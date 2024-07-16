Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Enthusiastic Applause at RNC

The Republican National Convention on Tuesday night will host a handful of people who ran against Donald Trump in the Republican primary: Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ramaswamy, whom some had as the vice presidential pick, proved popular at the convention.

This crowd is absolutely ELECTRIC for Vivek Ramaswamy! pic.twitter.com/4Hf1mJUxmJ — shaneyyricch (@shaneyyricch) July 17, 2024

loudest applause of the night (so far) definitely goes to Vivek Ramaswamy pic.twitter.com/mYdgHSRAV8 — Katie Rayford (@katie_rayford) July 17, 2024





Vivek Ramaswamy: "We're not going to win this election just by criticizing the other side. We're going to win this by standing for our own vision of who we really are." pic.twitter.com/QktF5aHTER — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 17, 2024

.@VivekGRamaswamy: “To those of you watching this at home, I’d like to deliver a message that the media doesn’t want you to hear from the Republican Party”



SOUND ON 🔊 pic.twitter.com/fIoBHWYcCf — Zach Henry (@zhenryaz) July 17, 2024





Vivek Ramaswamy wowing the crowd at the RNC. Electrifying speaker. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 17, 2024

He moved me! What a guy. Trump must use him in the administration. Chief of staff or press secretary. — Christopher Colombo (@clhwi2017) July 17, 2024

I hope he has a prominent place in Trumps administration. — Branwyn (@BranwynGreymane) July 17, 2024

Seriously. This dude has charisma to spare. — LAWYERGONEROGUE (@lawyergonerogue) July 17, 2024

Vivek is a border hawk and a positive exemplar and advocate of the American dream. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) July 17, 2024

Best speech I've heard in a very long time. So good! — Again Again (@Silver_Hornet) July 17, 2024

He’s so good. Can’t wait to see what he does next. — Shiny Things Fascinate (@corby333) July 17, 2024

Should have been VP but seriously upping his 2028 profile for President. — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) July 17, 2024

I love him. Great speech & motivator. Hope he gets a powerful cabinet position. — Bag Lady BTC 🇺🇸 (@larkspur33) July 17, 2024

Makes my skin crawl — Max (@MaxNordau) July 17, 2024

OK, he's not everyone's favorite, but the response to his speech has been overwhelmingly positive, and people are hoping he has some role in the Trump administration.

