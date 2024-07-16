Jim Banks: If You Came Here Illegally Under Biden, You're Going Back

Democrats and the Biden administration are trying to make illegal immigration into a sob story for the 2024 election. Just think of all the millions of people whose lives and families will be torn apart under Donald Trump's promise to begin deportations if elected. The thing is, it wouldn't be such a Herculean task to deport all the illegal immigrants if President Joe Biden hadn't let about 10 million cross the border. Immigration was under control under Trump and a free-for-all under Biden.

Advertisement

At the Republican National Convention, Jim Banks said this is no time to be wimpy:

JIM BANKS: "This is NO TIME for wimpy Republicans...If you came here illegally under Joe Biden, you're going back to where you came from under Donald Trump!" pic.twitter.com/Jrk6CnkQgv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024

We're afraid of just that … wimpy Republicans saying we can't deport all of our "new Americans."

We need President Trump back in the White House to Make America Great Once Again.



And I’ll be there to back him up in the United States Senate. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZYoyup8XIp — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) July 16, 2024

Thank you from Indiana! — Joanna Bollinger (@Jojoforever1967) July 16, 2024

We've been seeing photos of vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance all day with his Indian wife.

If Project 2025 is enacted, JD Vance's wife, pictured here, will be deported.



And yet he still supports it. https://t.co/ymmrpHCCw3 — NH State Rep. Wendy E. N Thomas (@WendyENThomas) July 16, 2024

"Project 2025." Scary.

Wendy saw that Vance’s wife isn’t white and immediately assumed she’s an illegal alien.



There’s a word for that. It’s right on the tip of my tongue. https://t.co/P3yCs7zUfm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 16, 2024





***