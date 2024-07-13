Rep. Ilhan Omar Does Some Democrat Math

Remember back in 2020 when New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay criticized Michael Bloomberg for blowing $500 million on ads for his failed presidential bid? He could have instead written a $1 million check to each and every American.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams reads a tweet: "Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. U.S. Population, 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million"



NYT Editorial Board Member Mara Gay: “It’s an incredible way of putting it. It’s true. It’s disturbing”



It's $1.53 per person pic.twitter.com/dIiwCESgh8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 6, 2020

She then blamed the Twitter mob for a "deluge of hate" over a trivial math error by a black woman; "My People Have Been Through Worse Than a Twitter Mob," she wrote in the Times.

Democrat math is an interesting thing. Rep. Cori Bush worked out that reparations would cost $14 trillion. Where would the money come from? By cutting the defense budget.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has been doing some Democrat math, weighing the cost of a single F-35 against food for 35 million kids.

A single F-35 costs over $100 million. For that kind of money, we could feed 35 million kids.



Just imagine if we cut the Pentagon's bloated budget and invest in feeding and taking care of the children in our country. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 12, 2024

Feed 35 million kids what? That’s $2.85. https://t.co/dKco4PbeSL — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) July 13, 2024

I really don’t think $2.86 per child is going to solve a lot of problems for those kids… pic.twitter.com/xApJN1066w — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 12, 2024

Back in 2020, she'd posted that that $100 million could feed 40 million kids. Bidenomics has knocked that down to 35 million.

Or their parents could feed them — 🇺🇸 Zee-Tex🤘🏻🇵🇱 (@fzimo) July 13, 2024

I thought the economy was booming and there were plenty of good paying jobs. What changed since yesterday. — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) July 12, 2024

Actually, for $100 million, we can build a single F-35, and let the parents be responsible for taking care of their own children. — SongEternal (@SongEternal_off) July 13, 2024

For one meal per plane.

Math challenged, we are. — RichFVNC (@RichFVNC) July 13, 2024

How much food are you going to get for $2.85? You going to feed them a saltine, pat yourself on the back and tell everyone how good you did? — Atom (@Autolock) July 13, 2024

Cool cool, now use that same math with the Ukraine funding. — Ryan (@caninebutler79) July 13, 2024

That's more than a hundred BILLION. Imagine how many kids that would feed.

Or stopped sending money to Ukraine and closed the southern border so we would be feeding our own kids and not putting other families at risk to come here for false promises. — Douglas Jotblad (@DougJotblad) July 13, 2024

Or we could just cut foreign aid to Somalia and have that much. — Ben Madison (@BenMadison20) July 13, 2024

We'll take the F-35.

