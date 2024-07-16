CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at...
Jim Banks: If You Came Here Illegally Under Biden, You're Going Back

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats and the Biden administration are trying to make illegal immigration into a sob story for the 2024 election. Just think of all the millions of people whose lives and families will be torn apart under Donald Trump's promise to begin deportations if elected. The thing is, it wouldn't be such a Herculean task to deport all the illegal immigrants if President Joe Biden hadn't let about 10 million cross the border. Immigration was under control under Trump and a free-for-all under Biden.

At the Republican National Convention, Jim Banks said this is no time to be wimpy:

We're afraid of just that … wimpy Republicans saying we can't deport all of our "new Americans."

We've been seeing photos of vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance all day with his Indian wife.

"Project 2025." Scary.


***

