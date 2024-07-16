Gov. Ron DeSantis Says We Can't Have a 'Weekend at Bernie's' President

There was some unfortunate infighting during the Republican primary between Donald Trump supporters and those who backed Gov. Ron DeSantis. That divide seems to have been healed though judging by the response to DeSantis' speech at the Republic National Convention. DeSantis touched on just about every issue, but zinged President Joe Biden on the report that he's "engaged" between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

DESANTIS: "Our enemies do not confine their designs to between 10 AM and 4 PM!"



"American cannot afford four more years of a 'Weekend at Bernie's' presidency!" pic.twitter.com/cJIuYsGbhj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024

Desantis: “America cannot afford four more years of a weekend at Bernie’s presidency.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 17, 2024





I like this version of Ron DeSantis. — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) July 17, 2024

So does Trump, you can see it — Publius Decius Mus (@Borge_Baldwin) July 17, 2024

So much. The speeches tonight have been great. — Lori (@Loriepatriotusa) July 17, 2024

“They want open borders, until they get sent to Martha’s Vineyard” 😂😂😂 He’s killing it — SeantheSparky (@SeanTheSparky) July 17, 2024

God I want this guy to be president eventually.... please please please — Lambert (@jspencer67) July 17, 2024





He's great — Chris Treanor (@cntreanor) July 17, 2024

He’s on fire. But this is what I always see from my governor. 🇺🇸 — Michelle (@SMichelleBryan) July 17, 2024

DeSantis has done nothing but rack up wins as governor.

Yes. This is the Ron I wanted for president someday — Toby (@tobyknowsbest1) July 17, 2024

Rip roaring speech from DeSantis — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 17, 2024

Awesome. 👏👏👏👏 — Christopher Colombo (@clhwi2017) July 17, 2024

He should have been the VP — No more mean tweets 🇮🇱 (@AndrewDeikel) July 17, 2024

2028? — Willy Henrich (@henrichw63) July 17, 2024

We'll have to see how J.D. Vance fares in office.

***