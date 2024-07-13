White House Releases Statement on Trump Assassination Attempt

President Joe Biden should go on national TV tonight and address the nation — and apologize for saying it was time to put Donald Trump in the bullseye. It took an hour, but Biden did release a statement:
Statement from President BIDEN pic.twitter.com/iY45V3WZj5— Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) July 13, 2024
Is Biden going to lower the temperature?
How long did it take to wake him up?— Bean Counter-Official (@TNBeanCounter) July 13, 2024
If there was ever a time to go to the podium and make a live statement this would be the time. Pathetic.— C (@dogatemyslipper) July 14, 2024
Weak. You called it earlier … he needed to address the nation.— nah (@jampf2019) July 14, 2024
Who wrote this for him?— Tina Elwood (@TinaElwood23) July 13, 2024
This is that 22 yr old intern that writes all his supposed tweets and social media post.— Dave Goush (@Guido227) July 14, 2024
Why do we care what a Biden staffer wrote?— Beau Bronson (@BeauBronson2) July 14, 2024
He better get on camera tonight and address this.— Workerbee949 (@workerbee949) July 14, 2024
We're hearing that Biden is set to address the nation.
🚨JOE BIDEN is about to address the nation with a statement on the assassination attempt against Donald Trump!— Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) July 14, 2024
Source: Sky News pic.twitter.com/xKRWboTPxc
President Biden to address the nation soon from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware: White House— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 14, 2024
President Biden is about to give a statement. It is not clear if he will take questions. Many will want to ask about his own over-heated, ill-considered rhetoric, including his recent statement "we're done talking about the debate, it's time to put Trump in a bullseye." ...— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 14, 2024
