of how you got to be this way, and try to be better. This isn’t healthy. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 17, 2024

The Bragg show trial didn't work, Pete. And the rest of the Democrat Party lawfare is imploding. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 17, 2024

Unlawful conviction that will soon be appealed. Cry more. — Dr. Michael Hunt-Hertz (@ShoutingBam) July 17, 2024

“”Convicted” in the most corrupt legal case in American history



Your partisan hack is showing — Andy (@AndyTrading89) July 17, 2024

The lawfare Biden used was ruled unconstitutional and tossed. I know Dems spent a lot of money to be able to use that particular sound bite, but it's not true. He's not now, nor will he ever be a convicted felon. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) July 17, 2024

You are so pathetic. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 17, 2024

Convicted of what? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 17, 2024

Your rigged trials mean nothing — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) July 17, 2024

So sorry the bullet missed. I know you’re sad. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 17, 2024

People who aren't hacks and morons completely understand that the Bragg show trial in New York had no logical legal basis.



You, on the other hand, think this is a good point, and are part of the reason nobody hates the news media enough. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) July 17, 2024

Peter gonna need a new support animal when the felonies go away on appeal… gonna be tough on the little guy — Jason (@jray129) July 17, 2024

You are mistaken, he is not officially convicted until the judge enters the judgement at sentencing and that may never happen now. — Zandroid (@Jabippy) July 17, 2024

Technically not convicted until judge approves the jury verdict and is sentenced. It is important in this case as it will be overturned — UR Ignoratio Elenchi (@ur_Ad_Populum) July 17, 2024

Pretty cheap @peterbakernyt — A Thoughtful Man (@r_walles) July 17, 2024

This statement is a beautiful encapsulation of the consequences of headline culture. It only makes sense if you have an inch-deep understanding of the ocean it stands upon. (you understand far more than that, but your audience doesn't, because you wrote the headlines.) — The Stagfather (@Stagfather) July 17, 2024

Unfortunately for you, he is not a convicted felon. Facts matter. — Serve🇺🇸 (@CalifNightmare) July 17, 2024

Mumble mumble mumble CONVICTED FELON mumble mumble mumble. — NtoUnix (@ntounix) July 17, 2024

Check your notes bro. He ain’t convinced until sentencing which is on permanent hold. — Major Richard (@Major_Richard_) July 17, 2024

But he thought he had such a good zinger there.

Let's see who the country's police officers vote for.

