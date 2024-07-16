CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at...
Chicago Mayor Reportedly Removing Washington Statue From City Hall
Jim Banks: If You Came Here Illegally Under Biden, You're Going Back
Biden Wants to Cap Corporate Rent Increases at 5 Percent
The Widow of Hero Corey Comperatore Reveals She Has Spoken with President Trump
Alex Cole WRECKED on X for Singularly Bad Hot Take on the RNC
Animation Shows How Close Donald Trump Was to Taking a Bullet to the...
Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was...
'You Are Exactly What is Wrong With The GOP' - Lauren Witzke Attacks...
Photographers Fear Viral Photos of Trump Are 'Kind of Free PR'
Sen. Chris Murphy: J.D. Vance Will Help Make America a White Patriarchal Christian...
Joe & Mika Enraged, Threaten to Quit 'Morning Joe!'
Writer Wonders If Trump’s Bandage Is Covering Up Evidence He Wasn’t Shot
WATCH: You Are NOT Ready for the Japanese Anime of Trump's Attempted Assassination...

WaPo: Biden to Endorse Legislation to Establish Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 16, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Wow. Democrats just can't stand when they don't control everything: the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is illegitimate, because President Donald Trump nominated three justices, and his presidency was illegitimate. Just six days ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced articles of impeachment against Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. Check out this list of superstars co-sponsoring the legislation: Reps. Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Delia Ramirez, Maxwell Frost, Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman, and Jasmine Crockett.

Advertisement

AOC's impeachment articles didn't get much attention, because they came on the same day actor George Clooney published an op-ed asking that President Joe Biden step aside and let someone else have the nomination.

Now we're learning that President Biden is getting in on doing away with separation of powers, endorsing plans to establish an "enforceable" ethics code and term limits for Supreme Court justices. And they say Donald Trump is a threat to Democracy.

He only has a few months left to completely destroy America, and he's making the most of them.

How long will it take SCOTUS to declare this effort unconstitutional?

Recommended

Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Royal Flush
justmindy
Advertisement

Has Bob Menendez been expelled yet?

Now we're talking.

Who plants these stupid ideas in Biden's head? You know it wasn't his idea.

How about age limits on presidents?

Advertisement

He's compelled to do something, as SCOTUS has "gone rouge" and Alito flew an Appeal to Heaven flag at his beach house last summer.

***

Tags: ETHICS JOE BIDEN LEGISLATION SUPREME COURT

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Royal Flush
justmindy
CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at NAACP Convention
ArtistAngie
'You Are Exactly What is Wrong With The GOP' - Lauren Witzke Attacks Harmeet Dhillon's RNC Appearance
Gordon K
Animation Shows How Close Donald Trump Was to Taking a Bullet to the Brain
Brett T.
Alex Cole WRECKED on X for Singularly Bad Hot Take on the RNC
RickRobinson
Chicago Mayor Reportedly Removing Washington Statue From City Hall
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Royal Flush justmindy
Advertisement