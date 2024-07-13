WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored...
White House Releases Statement on Trump Assassination Attempt

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

President Joe Biden should go on national TV tonight and address the nation — and apologize for saying it was time to put Donald Trump in the bullseye. It took an hour, but Biden did release a statement:

Is Biden going to lower the temperature?

We're hearing that Biden is set to address the nation.

