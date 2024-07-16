A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her...
Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Enthusiastic Applause at RNC

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The Republican National Convention on Tuesday night will host a handful of people who ran against Donald Trump in the Republican primary: Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ramaswamy, whom some had as the vice presidential pick, proved popular at the convention.

OK, he's not everyone's favorite, but the response to his speech has been overwhelmingly positive, and people are hoping he has some role in the Trump administration.

