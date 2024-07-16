WaPo: Biden to Endorse Legislation to Establish Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices

Wow. Democrats just can't stand when they don't control everything: the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is illegitimate, because President Donald Trump nominated three justices, and his presidency was illegitimate. Just six days ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced articles of impeachment against Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. Check out this list of superstars co-sponsoring the legislation: Reps. Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Delia Ramirez, Maxwell Frost, Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman, and Jasmine Crockett.

Advertisement

AOC's impeachment articles didn't get much attention, because they came on the same day actor George Clooney published an op-ed asking that President Joe Biden step aside and let someone else have the nomination.

Now we're learning that President Biden is getting in on doing away with separation of powers, endorsing plans to establish an "enforceable" ethics code and term limits for Supreme Court justices. And they say Donald Trump is a threat to Democracy.

Breaking news: President Biden is finalizing plans to endorse major changes to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, including proposals for legislation to establish term limits for the justices and an enforceable ethics code. https://t.co/wXSSo1dxl0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2024

He only has a few months left to completely destroy America, and he's making the most of them.

He's a threat to democracy. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 16, 2024

Biden spent 36 years in the Senate and certainly doesn't follow any ethics code...



He can shove it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 16, 2024

How long will it take SCOTUS to declare this effort unconstitutional?

Need to do term limits and enforceable ethics codes for Congress first tough guy. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) July 16, 2024

Has Bob Menendez been expelled yet?

How about term limits for Congress first? — CommonSenseFinance (@Commonsense025) July 16, 2024

Now we're talking.

There are no term limits for members of Congress and the Senate. — Unburdened By What Has Been (@bebe_strange) July 16, 2024

He does realize this is all in the constitution and would require constitutional amendment which there is no way he gets enough states to agree. Joe thinks he is a King — BMD (@binney_dmichael) July 16, 2024

So you're saying he is "ending democracy"?



I see. — Sisyphus (@PoliSisyphus) July 16, 2024

Who plants these stupid ideas in Biden's head? You know it wasn't his idea.

The irony here is staggering. — J Caleb Jones (@JCalebJones) July 16, 2024

How about age limits on presidents?

An attack on the courts. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 16, 2024

The guy who’s been in Washington for 60 years is imposing term limits on someone else?



What about term limits for congress? — Mark (@QuantumRides) July 16, 2024

They have no authority to impose that on SCOTUS. SCOTUS is a co-equal branch of government — The Sinistral Bassist (@MisterSinistral) July 16, 2024

How can those who would favor this also worry at the same time that Trump may inaugurate authoritarianism in America? It doesn’t make any logical sense. — Mark Vandenberg (@MarkVandenberg) July 16, 2024

Advertisement

Could anyone bother to read the Constitution just, like, one time through? — A_Bee (@BarelyAnon) July 16, 2024

Pointless and desperate — SeasamhO'Connor (@seasamhOconnor) July 16, 2024

He's compelled to do something, as SCOTUS has "gone rouge" and Alito flew an Appeal to Heaven flag at his beach house last summer.

***