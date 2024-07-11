Salon Writing a Piece About the Prospects of a Special Counsel Investigating Clarence...
Here's Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising 'Vice President Trump' Duri...
In 'True Gretch,' Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Recalls How Terrifying the Plot to Kidnap...
Three Biden Officials Tell NBC News His Chances of Winning Are Zero
President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump
Axios - Journalists Are Such Timid Creatures Who Were Hurt By Biden's 'Hidden'...
CNN Reports on Tractor Supply Ignoring the Risks of Not Pandering to the...
Radio Station Edited Biden’s Interview at Biden Campaign's Request
President Biden Introduces Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin'
New Candidates for MAID? Watch Justin Trudeau Say Some Older Canadians Live in...
House Fails to Hold Merrick Garland in Inherent Contempt
BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White...
Democrats Proclaim Their Betrayal Before God & Country!
GIRL POWER! House Passes Bill to Protect Title IX

ABC News: Democrat Congressman Says Biden 'Seemed Altered' at Juneteenth Event

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Strangely, people are coming forward now and saying they saw signs of President Joe Biden's mind slipping earlier than the CNN debate on June 27. Right-wing outlet ABC News, which will allegedly hold the next presidential debate, reports that multiple people thought Biden seemed "off" at a Juneteenth celebration at the White House last month. That's the one where everyone was dancing (even Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff!) except for Biden, who just sort of stood there like an idiot. Here's the video:

Advertisement

ABC News reports:

"We didn't know quite what to make of it, but we thought that it was different and that it was -- he seemed altered," said state Rep. Ron Reynolds, a Democrat from Texas, in an interview with ABC News.

Together, the individuals ABC News spoke with -- which include state lawmakers and a former Obama White House official -- described Biden at the event as "aloof" and "stiff" and his speech as "garbled." One lawmaker said her assessment of the president at the event came after she had privately raised concerns to White House staffers months before -- jokingly saying they could keep the president "stitched together" until the election.

"Having seen him on the debate stage, it was characteristic of what I witnessed that evening at the White House," Reynolds told ABC News. "Unfortunately, it reminded me that it was maybe not a one-off or just a bad night."

According to Biden, the debate was just one bad night. Everyone has bad nights.

It's telling that so many mainstream media outlets are doing reports like this now, as if it were some surprise that Biden's senile.

Recommended

Here's Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising 'Vice President Trump' During Presser
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Again, why come out with this story now if not to pressure Biden to step down? Democrats know Biden is going to lose to Trump and they're desperate to get anyone else on the ballot.

***

Tags: ABC NEWS JOE BIDEN JUNETEENTH

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising 'Vice President Trump' During Presser
Doug P.
CNN Reports on Tractor Supply Ignoring the Risks of Not Pandering to the Woke
Brett T.
President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump
Brett T.
Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure
justmindy
BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White Journalists
Amy Curtis
In 'True Gretch,' Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Recalls How Terrifying the Plot to Kidnap Her Was
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising 'Vice President Trump' During Presser Doug P.
Advertisement