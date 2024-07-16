A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her...
‘I Hold Joe Biden’ Responsible: Mother Points Finger at Biden, Harris and Open...
Sen. Ted Cruz Names the Names of Those Killed by Illegal Immigrants
'America Saved My Life!' Hung Cao Explains How His Family Fled Communism
‘While I Was Fighting for My Life’: Scalise Reveals What Trump Did After...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Enthusiastic Applause at RNC
CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at...
Chicago Mayor Reportedly Removing Washington Statue From City Hall
Jim Banks: If You Came Here Illegally Under Biden, You're Going Back
WaPo: Biden to Endorse Legislation to Establish Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices
Biden Wants to Cap Corporate Rent Increases at 5 Percent
The Widow of Hero Corey Comperatore Reveals She Has Spoken with President Trump
Alex Cole WRECKED on X for Singularly Bad Hot Take on the RNC

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says We Can't Have a 'Weekend at Bernie's' President

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There was some unfortunate infighting during the Republican primary between Donald Trump supporters and those who backed Gov. Ron DeSantis. That divide seems to have been healed though judging by the response to DeSantis' speech at the Republic National Convention. DeSantis touched on just about every issue, but zinged President Joe Biden on the report that he's "engaged" between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Advertisement



Recommended

Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Royal Flush
justmindy
Advertisement

DeSantis has done nothing but rack up wins as governor.

We'll have to see how J.D. Vance fares in office.

***

Tags: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION SPEECH RON DESANTIS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Royal Flush
justmindy
A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her Son Due to Biden's Open Border
justmindy
CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at NAACP Convention
ArtistAngie
'You Are Exactly What is Wrong With The GOP' - Lauren Witzke Attacks Harmeet Dhillon's RNC Appearance
Gordon K
Alex Cole WRECKED on X for Singularly Bad Hot Take on the RNC
RickRobinson
Sen. Ted Cruz Names the Names of Those Killed by Illegal Immigrants
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Royal Flush justmindy
Advertisement