White House Releases Statement on Trump Assassination Attempt

President Joe Biden should go on national TV tonight and address the nation — and apologize for saying it was time to put Donald Trump in the bullseye. It took an hour, but Biden did release a statement:

Statement from President BIDEN pic.twitter.com/iY45V3WZj5 — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) July 13, 2024

Is Biden going to lower the temperature?

How long did it take to wake him up? — Bean Counter-Official (@TNBeanCounter) July 13, 2024

If there was ever a time to go to the podium and make a live statement this would be the time. Pathetic. — C (@dogatemyslipper) July 14, 2024

Weak. You called it earlier … he needed to address the nation. — nah (@jampf2019) July 14, 2024

Who wrote this for him? — Tina Elwood (@TinaElwood23) July 13, 2024

This is that 22 yr old intern that writes all his supposed tweets and social media post. — Dave Goush (@Guido227) July 14, 2024

Why do we care what a Biden staffer wrote? — Beau Bronson (@BeauBronson2) July 14, 2024

He better get on camera tonight and address this. — Workerbee949 (@workerbee949) July 14, 2024

We're hearing that Biden is set to address the nation.

🚨JOE BIDEN is about to address the nation with a statement on the assassination attempt against Donald Trump!



Source: Sky News pic.twitter.com/xKRWboTPxc — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) July 14, 2024

President Biden to address the nation soon from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware: White House — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 14, 2024

President Biden is about to give a statement. It is not clear if he will take questions. Many will want to ask about his own over-heated, ill-considered rhetoric, including his recent statement "we're done talking about the debate, it's time to put Trump in a bullseye." ... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 14, 2024





***