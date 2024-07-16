Chicago Mayor Reportedly Removing Washington Statue From City Hall

CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

President Joe Biden just repeated the "very fine people" hoax, despite it having been long debunked. President Donald Trump denounced neo-Nazis specifically; the very fine people on both sides were those who wanted Confederate statues taken town and those who thought they should remain as historical monuments. Trump then went on to ask who was next after Robert E. Lee? George Washington? Thomas Jefferson? He was right.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who makes us miss Lori Lightfoot, has said that he's removing a statue of Washington from Chicago City Hall … but it has nothing to do with Washington being a slave owner. They're just trying to freshen up the place.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports:

Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to remove the statue of former President George Washington from the hallway outside the mayor’s office on the fifth floor of City Hall in a move that, a top aide said Tuesday, has nothing to do with the first president’s role as a slave owner.

Ronnie Reese, Johnson’s communications director, said the statue “is being removed from the hallway outside the mayor’s office as we make updates to some areas around City Hall.”

“If people want to think that, I can’t stop them. But that’s not our intent,” Reese said. “We’re just freshening up the space. Making it a bit more current. There’s a lot of Chicago icons who would be deserving of statues as well. We should be considering that also — Ida B. Wells, DuSable, Harold Washington.”

"We're just freshening up the space." Who asked for that?

Over the July 4th holiday weekend, 109 people in Chicago were shot and 19 were killed. But this is the priority.

Don't even say it.

It has absolutely nothing to do with race, they promise. They think it's time to freshen up the place.

No word yet about then the Washington Monument is coming down.

