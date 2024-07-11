ABC News: Democrat Congressman Says Biden 'Seemed Altered' at Juneteenth Event

Strangely, people are coming forward now and saying they saw signs of President Joe Biden's mind slipping earlier than the CNN debate on June 27. Right-wing outlet ABC News, which will allegedly hold the next presidential debate, reports that multiple people thought Biden seemed "off" at a Juneteenth celebration at the White House last month. That's the one where everyone was dancing (even Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff!) except for Biden, who just sort of stood there like an idiot. Here's the video:

ABC News reports:

"We didn't know quite what to make of it, but we thought that it was different and that it was -- he seemed altered," said state Rep. Ron Reynolds, a Democrat from Texas, in an interview with ABC News. Together, the individuals ABC News spoke with -- which include state lawmakers and a former Obama White House official -- described Biden at the event as "aloof" and "stiff" and his speech as "garbled." One lawmaker said her assessment of the president at the event came after she had privately raised concerns to White House staffers months before -- jokingly saying they could keep the president "stitched together" until the election. … "Having seen him on the debate stage, it was characteristic of what I witnessed that evening at the White House," Reynolds told ABC News. "Unfortunately, it reminded me that it was maybe not a one-off or just a bad night."

According to Biden, the debate was just one bad night. Everyone has bad nights.

It's telling that so many mainstream media outlets are doing reports like this now, as if it were some surprise that Biden's senile.

The White House and the media called the clip of Biden frozen up at this Juneteenth event a cheap fake.



Now they are all admitting this: pic.twitter.com/wr9jDbjeTs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2024

Democrats are now publicly accusing Biden of being drugged up.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/1WedRxwPwt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 11, 2024

Man, this is happening. Oh wow — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) July 11, 2024

The difference between a “right wing conspiracy theory” and widely acknowledged reality is… about 6 months? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 11, 2024

The shamelessness of these people on display here is breathtaking. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2024

I thought that the Juneteenth video was one of those "cheap fakes." — Eric (@EricJQ) July 11, 2024

“He seemed altered” - sounds like Joel was like my Uncle Gary staggering out of Hooters at midnight — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 11, 2024

This has all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign.



Please disregard. Biden is the nominee. — Jay Waters (@SenatorZero) July 11, 2024

Don’t take the bait, Republicans… let them implode on their own. No upside to getting into this fight. — Grumpy Old Boomer (@Crankyoldboomer) July 11, 2024

How is it that the media has been sitting on stories for two years? Are they just trying to prove Donald Trump right about them being #FakeNews ? #NBC Chuck Todd has known about Biden’s condition for at least 2 years but only said anything about it after the debate. #CoverUp — Gene (@Gene1855467) July 11, 2024

Again, why come out with this story now if not to pressure Biden to step down? Democrats know Biden is going to lose to Trump and they're desperate to get anyone else on the ballot.

