Rep. Ilhan Omar Does Some Democrat Math

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Remember back in 2020 when New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay criticized Michael Bloomberg for blowing $500 million on ads for his failed presidential bid? He could have instead written a $1 million check to each and every American. 

She then blamed the Twitter mob for a "deluge of hate" over a trivial math error by a black woman; "My People Have Been Through Worse Than a Twitter Mob," she wrote in the Times.

Democrat math is an interesting thing. Rep. Cori Bush worked out that reparations would cost $14 trillion. Where would the money come from? By cutting the defense budget.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has been doing some Democrat math, weighing the cost of a single F-35 against food for 35 million kids.

Back in 2020, she'd posted that that $100 million could feed 40 million kids. Bidenomics has knocked that down to 35 million.

That's more than a hundred BILLION. Imagine how many kids that would feed.

We'll take the F-35.

***



